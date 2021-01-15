Firm Capital Property Trust insiders bet on distribution growth

Firm Capital Property Trust has risen about 33 per cent during the past six months. On Nov. 16, the trust announced its eighth consecutive annual distribution increase. Annualized distributions are planned to increase to 51 cents per trust unit from 50 cents starting with a monthly distribution of 4.25 cents per unit payable in February. Meanwhile, insiders are betting on the trust’s distribution growth track record. Over the past six months, six insiders bought a total of 133,660 units in the public market at an average price of $5.05.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.