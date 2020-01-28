 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

'Fool’s Yield’ a growing threat to pension funds

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Debt ratios for Canadian households have been famously high for years, but evidence that precarious private balance sheets were negatively affecting the economy have been scarce until recently.

In a Monday report, National Bank economist Krishen Rangasamy noted that non-mortgage borrowing levels have taken a distinct nosedive,

Story continues below advertisement

“For most Canadians, buying an existing home ─ whose average price nationally is now at a record $525,000 according to CREA ─ entails loading up on debt. And that seems to be restraining spending on consumption goods. As today’s Hot Chart shows, the recent uptick in mortgage growth coincides with the drop in growth of consumer loans to the lowest in 5 years”

“@SBarlow_ROB HMMMMM "Canada: Consumer loans growing at slowest pace in 5 years" (NBF) – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Canada’s economy is flatlining” – Babad, Report on Business

“50% of Canadians face insolvency amid 'debt hopelessness': Survey” – BNN Bloomberg

***

The mere phrase “Fool’s Yield” is likely to throw a chill into the legions of dividend-hungry investors looking to build sustainable income streams,

“[Dan Rasmussen of U.S.-based Verdad Advisors] has been warning on the risks that come with funding some of the more aggressive leveraged buyouts that we’ve seen in private markets since the crisis. These are the sorts of deals where the sponsor says the net debt-to-ebitda ratio is 6, but without some judicious adjustments is more like 9 or 10 … Rasmussen referred to this phenomenon of chasing credit from blue-chip PE deals as “Fool’s Yield”. Everyone seems to know these deals are junk -- whether it’s the banks who aren’t funding them, or the ratings agencies who regularly label them non-investment grade -- bar institutional investors.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is a potential problem for institutional investors – pension funds and the like – so far, but it’s still worrisome.

“The ‘Fool’s Yield’ of private credit” – FT Alphaville (free to read with registration)

See also: “We recently heard comments from the chief investment officer of Calpers … that private equity provides diversification because, in part, the value of the portfolio gyrates far less than in the public markets, offering a “beta” diversification… That is, until the equity in a company like Southland Royalty gets wiped out in 83 working days. Suddenly, those smooth returns from investments untethered from the realities of price discovery don’t feel as solid as they might have done before.” – FT Alphaville

***

Newsletter: “Nobel-Prize winner explains why we make bad investment decisions” – Globe Investor

Diversions: This is U.S.-focused but the best essay I’ve read in months, “Educated Fools: Why Democratic leaders still misunderstand the politics of social class” – New Republic

Story continues below advertisement

“Watch This Veteran Collapse on Antiques Roadshow When He Learns His $345 Rolex Is Actually Worth $700,000” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies