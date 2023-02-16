Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Deutsche Bank strategist Binky Chadha provided some interesting context on the state of the economy in a Wednesday research report,

“There is still a wide spectrum of views on growth and demand trends. While several companies mentioned weakening demand, these largely fall into now familiar buckets: those suffering a reversal of the pandemic boom; those seeing inventory destocking as goods spending as well as supply-chains normalize; and those hurt directly by higher interest rates such as in housing. However, most companies fall into the camp of being constructive but nervous, and even as they see robust demand, they are wary of macroeconomic uncertainties and penciled in a modest recession into their planning.”

My takeaway from this is to stay away from aggregates like “the U.S. economy is doing ….” because conditions are much different sector by sector.

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter argued that no recovery in housing prices is imminent despite record declines,

“Not only have home prices taken a tumble in the past year, but the market balance does not suggest a rebound is imminent. Even as sales fell another 3 per cent in January (to one of their lowest levels for any month in decades), new listings actually crept up 3.3 per cent in s.a. terms. True, the level of new listings is also still quite low—the lowest for a January since 2000. But sales are even softer in relative terms, which has clipped the sales-to-new listings ratio to just above 50 per cent. Over time, a 50-per-cent reading on this ratio has been consistent with roughly flat home prices. Instead, prices have dived 18 per cent in the past year, the biggest annual drop on records going back more than 40 years. The extreme drop reflects an incredibly overheated starting point (ripe for correction), and the fact that this measure does not adjust for changes in the mix of sales. Now the big test is what comes back first this spring—listings or sales? It seems like listings will react first”

***

Also from BMO, analyst Sohrab Movahedi outlined his primary concerns and top picks among Canadian bank stocks ahead of sector earnings reports,

“We expect Q1/23 industry cash operating earnings to be down 5 per cent year-over-year (down most at CM and NA; up at TD), primarily due to higher PCLs [provisions for credit losses] of $2.0B/26bps vs. $472 million/7bps last year… recent macroeconomic indicators suggest the start of the mild/shallow economic slowdown (which has been our base case) is getting delayed; this bodes well for the near-term PCLs and may be a potential source of positive earnings revisions for FY2023. If the ‘less defense, more offense’ value trade persists, CM and BNS could further narrow their discounted P/E valuation multiples relative to last year’s top 3 performers and current higher P/E names like RY, TD, and NA. Our Outperform-rated names remain CM, NA, and CWB.”

***

