Five reasons the loonie has been falling: BMO

BMO chief economist Doug Porter listed the five reasons he believes the loonie has been dropping in recent days,
“After setting sail on Monday at just below 80 cents (or just above $1.25/US$), the currency promptly tacked hard all week long to nearly a 3% loss, hitting 77.5 cents ($1.29) Friday morning … [ the reasons] 1) A dimmer global outlook: The ongoing spread of the Delta variant continues to chip away at the global growth backdrop … The less ebullient global growth outlook has supported haven demand, benefiting Treasuries and the U.S. dollar … 2) Weaker commodity prices: One of the biggest financial market victims of the Delta variant has been commodity prices. In particular, oil has been hit hard by the prospects of a slower return to normal, with WTI sagging more than $10 just since the start of August … 3) Taper talk: While there was little shock in the most recent FOMC Minutes for the late-July meeting, markets were a bit surprised at the mildly aggressive taper discussion … 4) The Federal Election: While Canadian elections don’t tend to make big lasting waves in financial markets, they can send ripples. And any uncertainty tends to be expressed most particularly in the currency market … 5) Thin markets: A wise person once said: “Never change your fundamental forecast in August”, since markets can send misleading signals in the depths of summer.”
“Lazy Days of Loonie” – BMO Economics
***
Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson warned clients that the U.S. consumer is fading,
“Never bet against the U.S. consumer’s willingness to spend has been a good mantra for investors and never more than over the past 18 months. Generous stimulus checks have found their way into the economy but that now begs the question, will there be a payback in demand as this stimulus runs off? We think the answer is “yes” and we think the market agrees, with Consumer Discretionary stocks underperforming over the past several months and in line with our mid-cycle transition. We think the degree of underperformance is likely to get worse as we lap difficult comps [2020 weak comparables] , the supplemental unemployment benefits come to an end, and higher prices lead to demand destruction… Over the past month we have been advocating a more defensive tilt to portfolios. We upgraded Consumer Staples and downgraded Materials on July 19 and followed that up on August 2 by upgrading Utilities and downgrading Energy. Over that period, defensives have started to outperform, especially relative to the more cyclical and lower quality stocks.”
Mr. Wilson’s observations support the idea of a market that has already priced in an economic recovery.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Is the U.S. consumer fading?” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin notes that hedge funds are reducing leverage as market uncertainty rises,
“[Last] week, investors faced Fed policy uncertainty and concerns about economic growth. The FOMC minutes indicated that “most” participants believed it could be appropriate to start tapering asset purchases this year. Due to the impact of the Delta variant, our economists lowered their real US GDP growth forecast to 6% for 2021. The S&P 500 fell by 1%, our Cyclicals basket (GSSBCYCL) declined by 3%, and Strong Balance Sheets (GSTHSBAL) outperformed Weak Balance Sheets (GSTHWBAL) by 2 [percentage points] . Reflecting ongoing uncertainty, hedge funds have trimmed leverage … "
Mr. Kostin posted his list of ‘hedge fund VIP stocks’ – those held by the most funds – to imply that these stocks would lose some support as managers de-levered. In order, the top ten hedge fund VIPs are Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings (ADR), Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings and Sea Ltd. (ADR) .
“@SBarlow_ROB GS’s Kostin: Hedge Fund VIPs” – (table) Twitter
***
