'Fool’s Yield’ a growing threat to pension funds

Debt ratios for Canadian households have been famously high for years, but evidence that precarious private balance sheets were negatively affecting the economy have been scarce until recently.
In a Monday report, National Bank economist Krishen Rangasamy noted that non-mortgage borrowing levels have taken a distinct nosedive,
“For most Canadians, buying an existing home ─ whose average price nationally is now at a record $525,000 according to CREA ─ entails loading up on debt. And that seems to be restraining spending on consumption goods. As today’s Hot Chart shows, the recent uptick in mortgage growth coincides with the drop in growth of consumer loans to the lowest in 5 years”
“Canada’s economy is flatlining” – Babad, Report on Business
“50% of Canadians face insolvency amid 'debt hopelessness': Survey” – BNN Bloomberg
The mere phrase “Fool’s Yield” is likely to throw a chill into the legions of dividend-hungry investors looking to build sustainable income streams,
“[Dan Rasmussen of U.S.-based Verdad Advisors] has been warning on the risks that come with funding some of the more aggressive leveraged buyouts that we’ve seen in private markets since the crisis. These are the sorts of deals where the sponsor says the net debt-to-ebitda ratio is 6, but without some judicious adjustments is more like 9 or 10 … Rasmussen referred to this phenomenon of chasing credit from blue-chip PE deals as “Fool’s Yield”. Everyone seems to know these deals are junk -- whether it’s the banks who aren’t funding them, or the ratings agencies who regularly label them non-investment grade -- bar institutional investors.”
This is a potential problem for institutional investors – pension funds and the like – so far, but it’s still worrisome.
“The ‘Fool’s Yield’ of private credit” – FT Alphaville (free to read with registration)
See also: “We recently heard comments from the chief investment officer of Calpers … that private equity provides diversification because, in part, the value of the portfolio gyrates far less than in the public markets, offering a “beta” diversification… That is, until the equity in a company like Southland Royalty gets wiped out in 83 working days. Suddenly, those smooth returns from investments untethered from the realities of price discovery don’t feel as solid as they might have done before.” – FT Alphaville
Newsletter: “Nobel-Prize winner explains why we make bad investment decisions” – Globe Investor
Diversions: This is U.S.-focused but the best essay I’ve read in months, “Educated Fools: Why Democratic leaders still misunderstand the politics of social class” – New Republic
“Watch This Veteran Collapse on Antiques Roadshow When He Learns His $345 Rolex Is Actually Worth $700,000” – Gizmodo
Oil is dying.— Dow (@mark_dow) January 27, 2020
High prices are less damaging; low prices less beneficial. And the oil price level tells us less and less about economic conditions with each passing day (apart from s-t speculative sentiment) https://t.co/tYaTbHzV2Q