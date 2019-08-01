Fed disappoints, investors confronted with weakening fundamentals - and don’t like what they see

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Fed chairman Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point rate cut as expected on Wednesday, but the accompanying message was garbled. Markets viewed the episode as a “hawkish cut” – a rate cut with future guidance less indicative of further rate reductions than expected – and equity markets sold off.
Global investors had been hoping for loosening monetary conditions to offset a deteriorating economic growth and profit outlook so, without guarantees of future monetary help, markets are now forced to confront signs of slower growth and readjust stock prices accordingly.
HSBC expects weaker profit guidance ahead and a late-year market downdraft,
“Q2 earnings results have provided some upside surprises – mainly in the US – these are from a very low hurdle. Expectations are still for earnings to decline for a second consecutive quarter. More worryingly is that for all the major regions the consensus has pinned its hopes on earnings materially accelerating by ~10% in Q4. Such an outlook is far too optimistic, in our view, given the deceleration in economic growth. .. for now the market is happy to overlook the deterioration in fundamentals given plentiful support from dovish central banks globally. We believe this will change in Q4 once the monetary easing by the Fed and ECB is delivered.”
“Markets didn’t like what the Fed had to say…” – Scotiabank
Citi’s Montreal-born U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is also looking for market volatility, only sooner than the fourth quarter,
“The shape of the yield curve is suggesting that a new bout of volatility may very well be in the offing… the differential between short and long rates has been a solid two-year lead indicator for the VIX, which, in turn, has had a distinctively inverse relationship with the S&P 500 … current levels suggest that we may be in for some stock market weakness in the next couple of months. .. The likelihood for another Fed rate cut in September appears to be priced into the market (despite Powell’s comments) and further P/E multiple expansion is improbable as a result. Central bank dovishness has provided a salve for lower EPS assumptions and thus cannot do so again in the short run, in our opinion”
I outlined the possibility of negative yields for Canadian government earlier in the week, while Europeans are already confronted with this bizarre situation.
In Switzerland, UBS announced that individual depositors with more than 2-million francs at the bank will be taxed on their account. I can’t even imagine the freakout that would occur if wealthy Canadians were ever faced with this,
“UBS plans to levy a negative interest rate on wealthy clients who deposit more than SFr2m with its Swiss bank, as lenders hunker down for a period of ultra-loose monetary policy… UBS Switzerland will from November charge 0.75 per cent a year on individual cash balances above SFr2m. “
