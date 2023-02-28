Equities

Wall Street futures struggled early Tuesday as traders head into the final trading day of the month. Major European markets were weaker. TSX futures were down modestly with bank earnings in focus.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all saw overnight gains but struggled to hold them as the North American open approached. All three saw a positive session on Monday, but are still down for the month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Monday up 0.2 per cent but was also in the red for the month.

“We all want to see resilience in the economy but if that leads to much higher interest rates, which are already now very high, that resilience won’t last long and hopes of a soft landing will quickly fade,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

In Canada, Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia both reported results before the start of trading.

On an adjusted basis, Bank of Montreal reported a net income of $2.27-billion, or $3.22 per share, for the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with $2.58-billion, or $3.89 per share, a year earlier. Provision for credit losses came in at $217-million for the quarter, compared with a recovery of PCLs of $99-million a year earlier.

Scotiabank’s net income, excluding one-off items, came in at $2.37-billion, or $1.85 a share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with $2.76-billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier.

Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are scheduled to report their results on Wednesday and TD Bank Group is expected to release its results on Thursday. CIBC reported last week. That bank topped analysts forecasts in the latest quarter but posted a slightly lower profit compared with las year as loan growth cooled and more money was set aside for loan-loss provisions.

On the economic side, Canadians will get a reading on how the economy performed in the final quarter of last year when Statistics Canada releases December and Q4 GDP figures before the start of trading.

“Today’s GDP report will likely show output up a modest 1.5 per cent (annualized) in the final quarter of 2022— just half the average pace of the first three quarters of last year,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Some positive signs remained: higher retail and food services sales are pointing to an uptick in consumer spending following a 1% decline in the third quarter. But we expect another large drop in residential investment in the fourth quarter as housing markets continue to retrench.”

Early data, he said, is pointing to a likely sizable bounce back in January GDP.

South of the border, retail earnings are due with the latest quarterly results from Target.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.38 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.31 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.79 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced, helped by continued optimism over demand growth in China, offset somewhat by concerns about the future direction of interest rates.

The day range on Brent was US$82.19 to US$83.20 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.55 to US$76.65. Both benchmarks are on track for monthly declines. Brent is off more than 2 per cent in February so far while WTI is down more than 3 per cent.

“Oil prices remain very choppy with gains today largely offsetting losses at the start of the week,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said.

“We may have to wait for more hard-hitting economic data next week before we see the upper or lower ranges tested as the uncertainty appears to be preventing a serious move in either direction.”

Prices have been supported by expectations of demand growth after China eased its strict COVID-19 policies.

“China’s economic recovery will drive its demand for commodities higher with oil positioned to benefit the most,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

However, continued concern about rising interest rates and the impact on the global economy has offered a counterbalance. Fed funds futures show traders are pricing in a third 25-basis-point hike this year and see U.S. rates peaking at 5.4 per cent by September.

Later in the session, traders will get weekly U.S. inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government numbers follow on Wednesday morning.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expect crude stocks grew by 400,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,812.20 by early Tuesday morning, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at US$1,804.20. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,817.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down modestly while its U.S. counterpart held steady and looked set for its first monthly gain since September.

The day range on the loonie was 73.49 US cents to 73.71 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie is down about 2 per cent over the last month against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, was flat at 104.64, but was still set for a February gain of 2.6 per cent, its first monthly increase since September, according to figures from Reuters.

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound added to the previous session’s advance, rising 0.2 per cent to US$1.2082. The pound jumped 1 per cent on Monday after Britain and the European Union announced a new deal for post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The euro was flat at US$1.0611, having risen 0.6% in the previous session.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.941 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian real GDP for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly GDP for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for January.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for December.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for December.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for February.

Also: Alberta and B.C. budgets and Canada’s Capital Expenditures Survey for 2023.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press