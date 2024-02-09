Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Friday as key indexes head for a winning week after the S&P 500 breached the 5,000 mark for the first time during the previous session. European markets were up modestly. TSX futures were little changed ahead of the January jobs report.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded near the flat line. All three saw gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 passing 5,000 during intraday trading. All three indexes were also positive for the week heading into Friday’s session. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.24 per cent yesterday and is down about 0.64 per cent for the week so far.

In Canada, investors get January jobs figures from Statistics Canada before the start of trading.

Economists are expecting to see another month of modest growth, after December’s slim 100-job gain.

Bank of Montreal economists say they expect the report to show an increase of about 15,000 new positions for the month, down from the 2023 average but still not particularly weak historically.

“A struggling economy points to continued headwinds for employment at least through the early portion of 2024,” they said in a recent note.

“Despite our call for a modest job gain, the unemployment rate will likely hold steady at 5.8 per cent for a third straight month, though risks are skewed to a further uptick. Indeed, ongoing strong population growth points to a further deterioration through at least the early part of the year.”

On the corporate side, earnings from corporate Canada continue with results due from Telus, Enbridge, Magna International and Canopy Growth this morning.

The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports Indigo Books & Music Inc. posted a 70-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit, and is borrowing more money from its controlling shareholder, as the retailer continues to struggle and faced slumping sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. The Toronto-based retailer reported net earnings of nearly $10-million or 36 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 30, 2023, compared to $34.3-million or $1.23 per share in the same period the prior year. The results were released after Thursday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.07 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.06 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.23 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.83 per cent in a shortened session while many other Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Commodities

Crude prices were treading water in early trading but looked set for a positive week amid continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The day range on Brent was US$81.36 to US$81.85 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.98 to US$76.63. Both benchmarks were up more than 5 per cent for the week by early Friday morning.

Brent and WTI added about 3 per cent on Thursday after a cease-fire effort in the Israel-Hamas war failed to yield an agreement.

“Crude oil leapt higher as Israel took hope for a ceasefire agreement off the table, triggering a wave of buying as geopolitical risk went on the boil again,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he sees no other solution than total victory following a counteroffer from Hamas for a ceasefire.”

In other commodities, spot gold was steady at US$2,032.70 per ounce by early Friday morning. Bullion has declined 0.3 per cent so far in the week. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$2,048.40 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart edged up and looked set for another weekly gain against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.19 US cents to 74.36 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 104.22 in early trading. The index was up 0.2 per cent for the week, helped by fading optimism that the Federal Reserve will opt for an early rate cut.

The euro slid 0.11 per cent to US$1.0767. Britain’s pound was off 0.06 per cent at US$1.2610.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 4.166 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

PepsiCo fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and forecast weak organic growth for 2024 as the soda and snacks giant’s multiple price hikes crimp demand for its juices and Lay’s crisps. The company’s shares fell 1.6% in premarket trading. Net revenue fell to US$27.85-billion in the quarter from US$28-billion a year earlier, while analysts on average had estimated US$28.40-billion, according to LSEG data. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q4.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press