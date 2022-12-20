Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management chief investment officer Lisa Shalett warned investors that there’s no going back to the low rate investment environment of 2009-2019,

“Some expect policy rate cuts to bring back the 2009-2020 investing regime in which passive index funds, whose returns are largely driven by US secular growth stocks, are winners as disinfl ation returns and low US Treasury yields support rich valuations. In contrast, we see evidence of a new regime in which growth is stronger, inflation normalizes closer to 3% and interest rates remain higher for longer. In this environment, fundamentals take on added importance, value leads growth, cyclicals beat defensives and non-US stocks outperform the US. Furthermore, long-duration bonds once again hedge stock risk and stocks move as much on earnings as they do on interest rates. Consider repositioning for regime change. Besides fixed income, this means value stocks, global dividend payers, early cyclicals, enterprise technology and the emerging markets.”

***

BMO strategist Sohrab Movahedi says ' flat is the new normal’ for Canadian bank stocks,

“Our 2023 earnings estimates for the Canadian banks imply “flat is the new up” with our outlook contemplating a challenging, but manageable macro backdrop and operating environment, followed by a recovery in both in 2024 (supportive of the valuation re-rating argument of our investment thesis). We believe current valuations at the Canadian banks are compelling for patient investors. Our Outperform rated names remain CM, NA, and CWB … We believe that PCLs [provisions for credit losses] are poised to trend higher, more or less doubling to 30bps from 14bps in 2022 … We believe 2023 will be a tale of two halves with high quality/ defensively managed names (like NA) being favoured during the first half, while cheaper valuation names (like CM) should be better positioned to see re-rating opportunities during the second half”

***

Brent Joyce, chief investment strategist at BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., published one of the more bullish year-ahead reports I’ve seen,

“In our opinion, many equity and bond markets have come a long way toward adjusting to the current reality. Looking ahead, we see better investment opportunities today than we did a year ago… A lot of complacency has been scrubbed from the system. Savvy investors know that investing when there is more fear than greed often leads to good outcomes. Today, there is more fear than greed versus a year ago. The reset to higher bond yields and a higher risk-free rate is closer to the end than the beginning. Gale-force headwinds for stocks are softening into a mild breeze that is a potential tailwind in 2023 … Expectations for earnings growth in 2023 are modest. Most valuations have reset below their 20-year average. If the economy experiences a soft landing (no recession and inflation cools) or a shallow recession (and inflation cools) both scenarios underpin our base-case outlook. We feel equities can deliver total returns in 2023 in the neighbourhood of 8% to 12%. Our targets are 22,000 for the S&P/TSX Composite and 4,400 for the S&P 500.”

***

Converse to Mr. Joyce, Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is more confident in his bearish view, as reported in the firm’s daily research summary,

“the market got another weaker than expected inflation release on Tuesday which spurred a rally in bonds and stocks. However, he notes that that proved fleeting for stocks even as bonds held onto gains. The earnings outlook has worsened, and he feels more confident about his negative operating leverage thesis. Ironically, client pushback to that view has increased over the past few months, which Mike thinks is directly related to the rise in equity prices and the view that “everyone is bearish.” He points out that corporate confidence is at historically depressed levels. Meanwhile, he adds that the regional business activity surveys have rolled over and suggest significant downside to growth. Supply chain and order backlog surveys have eased dramatically as demand has eroded, particularly for goods. Further, Mike also notes that both the soft data and the hard data show that excess inventory has been built, a dynamic that’s putting pressure on end market pricing. Bottom line, demand is worsening more than appreciated”

***

Diversion: “Our Most Anticipated Shows of 2023. Plus, Is the Sheridan-Verse Slipping?” – The Ringer (podcast)

Tweet of the Day: