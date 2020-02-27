 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Five things investors should know about managing their accounts in wild markets

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Even buy and hold investors have reason to adjust their portfolios while stocks are plunging.

Maybe you want to buy more of a good stock or fund that has declined in value, or you want to trim exposure to others. Whatever the motivation, buy and hold types who trade rarely may find it rough going in fast-falling markets. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Your broker website may get clogged: Fast-falling markets prompt investors to look at their accounts as well as trade, and this can temporarily overwhelm broker websites. Brace for the possibility that you’ll have trouble logging in, getting web pages to load and completing trades. Market open and close are the busiest times, so try and avoid them where possible. Otherwise, accept that patience may be required.

Story continues below advertisement

Stop-loss orders may not work: A stop-loss order is used to sell a stock when it falls to a pre-set level. But in a fast-plunging market, stop-loss orders can either go awry or not work at all. A straight stop-loss order converts to a market order when your pre-set price is reached, which means you’ll receive the best price available at the moment. If stocks are in freefall, your actual sell price could be well below the stop price you set. You may be able to set a limit on your stop-loss order, which is basically a floor price. But in fast-falling markets, your stop-loss order may not be executed at the limit price you set. Net result - you still own the stock.

Falling account balances may cost you: Most online brokers have account fees that kick in when account balances fall below below threshold that range from $10,000 to $25,000. These fees are seemingly modest at $25 per quarter or $100 per year, but they’re still significant when charged on a small balance. On an account worth $10,000, $100 in fees drags returns down by 1 percentage point. Note: Many brokers offer ways to avoid these account fees -- by making regular monthly contributions to your account or a certain minimum number of trades, for example.

Selling obscure investments may be tricky: Liquidity may dry up for risky securities in a plunging market, which makes it tough to sell and get a decent price. The time to trim your exposure to risky securities is when markets are cruising, not crashing.

Cash is king: So says one of the greatest of all investing cliches for falling markets. If you’re holding cash for any length of time, use a high interest account mutual fund or exchange-traded fund. If you plan to trade in the near term, it makes sense to keep cash idling in your account.

Further reading: The Globe and Mail DIY investor’s guide to the best places for parking cash in an online broker account.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies