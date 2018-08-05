For investors, it’s looking like 1998 all over again

Market conditions are starting to look a lot like 1998. For investors, this is exciting in the short term. But it could bring very bad news over the next three years.

The similarities between now and 1998 include a Federal Reserve that is raising rates, a yield curve that is flattening and emerging markets that are falling out of favour with investors, according to Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett. In a recent report, he noted that these are “all echoes of 20 years ago."

"Banks, yield curve are our favorite summer ‘tells’ for [a] 1998 redux,” Mr. Hartnett wrote. He warned that if a global credit deleveraging cycle has really begun, the process could drag the Nasdaq composite index to 6,000 (or 23 per cent lower than its current level), send 30-year Treasury bond yields to 2.5 per cent (from the current 3.09 per cent) and knock 5 per cent off the U.S. trade-weighted dollar index, a measure of the greenback against the currencies of its trading partners.

For Mr. Hartnett, much of the 1998 comparison revolves around the U.S. dollar and emerging markets. There is nothing like the 1997 emerging markets currency crisis under way right now, but some similar dynamics are in place. A rising U.S. dollar is attracting global investment funds away from the developing world, exposing potentially serious credit issues.

In a July 27 report, the Financial Times asked the disquieting question “Are [emerging market] corporate bonds a bubble ready to burst?” It noted: “Globally, debt of non-financial corporations has grown by US$29-trillion in the 10 years since the financial crisis, nearly as much as the growth in government debt” with much of this new debt issuance in low quality “junk” corporate bonds.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 1998 2003 2008 2013 2018 U.S. yield curve steepness: 10-year Treasury yield minus two-year Treasury yield Basis points 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 -50 -100 1998 2003 2008 2013 2018 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG; SCOTT BARLOW

The first chart that accompanies this article highlights performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the long term. Merrill Lynch is concerned that the sharp slide in the index in the late nineties will be mirrored by upcoming weakness in developing markets, and that the resulting credit issues will have negative ramifications worldwide.

The Federal Reserve itself accepts that an inverted U.S. yield curve (in which longer-term debt has a lower yield than short-term debt) is a reliable indicator of recession. Now, as in 1998, the yield curve has flattened considerably. This reflects rate hikes by central banks – which push shorter-term bond yields higher – and declining expectations for future economic growth and inflation pressures.

The second chart depicts the shape of the U.S. yield curve since 1996. June of 1998 is a key data point. At that point, the yield curve was briefly inverted – two-year bonds yielded more than 10-year bonds. The curve got steeper again in the months afterwards, although it remained largely flat, before turning inverted in February, 2000, as the technology bubble began to burst and a selloff in equities took hold.

The narrowness of markets – the dominance of technology stocks in determining index returns – is arguably the singular characteristic of the last stage of the market rally in the late 1990s. Investment flows poured into technology and telecom leaders to the exclusion of virtually all else.

The late and revered Merrill Lynch market strategist Bob Farrell had a rule: “Markets are strongest when they are broad and weakest when they narrow to a handful of blue chip names.” The lack of breadth in the late nineties was a sign of market fragility, and the first half of 2018 showed a similar pattern.

In a report on July 27, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote, “The top 10 contributors have generated 62 per cent of the S&P 500 [year-to-date] return, and the 10 largest firms account for 23 per cent of index market cap, the highest share this cycle.” Mr. Kostin calculates that current markets are not yet close to late 1990s extremes in terms of narrowness, but index returns are becoming focused in a lower number of companies -- with dominant firms such as Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. leading the way.

It is important to note that Mr. Hartnett sees current conditions as similar to 1998 -- and not 1999, when equity markets recovered from the turbulence of the year before and accelerated.

In 1999, the Nasdaq composite soared an astonishing 86 per cent, while the Dow Jones industrial average went up 25 per cent. So if this really is 1998 all over again, the rally has room to run.

For investors, however, that market melt-up really was the end. The first three years of the 2000s were extremely painful and wiped out a lot of portfolio wealth. To the extent we can use 1998 markets as a template – and the jury is still out on that – investors should be steadily taking profits if there’s a big market surge in the next two years.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.