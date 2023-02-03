Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Friday with tech shares under pressure after disappointing results from Alphabet, Apple and Amazon and traders awaiting the latest jobs report. Major European markets pulled back. TSX futures were slightly weaker.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq were down more than 1 per cent. Dow and S&P futures were also in the red. All three were positive for the week heading into Friday’s session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday’s session down 0.05 per cent marking the second day of modest losses after hitting its highest level in nearly eight months earlier in the week.

“Volatility in U.S. markets looks set to continue later today with the Nasdaq 100 set to open lower after a disappointing reaction to numbers from the three A’s of Amazon, Alphabet and Apple, which are all lower in the premarket,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC markets U.K., said.

“It does need to be said that any market weakness today needs to be set against the backdrop of strong gains from all three in yesterday’s session, which meant the bar to meeting expectations was always going to be higher.”

After Thursday’s closing bell, Google parent Alphabet posted revenue below market forecasts as ad revenue took a hit while Apple saw its first profit miss since 2016 on weak iPhone sales. Amazon, meanwhile, cautioned that profit may slump further as consumers tighten their belts.

Amazon shares were down more than 5 per cent in premarket trading while Alphabet stock slid more than 4 per cent. Apple shares fell roughly 3 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

In economics, U.S. investors will get a reading on January employment with the release of the latest non-farm payrolls figures. Economists are looking for an increase of about 187,000 jobs for the month, down from 223,000. A softer-than-expected report could bolster the case for more dovish moves by the Federal Reserve after this week’s quarter point rate increase.

Canada’s employment report for the month is due next week.

In Canada, The Globe’s Rachelle Younglai reports Toronto’s housing market slowdown decelerated in January, with home prices flattening, after months of steady declines. The Home Price Index, which excludes the highest valued properties, was $1,078,900 last month, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, or TRREB. That was essentially the same as December. Compared with peak pricing in March of last year, the Home Price Index is down 19 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.64 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 1.36 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early trading but both Brent and West Texas Intermediate looked set for weekly declines as the demand picture remains cloudy.

The day range on Brent was US$81.45 to US$82.62 early Friday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.16 to US$76.31.

Both benchmarks are off by more than 5 per cent this week.

“Outside of this week’s realization that much more oil is available on the market than most had assumed, the economic supply and demand variable ultimately upended the China rally cart,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Traders entered the year believing that inflation was yesterday’s problem, but growth is still the main worry for 2023,” he noted. “While we expect all significant economic engines to avoid recession this year (except for the U.K.), so higher oil prices in tow, it is essential not to be complacent about the risk of a US recession, given the significant impact on oil prices it would likely entail.”

In other commodities, gold prices rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,915.42 by early Friday morning after losing nearly 2 per cent yesterday. Gold is down about 0.6 per cent for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,929.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down early Friday amid weaker risk sentiment in broader markets while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.76 US cents to 75.12 US cents in the predawn period.

On world markets, the dollar index, which tracks the currency against major peers, was up 0.1 per cent to 101.89 ahead of the release of the latest U.S. employment figures.

The U.S. dollar picked up against the euro, with the latter down 0.1 per cent to US$1.09 in early European trading, Reuters reported.

Japan’s yen was slightly higher against the greenback at 128.66 per dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.39 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. non-farm payrolls for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly wages for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press