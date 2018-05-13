Finning International shares skyrocket on signs of recovery in equipment sector

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver-based Finning International, the world's largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, has seen its shares rise about 25 per cent over the past year, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the S&P/TSX Capped Industrials Index. Jim Dugan/Caterpillar/Jim Dugan/Caterpillar

A bet on the need for more dozers, backhoes and power systems amid a strengthening global economy has lifted the shares of Finning International Inc., the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company, which sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines, are trading near record highs, and analysts forecast more gains as the company’s order backlog hit its highest level since mid-2012.

“I think this is a really good sign that we’re in the early innings of this recovery” in the resource sector, Finning chief executive Scott Thomson told analysts during the company’s first-quarter conference call on May 10. “You had a lot of people hesitating to buy equipment. We’re now seeing better end markets, and people are starting to recognize that they have to upgrade the fleet. And so I think it bodes well for the next few years for us.”

Some analysts upgraded the stock after the company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.7-billion, a 19-per-cent boost over the same period last year and ahead of expectations of $1.6-billion. Net income came in at $71-million or 42 cents a share, up from $47-million or 28 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 39 cents, in line with expectations. Finning also hiked its dividend (currently yielding about 2.3 per cent) 5.3 per cent to 80 cents per share annually, paid quarterly.

“All told, we come out of the quarter incrementally more upbeat on Finning shares,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk said in a note, while increasing his price target by $1 to $38 and sticking with his “buy” recommendation.

Finning shares have risen about 25 per cent over the past year, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the S&P/TSX Capped Industrials Index, which rose about 3 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, over the same period. Finning’s stock reached a high of $36.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Jan. 15, and the consensus among analysts is that it will climb to $38.07 over the next 12 months, which implies a return of about 14 per cent from around $33.30 today. Of the nine analysts that cover the stock, eight have a “buy” and one a “hold,” according to Bloomberg.

Analysts like Finning’s growth prospects in light of its cost-cutting and the increased demand for equipment. Finning is also well diversified across divisions and geographies: about 49 per cent of its revenue is in Canada, 34 per cent in South America and 17 per cent in Britain and Ireland. New and used equipment and rentals account for about 44 per cent of its sales, and the remainder is product support such as repairs and service.

“We believe financial performance has bottomed and visibility into a cyclical earnings recovery is improving,” BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge said in a note. He has an “outperform” (similar to buy) on Finning stock and increased his target to $41 from $39. “Incremental margins are expected to be strong owing to recent efficiency gains and improved operating and cost discipline.”

Still, some analysts appear more cautious. “Not to split hairs over a couple of bucks, but as Finning’s stock creeps back up to our target price we find ourselves, once again, facing a valuation dilemma,” said Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky, who has a $37.50 price target, in a note. “We like the internal progress that this company is making and the improving external environment that it is facing. However, we are concerned that the market has already ‘priced in’ much of this good news.” He kept his “outperform rating,” but added, “We would prefer to buy this stock on the kind of pullback we saw last month.”

There are risks, which longer-term Finning investors are familiar with, including another drop in commodity prices, as well as competition from other players. In an interview, Finning’s CEO said there’s also the availability of equipment for customers, as well as global competitiveness issues for Canadian companies amid the recent corporate tax cuts in the U.S. and the uncertain nature of pipeline projects in Canada. “The overall Canadian competitiveness issue is an issue,” Mr. Thomson said.

There’s also the overarching risk of an economic downturn, which would likely hit the company’s new equipment sales business hardest. “I don’t see it happening in the next few years, but the expansion has been going on for a period of time and that’s a risk that we have to be aware of,” Mr. Thomson said. “We have some robust end markets right now. The challenge for us is how do we capture the market share, grow in a profitable fashion, meet our customer expectations and generate free cash flow through the cycle.”

Stan Wong, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, does not own Finning stock and has been watching for an opportunity to get in at a lower price. He recently bought Caterpillar Inc., saying it has a “somewhat cheaper valuation” of about 14.4 times earnings versus 18 for Finning.

“From a technical perspective, CAT’s risk/reward seemed more compelling given that the stock had fallen to the 200-day moving average,” Mr. Wong said, adding that its dividend yield and estimated dividend growth rates are comparable to Finning’s.