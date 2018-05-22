For the oil price, ‘lower for longer is dead’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bloomberg reports significant outflows from the largest Canadian bank ETF ahead of company earnings reports,

“Investors are decamping Canadian banks ahead of earnings season, with six straight weeks of outflows from the largest exchange-traded fund tracking the industry. The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF saw a record C$263 million ($204 million) leave the fund between April 2 and May 11, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

I’m not sweating this too much. It’s likely a broad move from overweight to neutral positioning (relative to the benchmark) rather than pessimism.

“ETF Investors Sour on Canadian Banks Ahead of Earnings Season” – Bloomberg

Counterpoint: “Why the Big Six banks could prove shorts wrong (again)” – BNN Bloomberg

Market sectors with high debt loads are underperforming according to Bernstein research. Higher borrowing costs are definitely a big factor here as they raise refinancing costs for companies, and high debt sectors like utilities and telecoms usually pay larger dividends that get less attractive as government bond yields climb,

“The Low Leverage factor has generated strong returns this year across the globe, with performance particularly strong in the US and in Europe. Despite this, the style remains very cheap. Valuations are supportive globally - thus in the US, where the style is particularly cheap, the stocks with low levels of debt compared to the rest of the market are trading at a 64% discount to history on a relative P/B basis; stocks that have low levels of debt relative to their sector are offering a 60% discount to historic averages on this measure.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Bernstein: Low debt stocks outperforming” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB Bernstein: Low debt stocks outperforming” – (charts) Twitter

“Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%” – CNBC

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: High dividend / low beta stocks expensive relative to bonds “ – (Research excerpt) Twitter

The Financial Times reports that for oil prices, ‘lower for longer is dead’,

“what has received less attention is that the entire Brent forward curve is now trading above $60, including contracts for delivery as far out as December 2024. This development is an important psychological milestone for the oil market. The market is, in effect, saying that “lower for longer” is dead. The reality is that US shale has been unable to meet rising global oil demand, which has averaged 1.7m b/d per year since 2014 — double the level at the start of this decade.”

“Era of ‘lower for longer’ oil prices is dead” – Financial Times

“Oil prices have been given a boost, but they could struggle to head higher” – CNBC

“@SBarlow_ROB DB: Not all oil sands production is created equal – (Research excerpt) Twitter

“The world can’t afford to wait for an energy miracle” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day: “@DavidSchawel Each year the market destroys a new investor rule of thumb. This year is that “dividend stocks are safe” – Twitter

Diversion: Business school professor advocates bulldozing all business schools,

“Why we should bulldoze the business school” – Guardian