Federal deal relaxes some investor concerns over Air Canada

David BermanInvestment Reporter
A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport on June 9, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canadian taxpayers now own a big chunk of Air Canada . Should you?

Buying Air Canada shares during the pandemic over the past year has been a speculative bet based on a number of unknowns. When would the pandemic recede? Will air travel rebound to previous levels? And what role, if any, would the Canadian government play in keeping the cash-burning airline going until better times returned?

It was enough uncertainty to keep cautious investors on the sidelines, even as the vaccine rollout pushed up Air Canada’s share price by as much as 100 per cent from late October to mid-March, as investors assumed they weren’t the only ones flipping through old travel photos – though the third wave of COVID-19 cases essentially put a lid on the rally.

Now, with clarity on the issue of government financial help, some observers expect that Air Canada is a more appealing stock because the risks associated with its financial health have subsided.

“We think this is a very positive deal for Air Canada. It de-risks their balance sheet, which should alleviate a lot of concerns that investors have had,” Brian MacNicol, a portfolio analyst at Toronto-based Barometer Capital Management, said in an interview.

Though he doesn’t own shares, he added: “This is definitely a name we will be keeping a close eye on.”

On Monday, the airline reached an agreement with Ottawa that will give Air Canada access to $5.9-billion in government financing, including low-interest loans. In return, the government will take an equity stake of as much as 20 per cent and impose some restrictions on what the airline can do with the financing.

The upside: Concerns are easing over whether Air Canada, which reported an operating loss of $3.8-billion in 2020 and is expected to continue to report horrendous losses in 2021, might have to tap expensive outside debt and equity markets for funding.

The downside: The government is acquiring 21.6 million newly issued shares at $23.18 each, a 14-per-cent discount to the share price on Monday, which dilutes existing shareholders (they will own less of the company). As well, the financing comes with conditions: Air Canada must refund tickets, protect jobs, take aircraft orders and resume regional routes.

The share price fell as much as 6.7 per cent early on Tuesday before recovering most of the lost ground. The stock closed at $26.88, down 12 cents or 0.4 per cent.

To be sure, no one knows when regular flights will resume, given the relatively low rate of vaccinations in Canada and the surge in reported COVID-19 cases over the past month. Sidelined investors have good reason to stay out of the stock.

But the appeal of the bullish case, which rests on the airline getting through the pandemic and benefitting on the other side from tremendous pent-up demand for travel, is growing.

“While the dilution is not insignificant,” Walter Spracklin, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, said in a note, “we see the proposed funding from the government alleviating liquidity concerns and providing an important backstop that should allow Air Canada to place a greater deal of focus on navigating the operational challenges associated with eventual recovery from the pandemic.”

He added that the debt financing comes with attractive terms – a nice benefit to the deal, given that Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Air Canada in November to Ba3, or just one notch above speculative grade.

Fadi Chamoun, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said the downside of dilution is offset by lower risk. That’s why he still expects Air Canada’s share price will rise to $33 within 12 months, unchanged from his previous price target.

The target, which is based on far-off expected profit in 2025, implies a 24-per-cent gain from the stock’s current price – and 42 per cent higher than the government’s sweeter discounted equity deal.

“We believe that taxpayers could potentially make a good return on their investment,” Mr. Chamoun said in a note.

