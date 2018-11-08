 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Freshii shares plunge as both investors and analysts lose appetite for the stock

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Freshii shares plunge as both investors and analysts lose appetite for the stock

David Berman Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Freshii Inc., the fast food chain that debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2017 amid self-generated hype for its healthy menu and international growth prospects, left a bad aftertaste with investors after missing quarterly targets and curtailing forward guidance on everything from restaurant openings to sales.

The share price plummeted as much as 50 per cent on Thursday, before recovering some lost ground. The shares closed in Toronto at $2.65, down $1.33 for the day – and 77 per cent lower than the stock’s starting price of $11.50 after an initial public offering in January, 2017.

Analysts slashed their price targets on the stock and withdrew buy recommendations, ending the company’s formerly warm and cozy relationship with the Street, which once touted Freshii as the fastest-growing publicly traded restaurant chain in North America. While analysts were overwhelmingly bullish on the stock in 2017, the stock has no buy recommendations among the nine analysts covering the stock today.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are cautiously optimistic that current issues could prove transitory and also acknowledge that valuation metrics should leave some margin for error, the lack of visibility simply gives us some pause in recommending the shares on a near-term basis,” David Tarantino, an analyst at Baird, said in a note to clients.

Mr. Tarantino cut his target price on the stock to $3, down from $12 previously.

The stock’s decline on Thursday followed a loss of US$400,000, or 1 US cent a share, in the third quarter, well below the profit of 4 US cents that analysts had been expecting.

Freshii also missed revenue expectations, reported a decline of 0.8 per cent in sales at restaurants open for at least one year (same-store sales) and expanded its restaurant count by a disappointing 10 locations.

Perhaps most worrisome, the company withdrew its outlook for next year, going silent on previously upbeat same-store sales growth and its ambitious projection of restaurant openings.

“We felt that … we didn’t have enough confidence to revise the numbers again, with conviction,” Matthew Corrin, Freshii’s founder and chief executive, said during a conference call with analysts.

The chain’s stunning reversal gives a black eye to a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC World Markets Inc., Jefferies Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. Less than two years ago, investment bankers had championed Freshii’s approach to fast food, which focuses on made-to-order salads, bowls and wraps – and analysts responded with stock price targets as high as $19.

Story continues below advertisement

In its prospectus, Freshii said that its appeal to health-conscious consumers worldwide would drive its store count from 244 restaurants in the third quarter of 2016 to as many as 840 restaurants by the end of 2019.

At the end of September, 2018, Freshii appeared to be falling behind this aggressive pace of expansion, with just 431 locations in 17 countries – although Mr. Corrin stressed that Freshii will open 175 new restaurants over the next several quarters.

However, while the company opened 18 new locations during the third quarter, it closed 10 existing locations, raising the question of whether Freshii was being met with underwhelming enthusiasm for its franchise concept.

During the conference call, Mr. Corrin addressed the pace of store openings, noting that the complexities of selecting sites, getting permits and negotiating leases in the many jurisdictions in which Freshii operates can create delays.

“The timeline, from signing a franchise partner to the opening of a store, has been difficult to predict,” Mr. Corrin said.

He added that the relatively large number of location closings in the third quarter comes from the company’s strategy of examining the bottom 10 per cent of locations, based not only on sales but also how the location is living up to brand standards, and closing some of them.

Story continues below advertisement

“What you’ll see, this quarter and into the future, is a higher level of discipline in addressing the bottom 10 per cent of our system,” Mr. Corrin said, stressing that the appetite for Freshii remains strong.

“Our mission is global, and we think we have the right team in place to properly support both domestic and international growth,” he said.

But investors, once receptive to Freshii’s bold prospects, appear to be tuning them out.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019