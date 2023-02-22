Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Wednesday following the previous session’s selloff as traders await the afternoon release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all hovering near break even. On Tuesday, key indexes in the U.S. and Canada saw their worst day of the year amid renewed concerns over rising interest rates. The three main U.S. indexes all closed yesterday down more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.28 per cent to mark its biggest decline since mid-December and its lowest close since Jan. 12.

“Today, the FOMC minutes will be closely watched,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “We know that the Fed officials will sound concerned with the strong jobs market and will point at the resilience of the economy to continue hiking the rates.”

“So, the chances are that the minutes will be hawkish, and could further weigh on sentiment,” she said. “But there is always a chance that the market sees the glass half full than half empty.”

The Fed minutes are due at 2 p.m. ET. In its latest decision earlier this month, the Fed hiked rates by half a percentage point and signalled further moves would be necessary to continue the battle against inflation. Money market participants now see Fed funds rates peaking at 5.35 per cent in July and staying close to those levels through the year.

In Canada, investors will get results this morning from Gildan Activewear and Bausch + Lomb Corp. After the closing bell, steelmaker Stelco releases its latest quartering earnings.

On Wall Street, chipmaker Nvidia reports after markets close.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.79 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.62 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.95 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.34 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.51 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down for a third straight session as traders await the Fed minutes later in the day, looking for further clues about where the U.S. central bank will go on interest rates.

The day range on Brent was US$81.71 to US$83.25 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$74.96 to US$76.55. Both benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent in the predawn period.

Traders will be watching the Fed minutes in an attempt to get an idea how aggressive the central bank intends to be on future rate increases. Markets have been concerned that rising rates could slow demand.

“Growing recessionary concerns are keeping a lid on oil prices, but the market is cautiously optimistic on China’s demand recovery especially in gasoline and jet fuel,” Vortexa’s head of APAC analysis Serena Huang told Reuters.

Later in the day, traders will get the first of two week U.S. inventory reports with fresh figures from the American Petroleum Institute. That will be followed Thursday by more official government figures.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,835.79 per ounce early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1 per cent to US$1,844.00.

Currencies

A Brookfield-led consortium trimmed its offer for Origin Energy by 1% on Wednesday, valuing Australia’s no.2 power producer and energy retailer at A$15.33 billion (US$10.5-billion), after government moves to cap gas prices hit valuations in the sector. Shares in Origin surged 13 per cent in early trade but remained well below the new tabled offer of A$8.90 per share as investors weighed the risks of a transaction going ahead. The consortium’s first offer in November of A$9 per share was a near 55-per-cent premium to its previous close and valued Origin A$15.5 billion. -Reuters

The Canadian dollar was lower amid weaker global risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart was steady against a group of currencies, holding near its best level in six weeks.

The day range on the loonie was 73.74 US cents to 73.93 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday. On Tuesday, new figures from Statistics Canada showed the country’s annual rate of inflation eased to 5.9 per cent. It was the first time inflation fell below 6 per cent since early 2022.

“The Bank of Canada will no doubt be pleased with this data,” OANDA market analyst Kenny Fisher said.

“The blowout January employment report of 150,000 new jobs raised market expectations of another rate hike this year to 100 per cent, but that has now dropped to 80 per cent due to the favourable inflation report,” he said in a note.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up less than 0.1 per cent at 104.22, not far off the six-week high of 104.67 hit at the end of last week, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was flat at US$1.065, just above Friday’s six-week low of $1.061.

The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, was last flat at US$0.622, after having risen to an intra-day high of US$0.625 earlier in the session after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates to their highest level in more than 14 years.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.964 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Carmaker Stellantis beat forecasts on Wednesday with a 17% rise in operating profit for the second half of last year, fuelled by savings from its founding merger and price increases that helped offset lingering supply chain problems. The company, created just over two years ago from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, also announced a share buyback programme worth up to 1.5 billion euros (US$1.6-billion) for this year, supported by the more than 10.8 billion euros in industrial free cash flows it generated last year. -Reuters

Economic news

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting are released.

Also: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Bengaluru, India (through Saturday)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press