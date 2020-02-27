Frenzied trading sends S&P 500 into correction territory and halts activity on the TSX

The U.S. stock benchmark fell into official correction territory on Thursday and the Toronto Stock Exchange said that traders were unable to enter orders amid frenzied trading and mounting concerns over potential economic and corporate damage caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Also see: Trading halted on TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges by technical issue

David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, slashed his profit expectations for companies in the S&P 500 this year, to a level where he now sees no profit growth due to fallout from the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).

Story continues below advertisement

“Our reduced forecasts reflect the severe decline in Chinese economic activity in the first quarter, lower end-demand for U.S. exporters, supply chain disruption, a slowdown in U.S. economic activity, and elevated uncertainty,” Mr. Kostin said in a note.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 109.33 points or 3.5 per cent early in the day, bringing the total decline from the index’s intraday high on Feb. 19 to 11.4 per cent. A correction is usually defined as a drop of 10 per cent or more.

The index clawed back some lost ground, though. In mid-afternoon trading, it was down 48 points or 1.6 per cent, taking it slightly above correction territory.

But the carnage was again widespread, as major indexes in Europe and Asia also fell sharply and some commodities also declined. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.1 per cent and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 fell 3.5 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude, a U.S. benchmark, fell 4.2 per cent to US$46.71 per barrel.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 323 points or 1.9 per cent, before TMX Group halted trading due to a technical issue. At the index’s lowest point early in the day, its intraday decline was 8.4 per cent over the past two weeks.

The downturn, the worst since the end of 2018, follows a period of relative calm earlier this month when markets reflected the belief that COVID-19 would stay contained within China.

But with the virus now spreading throughout Europe, Asia and North America, this bet is off – and the prospect of significant quarantines, idled factories and interrupted trade networks is now showing up in reduced earnings forecasts and gloomier economic projections.

Story continues below advertisement

Capital Economics expects that China’s economy will contract in the first quarter, year-over-year, for the first time since the 1990s.

“[China’s] leadership appears to be readying significant stimulus, which will probably restore employment and output by the third quarter. But the hit to output during the first half of the year will still probably result in the slowest annual growth in decades,” Martin Rasmussen, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Royal Bank of Canada strategists noted that Canada’s economic exposure to COVID-19 is largely limited to lower energy prices and reduced travel, which will shave off 0.2 to 0.3 of a percentage point from first quarter gross domestic product, in annualized terms, providing another reason why the Bank of Canada could cut its key interest rate this year.

“Today, the negative economic fallout from COVID-19 in Canada will just add to an already soft economic growth backdrop that [RBC economists] think was already putting the Bank of Canada in position to cut the policy rate by mid-year,” strategists at RBC Dominion Securities said in a note.

The bond market continues to send worrisome signals about global economic growth. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to 1.283 per cent on Thursday, to a new record low. As recently as two weeks ago, the yield was above 1.6 per cent.

Financial markets expect that there is a 54.3 per cent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate in March, up from an 8.9 per cent chance just a week ago, according to CME Group.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, a number of observers expect that the current market turbulence will be short-lived, based on market reactions during previous contagious outbreaks.

“It’s reasonable to assume that the recovery from any growth hit would be V-shaped. Past pandemics have not lasted much beyond a quarter, and typically the economic recovery is swift,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in a note.

Mr. Kostin at Goldman Sachs agreed. He argued that production shutdowns and reduced demand will subside as authorities contain the virus, ushering in a rebound later this year.

“Our new baseline earnings forecasts assume the impact of COVID-19 on S&P 500 earnings per share is ultimately short-lived,” Mr. Kostin said.

“As a result, the path of earnings will likely be weak in the first half of 2020 but largely offset by solid growth in the second half of 2020 and 2021,” Mr. Kostin said.