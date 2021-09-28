 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Forestry stocks are ignoring correction in lumber prices. And for good reasons

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Investors are seeing a lot to like in cheaper lumber.

ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Lumber prices have fallen sharply from record highs set earlier this year. Yet the share prices of leading Canadian forestry companies are still well up for the year, suggesting that investors see a lot to like in cheaper lumber.

They might be onto something here.

The current price of two-by-fours made from Western spruce, pine and fir is US$510 for every thousand board feet, according to Madison’s Lumber Reporter.

Story continues below advertisement

Yes, that’s down – a lot – from a record high of US$1,650 for every thousand board feet in May. Indeed, the 69-per-cent belly-flop might look like rampant speculation gone wrong. But equity prices have been relatively buoyant over the past six months and remain well above where they started the year, implying the stock market has taken the steep drop in the underlying commodity price in stride.

The share price of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. touched its highest level of the year on Monday, closing at $107.52 in Toronto. That’s up nearly 22 per cent since the start of February, when the company completed its takeover of Norbord Inc. and the shares began trading under a new ticker symbol (WFG).

Perhaps more interesting, West Fraser’s share price is higher today than it was in May, when the price of lumber was about three times higher than it is now.

The example of Canfor Corp. isn’t quite as compelling, but makes the same point. Although the share price is down about 16 per cent since May, it is up nearly 28 per cent this year and more than 97 per cent over the past 52 weeks – rewarding long-term investors and suggesting lumber prices are bullish for the sector.

The reasons?

First, that record-high lumber price in May – and the startling run-up in prior months – needs some context: It was a baffling rally that caused tremendous uncertainty among builders and consumers, and caught producers by surprise.

As a result, forestry stock prices never embraced sky-high lumber prices as anything more than a fleeting example of what can happen when demand temporarily races ahead of supply.

Story continues below advertisement

“Volatility is not good for the industry,” Keta Kosman, editor of Vancouver-based Madison’s Lumber Reporter, which provides industry analysis, said in an interview. “How do you make plans for that?”

She says the unusual situation is now working itself out – which is the second point in favour of the forestry sector.

“It looks like normalcy is returning, and that strong underlying demand is still there,” Ms. Kosman said, pointing to continued strength in the U.S. housing market, a key driver of lumber prices.

While U.S. single-family housing starts have settled back in recent months, they remain at relatively high levels and building permits increased in August, implying building activity ahead.

“We expect housing starts to remain around current levels in 2022, as the drop in rates has worked to support home purchase intentions, and demand should also be supported by solid household formations,” Katherine Judge, an economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note last week.

Lumber prices may be reflecting this upbeat scenario. The price of benchmark two-by-fours may be well off records in May, but the price has crept up by about 25 per cent over the past month, to levels that are far above prices at which forestry companies make a tidy profit.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s a bullish sign, especially for this late point in the building season, when demand for lumber can taper off as winter approaches.

“The trend of the past few weeks, going up a bit each time, is telling me that the mills are in a good position for when real lumber buying starts again next year,” Ms. Kosman said.

She suspects lumber priced at US$500 or more for every thousand board feet is the “new normal.” Forestry stocks, which have essentially dismissed the decline from May’s record-high prices as a non-event, appear to be reflecting a similar view.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies