Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday with positive earnings in the chip sector helping offset persistent concerns about rising interest rates. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures were flat.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all saw early gains. A day earlier, Wall Street saw a mixed finish with the Nasdaq edging up 0.13 per cent while the Dow slid 0.26 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session down 0.29 per cent at its lowest level since early January.

On Wednesday afternoon afternoon, the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting. The minutes showed, while most members backed slowing the pace of rate hikes, the bank continued to believe the risks of high inflation remain a “key factor” that would direct monetary policy and that more increases are needed.

“A lot of the takeaway from the minutes [on Wednesday] was that they didn’t provide a lot of new information,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“That isn’t entirely true, given that we now know that a number of other Fed officials share the view of [St. Louis Fed President] Bullard and [Cleveland Fed President Loretta] Mester that more needs to be done, and in light of the data since then that position will only have hardened further.”

This morning, traders will get a second estimate on U.S. fourth-quarter GDP. Economists aren’t expecting to see a change from the earlier reading of 2.9 per cent growth.

On the corporate side, chip stocks got a lift from the latest results from Nvidia. The chip designer forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as its CEO said use of its chips to power artificial intelligence (AI) services like chatbots had “gone through the roof in the last 60 days,” according to Reuters. Nvidia shares were up more than 8 per cent in premarket trading.

In Canada, earnings continue to roll in with results from grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. due before the start of trading. Results are also due from Quebecor and TransAlta.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.10 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.33 per cent each.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.35 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices were modestly higher in early trading after the previous session’s sharp losses as demand and supply concerns continue to dominate sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$80.40 to US$81.31 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.83 to US$74.55. Both benchmarks lost US$2 on Wednesday as concerns over interest rate hikes weighed.

“Oil markets are continuing to consolidate, albeit at a glacial pace, and today we’re seeing prices creep higher just as they near the lows from earlier this month,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“While traders remain optimistic about China, they have become less so about the global economy as more and more rate hikes have been priced in.”

He said, if one of those narratives changes or we seen another significant shift in other factors affecting the market - like Russia or OPEC+ - then prices could break out of the current range.

“But they seem rather comfortable within them, mirroring the feeling of consuming countries and producers alike, it seems, both of which have been much less vocal on the price and imbalance in the markets,” he said.

Thursday’s price gains were capped by new figures showing a rise in weekly U.S. inventories. The American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting an increase closer to 2.1 million barrels.

More official figures will be released later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were relatively steady. Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,826.26 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,833.70.

“The correction does seem to have run its course for now which could lead to further profit-taking and a retracement higher,” Mr. Erlam said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart held near recent highs on expectations that interest rates would remain higher for longer.

The day range on the loonie was 73.74 US cents to 73.98 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.

On world markets, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers was at 104.48, steady on the day.

The euro was flat at US$1.0606, just above its near seven-week trough of $1.0598 hit in the previous session, and the U.S. dollar sat at 134.8 Japanese yen, just off its two-month top of 135.2 reached on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Britain’s pound was steady at US$1.2045.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.947 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 18.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q4.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press