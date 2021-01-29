Four First Mining Insiders buy after prefeasibility report

First Mining Gold Corp. has seen some insider buying taking as the stock trades near three-month lows. Importantly, the buying also comes after the company released a prefeasibility report on its Springpole Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario on Jan. 20. Between Jan. 20 and 25, four insiders spent $518,768 buying 1,289,500 shares in the public market. That works out to an average price of 40.2 cents. The biggest buyer was independent board chairman Keith Neumeyer who purchased 1.15 million shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.