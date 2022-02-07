A daily roundup of research and analysis from he Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The increasingly nervous outlook for Wall Street strategists continues with BofA’s U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian,

“The pivot from super dovish to more hawkish policy underscores that we are at the point of peak liquidity. But other factors are more concerning - some of which would be addressed by more aggressive rate hikes. The key risk to stocks from a Fed hiking cycle remains what we pointed out in November (see Year Ahead): the Fed is embarking on a hiking cycle into an overvalued market. This ended poorly last time (1999) … If the Fed is hiking rates to control inflation, that’s positive for equities: runaway inflation would likely compress S&P 500 multiples and cut into earnings … Our Rates team’s forecast for quantitative tightening expected later this year (see QT note) is likely play a larger role in equity returns this year: Fed balance sheet changes have explained more of S&P 500 returns than earnings post-GFC. Our QT model suggests muted returns from here – 4600 on the S&P 500 by year end, and low single digit returns over the next two years. If inflation continues to surprise to the upside, the strong negative relationship to PE multiples is worrisome.”

“BofA: “the Fed is embarking on a hiking cycle into an overvalued market. This ended poorly last time (1999)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley’s U.K.-based global strategist continued the bearish theme,

“Between lunchtime on Wednesday January 24 and this past Wednesday, there was a distinct feeling of ‘we made it’. Yes, inflation has surprised to the upside. Yes, key data were weak. Yes, central banks are pivoting more hawkishly. Yes, yields are rising. Yet, thanks to good earnings and fund inflows, global equities are only down 3%. Well done … But the reality is likely to be more complicated. This is just the start of the game. A record amount of stimulus is about to be withdrawn from the global economy. It begins … While rates have risen, our strategists think they rise further. While markets have priced in ‘more hawkish’ central banks, they still expect these hiking cycles to end at historically low level … For investors, the scale of what lies ahead means we think they should keep overall exposure light. We remain cautious towards duration and IG-rated [investment grade-rated] spread product, believing that both have outsized sensitivity to these policy shifts”

The mention of ‘duration’ is a warning to investors in high growth, high multiple stocks.

“MS: “A record amount of stimulus is about to be withdrawn from the global economy. It begins” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin’s weekly report focused on his cautious view on U.S. small caps.

Normally I wouldn’t care that much, but the sector normally outperforms during period of economic acceleration and weakness implies that investors should watch reflation-related sectors closely for signs of flagging profit growth,

“Why the Russell 2000 index has lagged and should continue to underperform the S&P 500 in 2022 … Client conversations have recently focused on the dramatic underperformance of the Russell 2000 small-cap index. The benchmark has returned -7% during the last 12 months and -11% YTD compared with 19% and -6% for the S&P 500, respectively. Decelerating GDP growth has been one headwind to the cyclical small-cap index. During the last 20 years, small-caps have lagged on average in periods when the yield curve was flattening, economic growth was strong but decelerating, or financial conditions were tightening. Although 2Q growth should improve vs. 1Q, these dynamics describe the 2022 GS macro forecast”

“Kostin is not a big fan of small caps” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: The top 10 Beatles riffs ranked – Rick Beato (video)

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.