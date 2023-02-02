Equities

Nasdaq futures jumped early Thursday, buoyed by a spike in shares of Facebook-parent Meta on the back of the company’s latest earnings. Major European markets were up with the European Central Bank’s latest rate decision in focus. TSX futures posted modest gains.

In the early premarket period, Nasdaq futures gained more than 1 per cent. S&P 500 futures were also positive while Dow futures wavered near break even. All three saw gains on Wednesday with the Nasdaq adding 2 per cent and the S&P 500 gaining 1.05 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates by a quarter percentage point and offered little indication that a pause was in the offing. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell also said it was “gratifying to see the disinflationary process now getting underway”, offering some hope that price pressures are easing.

“That was the major - and the only take - of his speech yesterday, and sent the markets rallying,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“But besides the ‘disinflationary process’, things went quite according to the plan at yesterday’s FOMC meeting,” she said. “The Fed increased the interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected. Powell said that they are happy with the falling inflation, but warned that the U.S. jobs market remains tight, and wages growth is still too strong.”

Later Thursday morning, the ECB will make its latest policy announcement. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point.

On the corporate side, shares of Meta jumped about 19 per cent in premarket trading after the Facebook parent cut its cost outlook for 2023 by US$5-billion and forecast first-quarter sales that could top Wall Street estimates. It also said its investments in AI-surfaced content and TikTok short video competitor Reels were starting to pay off.

After the closing bell, more tech giants are scheduled to release their latest quarterly results. Alphabet, Apple and Amazon are all scheduled to release earnings later this afternoon. Ford and Starbucks are also on deck with their most recent earnings reports.

In Canada, telecom results come into focus with earnings this morning from Rogers Communications and BCE Inc.

Rogers is now awaiting federal approval for its $20-billion deal to buy Shaw Communications. The Globe has reported that Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is asking Rogers and Quebecor Inc. for firm commitments to maintain affordable and accessible wireless service after their planned transactions, including signing written undertakings that impose consequences if the companies fail to keep their promises.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.37 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.41 per cent ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of England on Thursday.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early trading, underpinned by a softer U.S. dollar and a decision by OPEC+ to keep output levels unchanged.

The day range on Brent was US$82.43 to US$83.61 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.06 to US$77.24.

Both benchmarks saw sharp losses on Wednesday after new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a rise in crude inventories.

“The EIA crude oil inventory report showed inventories rose to the highest levels since June 2021,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Demand edged higher but more output is mitigating any tightness that is left.”

Prices were helped early Thursday by weakness in the U.S. dollar following the Fed’s latest rate decision. The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest level in nine months early Thursday. A weaker U.S. dollar makes crude less expensive for holders of other currencies and stokes demand.

Crude also drew some support from Wednesday’s OPEC+ decision to leave output levels unchanged, although the move had been widely expected by markets.

In other commodities, gold hit its best level in nine months on the back of a weaker greenback.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,954.77 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 1.5 per cent to US$1,955.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed, holding above the 75-US-cent mark, while its U.S. counterpart traded near nine-month lows against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.20 US cents to 75.40 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday. World markets are now awaiting the latest U.S. jobs numbers, due Friday morning. Canada’s January jobs report is scheduled to be released next week.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell over 1 per cent to a nine-month low of 100.80 on Wednesday, and traded just above that on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters. The U.S. dollar took a hit after the Fed raised rates and offered no suggestion a pause was in the near future, but also indicated that the disinflationary process was underway.

“(Powell) said that rates are going to have to be restrictive for some time, but that doesn’t dissuade the market from saying some time might be six months, rather than two years.” Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, told Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, hit US$1.1034 in Asian trading on Thursday, its highest since April 4. The currency rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.42 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports Canada’s largest grocer is stepping up its public relations strategy to convince people that it is not to blame for higher prices. But experts say consumers grappling with food affordability are in no mood to hear that message. On the day that its 11-week price freeze on No Name products ended on Tuesday, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. was active on Twitter, responding to people who criticized the company with messages explaining that “food inflation is a global issue” and that price increases were the fault of suppliers who had themselves raised prices. Other Loblaw tweets heralded the price freeze for helping consumers “at a time they needed it most.”

Shell delivered a record US$40-billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company’s record earnings, which more than doubled from a year earlier, mirror those reported by U.S. rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector. “We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns,” Chief Executive Wael Sawan said in a statement on the first set of earnings since he took the helm on Jan. 1. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 28.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and labour unit costs for Q4.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press