 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

For Canadian bank stocks, it’s ‘time to move the minute hand on our Credit Doomsday Clock one minute closer to midnight’: CIBC

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Canadian banks are fine, and likely always will be fine, thanks to diversified revenue sources and a central position in the domestic economy.

CIBC analyst Robert Sedran, however, sees a far more difficult path ahead for bank sector profits,

Story continues below advertisement

“On average, we call for 3.5% average EPS growth in F2020, followed by 5% in F2021 … it does feel like the risks outnumber the opportunities at this stage in the macroeconomic cycle … [the personal and commercial ] business has slowed as margin and loan loss tailwinds have mostly reversed… we also think it is time to move the minute hand on our Credit Doomsday Clock one minute closer to midnight as the loan loss headwind feels like it has stiffened … There was clearly something more than a “normalization” at play this quarter as credit losses jumped to 39 basis points (+5 bps Q/Q), which is the highest loss ratio experienced since the Oil & Gas loan loss-related spike during F2016. Higher provisions were attributed to both provisions on performing loans (~40% of the Q/Q increase)”

The conclusions section of the report was titled “Not As Easy As It Was.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CM on Canadian banks: "it does feel like the risks outnumber the opportunities at this stage in the macroeconomic cycle" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“ @SBarlow_ROB CM: Loan losses in Cdn banking system rising” – (Chart) Twitter

***

Most domestic investors were confident that tri-national bureaucratic bickering would result in the enactment of a new trade agreement to replace NAFTA.

Still, the official signing of the deal in U.S. congress Tuesday could be important for investors if it results in an increase in corporate investment now that the rules are clear.

Story continues below advertisement

“U.S. reaches deal with Canada, Mexico on revised USMCA trade pact” – Report on Business

“Meltdowns and touchdowns: How the U.S. scored a Canada-Mexico trade deal” – Reuters

***

A former U.S. trade official, quoted in the South China Morning Post, speculated that the deadline for a U.S. China trade deal is likely to be misses. Equity markets are positioned for a global economic recovery next year and may not like that at all,

“A former US government trade official has warned that China and the United States are likely to miss a looming deadline to reach an agreement meant to pave the way for an end to their trade war. “Both sides have said that they are very close, but I can tell you as a trade negotiator that the last mile is always the most difficult,” former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler said … “What China is telling the United States is that it is not enough just to not go ahead with the December tariffs, but they also want to see some existing tariffs lifted.”’

I’m just speculating, but the White House has been sensitive to market fluctuations in the past so I think an extension for the December 15 deadline will be extending before selling starts in the stock market.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trade war: US-China deal deadline ‘likely to be missed’, former US trade negotiator Wendy Cutler says” – South China Morning Post

***

Copper prices have been surging in recent days but Ole Hansen, head of commodity research at Denmark-based Saxo Bank thinks the move is just hedge funds removing short positions and the rally is unsustainable,

“ Hedge funds are throwing in the towel on holding short position after copper broke a trifecta of resistance. First its 200-day moving average, then the Nov 7 top and finally the downtrend from June 2018.” – Twitter

***

Diversion: “10 Weirdest Stories From 2019” – Irrelevant Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies