 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Fourteen stocks positioned to weather the next crisis

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Fourteen stocks positioned to weather the next crisis

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments

Dividend stocks have endured a rough year, but investors still seem as enthusiastic as ever about these supposed money machines. Share buyers love the notion of a reliable payout every year, no matter how the market performs.

It’s easy to sympathize with this quest for dependability. But if rates continue to edge higher – and they likely will – bonds will offer increasing competition for dividend stocks. There’s also the risk of a recession to ponder. It has been an unusually long time since the last downturn, so it’s reasonable to expect another slowdown in the next two to three years.

Which stocks are best positioned to weather a new crisis? Presumably it will be ones with strong balance sheets and a bit of financial flexibility. To help spot likely candidates, I searched for stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with dividend yields of more than 3.5 per cent and stellar credit ratings (A-minus or above on Standard & Poor’s scales). I then narrowed the search even further to include only companies that were paying out less than 75 per cent of their earnings as dividends.

Story continues below advertisement

Only 14 companies made the cut. In what constitutes a complete non-surprise, six of them were banks and three (Sun Life Financial, Manulife Financial and Great-West Lifeco) were large insurers. Add in Power Financial and IGM Financial and the list tilted overwhelmingly toward the financial sector. Only a handful of utilities – Atco, Canadian Utilities and Hydro One – crashed the party.

All of these dividend payers are worthy of more research on your part. But let me add a note of caution. As rock-solid as these companies may be, none of them are risk-free. Canadian banks will feel the pain if the housing sector ever turns cold. Insurers will be hit hard if markets decline and their investment portfolios, and assets under management, shrink. Even utilities face the threat of regulatory clampdowns, government intervention or environmental challenges.

Dividend investors who want to build a true security blanket should diversify widely and not just among the stocks shown here. If there’s one lesson to be learned from the last crisis, it’s that troubles can appear in the most unexpected places. The accompanying list can provide a good starting point for conservative investors, but it shouldn’t constitute the whole of your portfolio.

Stocks positioned to weather a new crisis

Company Ticker Market Cap ($Mil) Dividend Yield (%) S&P Debt Rating Dividend Payout Ratio Recent Price ($) P/E
IGM Financial Inc. IGM-T 8,140 6.66 A 68.4 33.80 10.4
Power Financial Corp. PWF-T 20,138 6.14 A+ 59.1 28.20 10.1
Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-T 30,245 5.08 A+ 55.8 30.60 7.3
Canadian Utilities Ltd. CU-T 8,612 4.98 A- 57.8 31.60 12.6
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 87,077 4.79 A+ 51.7 70.92 10.4
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T 50,645 4.75 A+ 43.9 114.48 9.7
Hydro One Ltd. H-T 11,679 4.69 A- 70.6 19.60 15.2
Manulife Financial Corp. MFC-T 44,319 4.48 A 28.5 22.33 8.9
National Bank of Canada NA-T 20,405 4.10 A 40.5 60.51 10.4
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T 29,458 4.10 A 50.8 48.83 12.2
Royal Bank of Canada RY-T 137,974 4.09 AA- 44.7 95.75 11.7
Bank of Montreal BMO-T 63,373 3.88 A+ 41.3 98.97 11.7
Atco Ltd. ACO-X-T 4,585 3.77 A- 37.5 39.95 18.4
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T 133,643 3.67 AA- 40.4 73.07 11.9

Source: Bloomberg, data as of Nov. 14.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019