Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday, helped by a surge in Nvidia stock on the back of a strong earnings report. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water in the early premarket period, with Nasdaq futures jumping nearly 2 per cent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow saw modest gains while the Nasdaq finished in the red. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday down 0.21 per cent.

Nvidia shares were up more than 13 per cent in premarket trading after the chipmaker’s closely watch earnings report topped Wall Street estimates. Markets had been paying particular attention to Nvidia’s latest earnings, looking for clues about demand for AI chips. In reporting its latest results, Nvidia, which has seen its stock surge over the past year, forecast first-quarter revenue growth of 233 per cent, topping Wall Street’s expectations of a 208 per cent increase.

“Nvidia was called the most important stock in the world earlier this week, and it does seem to have restored confidence in overall markets with this earnings release,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said in a note.

“Overall, Nvidia results were important, but the commentary and forward guidance was more important for the direction of the stock,” she said. “These results put to bed fears about a future decline in revenue or a drop in market share as competitors catch up.”

In Canada, earnings also continue with results from grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd. before the start of trading.

Elsewhere, Suncor Energy topped analysts’ estimates in the most recent quarter, helped by higher production. The company posted adjusted operating earnings of $1.26 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.05 per share, according to LSEG data. The results were released after the Wednesday’s closing bell.

Canadian investors also get December retail sales figures before markets open this morning. Economists are expecting a rise of 0.8 per cent from November.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.59 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.08 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei spiked 2.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.45 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher for a second day with traders awaiting weekly U.S. inventory data later in the morning.

The day range on Brent was US$82.95 to US$83.48 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.87 to US$78.39.

“Oil prices are upbeat,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

" [WTI] crude oil is trying to drill above the US$78-per-barrel level, a major Fibonacci resistance that distinguishes between the actual negative trend and a medium-term bullish reversal, while U.S. gasoline bulls are coughing back to life after more than six-month silence.”

Later in the session, markets will get weekly U.S. inventory numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Late Wednesday, industry group American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose 7.17 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 16. Gasoline inventories also advanced while distillate fuel stocks decline.

Reuters reports that U.S. crude inventories have climbed amid outages at large refineries that have left utilization rates at the lowest level in two years, though the plants are resuming output.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$2,031.7 per ounce, as of early Thursday morning, after hitting its highest since Feb. 9 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.3-per-cent higher to US$2,041.2 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, buoyed by positive global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart fell against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.03 US cents to 74.41 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is up about 0.08 per cent over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.30 per cent at 103.70. The index is headed for a weekly decline of roughly 0.6 per cent. If that happens, it would be the first weekly fall of 2024.

The euro was up 0.31 per cent at US$1.0852. Britain’s pound gained 0.28 per cent to US$1.2673.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.307 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 17.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for January.

Also: B.C. budget

With Reuters and The Canadian Press