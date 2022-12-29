Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The strategy team at Wells Fargo recommends playing defence in portfolios in 2023.

“For investors, a moderate recession shaped by crosscurrents of the past year is consistent with a focus on portfolio resilience, tied to high-quality, liquid U.S. stocks in less economically sensitive sectors or with strong supply-demand fundamentals, like Health Care and Energy. In the fixed income market, we believe the combination of credit tightening by the Fed and falling inflation favours a split, or barbell strategy focusing investments on rising short-term rates and on peaking bond yields.”

***

Goldman Sachs’s prominent U.S. economist Jan Hatzius published a 10 Questions for 2023 report and here are some highlights:

“Our most out-of-consensus forecast for 2023 is our call that the U.S. will avoid a recession and instead continue progressing toward a soft landing … We expect the jobs-workers gap to narrow steadily next year due mainly to a further drop in job openings, but also to a limited increase in the unemployment rate to just over 4% … Supply chain recovery and the deflationary impulse in the goods sector that it promised to bring took much longer than we expected but have finally arrived. We expect this ongoing process to push core goods inflation negative next year … The debt limit likely poses the greatest political risk next year, and we expect it to rival the 2011 episode in its disruption to financial markets and the economy. That said, we do not expect Congress to enact major fiscal changes.”

“From Hatzius’s 10 Questions for 2023 report” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The Validea ‘Guru Investment blog’ published 5 Behavioral Tricks for Long-Term Investors,

“Have a Plan. This one is almost too obvious to list, but I am always surprised by how many investors don’t have one. Understanding what you are trying to achieve and what you need to do to get there is crucial to staying the course when things get tough… Know the Facts. Declines like this are part of investing. They happen fairly frequently and are the price we have to pay to get the long-term returns the stock market offers. So to anyone who has studied market history, they are not a surprise… Look Less Often. One of the behavioral problems I suffer from is my inability to avoid checking my accounts. When you take a step back and think about it, checking your accounts regularly doesn’t really serve much of a purpose… Have a Small Side Account… Some investors just can’t help themselves when it comes to trading inside their accounts. They just have to make changes even if they know the impact of their trading isn’t likely to be a positive one. One good way I have seen to deal with this is to take a very small portion of an investor’s portfolio and designate it as a trading account … Remember What You Are Saving For. Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. Difficult market environments can be one of those times. When markets decline, focusing on the tangible reason we invest in them in the first place can be very helpful. For example, if I am looking forward to retiring to Florida and having a nice house on a lake, having a picture of that house in my mind can help me filter out the noise and focus on what I am trying to accomplish.”

“5 Behavioral Tricks for Long-Term Investors” – Validea

***

