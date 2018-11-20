For investors who want a higher level of defence from bond ETFs

In hockey terms, bond ETFs have provided a porous defence for investors in 2018.

All the gory details are available in a column I wrote last week, but here’s a quick summary. For the 52 weeks to the end of last week, a cross-section of exchange-traded funds offering core exposure to the Canadian bond market had share-price losses of 1.9 to 4.2 per cent. With bond interest added, some of these ETFs will produce slightly positive total returns. But the fact remains that bonds, the part of your portfolio you own to cushion volatile times like these, are not looking great.

Short-term bonds seem well-suited to these times because they’re less vulnerable to the rising rate trend we’ve seen in the past 18 months or so, but even here we’re seeing less than stellar results. One thought for disappointed investors would be to consider ultra-short-term bond ETFs holding corporate bonds.

Story continues below advertisement

The basic diversified short-term bond ETF holding a mix of government and corporate bonds tends to have a duration of 2.7 years, which means they would fall 2.7 per cent in price if interest rates go up by one percentage point. Standard bond ETFs holding a mix of short- and longer-term bonds have durations around 7.5 years. Ultra-short-term bond ETFs tend to be around one year, which suggests a contained risk if rates keep rising.

Consider the First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF (FSB), with a weighted average duration of 1.3 years. This fund’s after-fee yield to maturity, the best measure of the yield you can expect if you buy it now, is around 3.1 per cent. For the 12 months to Oct. 31, the total return was 1.3 per cent.

Another ultra-short-term bond ETF is the BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ZST), with a duration of 0.7 and an after-fee yield to maturity of 2.4 per cent. The 52-week total return to Oct. 31 was 1.7 per cent.

Ultra-short-term bond ETFs tend to hold corporate bonds, which offer better yields than government bonds but are less of a refuge in a recession or stock market correction. FSB’s comparatively attractive yield comes from a 55-per-cent weighting in high-yield bonds rated BB and B. High-yield bonds have more risk than investment-grade corporate bonds and government bonds, although holding very short-term high-yield bonds maturing in a year or two mitigates this risk somewhat.