Fed to pump $1.5-trillion into financial system as stocks plunge into full bear-market rout

Stocks have fallen into a full bear-market rout and the bond market has revealed stresses of its own as financial players grapple with the complexities of a global economy now reeling over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The situation is so severe that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened on Thursday afternoon with an announcement that it will pump US$1.5-trillion into the financial system through the purchase of a full range of U.S. government debt.
"These changes are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in a statement that sent U.S. stocks briefly surging from their lows.
The S&P 500 was down as much as 240 points or 8 per cent in morning trading, deepening a rout that began three weeks ago. The index rebounded as much as 160 points immediately after the Fed intervened, but the rally lost steam soon after.
“If credit flows are disrupted or shuts down, then within a few days the real economy is going to start seizing up. You’ll see layoffs, businesses really cut back on investment. It’ll be very difficult on the real economy,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an interview.
The tremendous volatility comes as yields on even safe corporate bonds are rising, suggesting that investors are recoiling from risk as corporate profit expectations implode and some blue-chip companies seek infusions of cash.
Reuters reported on Wedneday that Boeing Co. will draw down the full amount on a US$13.8-billion loan. The aerospace company, already struggling with the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, has seen its share price fall 51 per cent since Feb. 12.
More troubling, ultra-safe U.S. government bonds, usually go-to havens when stocks are freefalling, took a turn for the worse this week amid concerns that trading activity is drying up – a lack of liquidity that the Fed is now trying to address.
During Wednesday’s market mayhem, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond increased by 0.11 percentage points as bond prices fell, an unusual move given that bonds should have been in high demand when the S&P 500 cratered 5 per cent. On Thursday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury retreated just 0.8 per cent as major indexes around the world plummeted.
It has some observers worried.
“The U.S. Treasury market is the bedrock for all other financial markets; it is the world’s risk free rate and allows the U.S. government to fund itself. If the U.S. Treasury market experiences large scale illiquidity it will be difficult for other markets to price effectively and could lead to large scale position liquidations elsewhere,” Mark Cabana, a strategist at Bank of America, said in a note released on Thursday morning.
Chris Cockeram, associate portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners in Toronto, said that he sold German government long-dated debt, known as bunds, on Thursday morning. The transaction, which would normally take about 10 seconds took 15 minutes instead, reflecting the strange behavior of credit markets.
Among corporate bonds, yields are widening relative to safe government debt, creating baffling spreads that are particularly wide in the case of debt issued by energy companies that are struggling with low oil prices. Even some high quality bonds aren’t trading hands in an open market but rather by appointment – where a specific buyer and seller must arrange a deal.
“It’s getting pretty messy,” Mr. Cockeram said in an interview. “To be trading by appointment on bank bonds and higher quality names is not normal, for sure.”
The unusual behaviour is occuring as authorities worldwide try to stanch the spread of the coronavirus. Central banks in the United States, Canada and the U.K. have cut their respective key interest rates in an attempt to stimulate economic activity. Italy has esentially locked down its entire population and closed most stores. And the U.S. is imposing a 30-day travel ban on flights from mainland Europe.
In a particularly hair-raising move that resonated widely, the National Basketball Association suspended the rest of its season.
The S&P 500 has tumbled 25 per cent from its high point in February, putting the index well within bear market territory, defined as a drop of 20 per cent or more – ending an 11-year bull market.
Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 10.9 per cent on Thursday, for its worst one-day decline since 1987. Its overall decline now stands at 29.1 per cent.
In Europe, the FTSE 100 fell 10.9 per cent on Thursday, and Germany’s DAX index fell 12.2 per cent.