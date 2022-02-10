A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian detailed four false narratives about markets in a research report released Tuesday

“False: a resumption of buybacks will save equities. the relationship between S&P 500 buybacks and index performance since 1986 is a minimal 0.07 R-squared [a measure of data series ‘sameness’ - maximum is 1.0]. Furthermore, our weekly BofA corporate client buyback data have a similarly low relationship with future index performance (0.02 R-squared) … False: retail investors are a contrary indicator… If anything, our BofA Client flows data indicate the opposite (Exhibit 5). Returns following periods of retail inflows have been above average and returns post-retail selling have been below average. And retail flows have been slightly better positive indicators than hedge fund flow … False: valuation doesn’t matter for Tech. While the Tech sector has earned a reputation as a valuation-defying high flier, we have found that valuations have mattered for Tech investors selecting stocks within the sector. Over the past 35 years, companies with high Free Cash Flow to EV and low EV to EBITDA have generated annualized alpha [ index outperformance] of 4.4ppt and 4.0ppt vs. the sector… False: Duration only matters for bonds. As markets repriced assets amid rising real rates and anticipation of more aggressive Fed policy, Growth (-4.1%) underperformed Value factors (-0.2% on avg.). More dramatically, Long Equity Duration, back-end loaded growth stocks that are more vulnerable to rising cost of capital, suffered a 9.2% loss and ranked among the worst 10 factor.”

***

Citi analyst Maximilian Layton sees a lot of upside for the copper price but also China-related risks. The current spot price is US$8800 per ton.

He writes:

“Copper has basked in the sunlight of its supercycle for the well over a year, and we expect this to continue for the at least the next three to four years , underpinned by decarbonisation-related demand, challenged supply dynamics, and a cyclically bullish preference shift towards metals-intensive consumption under COVID-19, which will likely take years to catch up with. The risks surrounding our near-term copper price outlook are larger than normal, driving and reflected in the wide range between our bull- and bear-case scenarios. Our bull case (20% indicative probability) is for copper to reach $13,000/t during 2Q’22 (~$6/lb, 20% indicative probability), on the back of stronger China credit easing than our economists’ base case (20%+ y/y growth in TSF during 1H’22). Our bear case is for copper to average $8,500/t, on the back of broadening China lockdowns, sustained weakness in China property, and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant that impacts global sentiment. We view a normalization of supply chains as both a bullish event for demand and a bearish event via supply.”

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic throws a bit of cold water on the theory that Ontario housing prices are out of control because of supply shortage,

“Not to poke the bear, but there was one curious fact in the 2021 census numbers. In Ontario the total population count grew by a hefty 5.8% between 2016 and 2021. But, the private dwelling count in the province rose by an even stronger 6.2%. In fact the number of dwellings per person has been steadily rising over the census periods going back to 2001. And, let’s remember that there is a record number of homes currently under construction too. A few issues: -We really need to look at 18+ population, especially when making cross-country comparisons (Canada is young versus the G7, so our housing stock per person should be lower). That data will come in the next census wave. -Quarterly population data have shown stronger growth since 2016. We acknowledge longer-term issues on the supply side, but the volume is much too high on that front. Meanwhile, speculative demand psychology keeps building…”

***

