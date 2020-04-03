Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden made a series of rating changes to stocks in his coverage universe on Friday.
Mr. Holden raised his ratings for:
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $32 target, down from $36. The average target on the Street is $31.73.
Onex Corp. (ONEX-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with an $82 target, down a loonie. Average: $79.30.
Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $30 target, rising from $22. Average: $29.71.
He downgraded:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $600 target, falling from $800. The average on the Street is $683.26.
Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a $35 target, down from $59. Average: 39.50.
IGM Financial Corp. (IGM-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $35 target, down from $46. Average: $34.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $4.50 target, down from $6. Average: $6.15.
=====
Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) is “well positioned to navigate near-term uncertainty,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sam Crittenden, who thinks its “strong” balance sheet mitigates near-term risk and sees “significant potential upside if commodities recover.”
However, following the company's Investor Day event and a better-than-anticipated QB1 update, Mr. Crittenden trim his forecast for the miner, pointing to "timing uncertainty."
“Capex escalation was mostly offset by depreciation of the Chilean peso and the updated cost estimate ended up being at the lower end of expectations,” he said. "We have opted to remain conservative in light of further delays and capital escalation resulting from COVID-19 and continue to model project capex of US$6-billion and first production at the end of 2022. This compares with Teck’s pre COVID-19 impacted estimates of US$5.2-billion and production beginning in mid-2022
"We reduced Q2/2020 production forecasts for coal operations and Highland Valley copper by 20 per cent and other operations by 10 per cent to account for impacts of COVID-19."
Mr. Crittenden trimmed his 2020 earnings per share projection to $1.93 from $2.06 with his 2021 and 2022 estimates rising to $2.33 and $2.61, respectively, from $2.19 and $2.56.
Seeing “short-term pain for long-term gain” in its coal operations, he also reduced his target by a loonie to $23. The average is $22.64.
Believing its possesses an “attractive” valuation, Mr. Crittenden maintained an “outperform” rating.
“The shares are trading at 2.7 times 2020 estimated EBITDA versus the global diversifieds at 3.9 times and the large cap copper miners at 5.1 times,” he said. “On a P/NAV [price to net asset value[ basis the shares are trading at 0.38 times compared to the diversifieds at 0.73 times and large cap copper producers at 0.61 times.”
=====
Seeing the impact of COVID-19 putting chemicals “to the test,” Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman lowered his financial forecast for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T).
On Thursday after the bell, Chemtrade announced its operations have not been significantly affected by the pandemic. However, citing "general economic uncertainty," it suspended its 2020 earnings guidance.
“Despite near-term chlorine (disinfectants) and sodium chlorate (bleached pulp for tissue, etc) strength, the weakness in caustic soda and HCl could be magnified by potential downside in merchant and regen acid given slack industrial and refinery demand amid COVID-19,” said Mr. Newman. “Water treatment chemicals should remain stable. We have lowered our estimates, despite the benefit of a weak Canadian dollar and a potential 2H20 caustic soda recovery.”
To reflect a “more subdued” outlook for the year, the analyst lowered his 2020 EBITDA estimate to $280-million from $322-million before seeing a recovery in 2021.
With a “hold” rating, he trimmed his target for Chemtrade to $7.50 from $11. The average is $7.67.
“Stay on the sidelines as CHE will be pressured by COVID-19 across a range of chemicals,” said Mr. Newman. “Some chemicals could fare better/recover and FX is a tailwind.”
=====
COVID-19 is a “thesis changer” for U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC-Q), according to Citi analyst Jason Bazinet.
Pointing to the impact of the pandemic on the education market, he lowered his rating for its stock by two levels to "sell" from "buy" and dropped his target to US$1 from US$7.50. The average is xxx.
"Houghton was in the midst of a gradual but noticeable turnaround," said Mr. Bazinet. "Management was making steady progress in positioning the firm to generate positive FCF even at the low-point of the textbook cycle. However, the COVID outbreak has interrupted this plan."
On March 27, the company withdrew its 2020 outlook, believing "significant uncertainty is likely to persist in the marketplace," and took several steps to address its situation, including placing employess on a four-day work week and tapping into its US$150-nillion revolver capacity.
“If our FCF burn estimates [of between US$100-million and US$250-million] are right for 2020 and if we apply the same valuation framework we’ve used for some time, Houghton does not have any equity value,” said Mr. Bazinet. “However, if we roll-forward to 2021 – and assume the market sees a modest recovery in 2021 – the firm’s equity could be worth $1 per share. Of course, this COVID disruption is unprecedented. As such, we may be overestimating (or underestimating) the ultimate impact. But, we will reassess our estimates as the impact becomes a bit clearer.”
=====
Citing the “painful industry dynamics and consolidation” stemming from COVID-19, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Kate Fitzsimons downgraded a pair of U.S. clothing companies on Friday.
She dropped Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL-N) to “sector perform” from “outperform” and reduced her target to US$65 from US$136. The average on the Street is US$108.81.
“While near-term the business is undoubtedly seeing sales and margin impacts from store closures across North America and Europe, our longer-term concern is on impairments to North American wholesale, inventory misalignment industry-wide jeopardizing efforts to drive AUR [average unit retail] elevation, and inevitable pullbacks in marketing spend impeding the efforts to engage new customers,” she said.
Ms. Fitzsimons also lowered PVH Corp. (PVH-N), which owns several brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a target to US$30, down from US$90. The average on the Street is US$56.63.
“While our original OP rating hinged on an underlying 4-6-per-cent top line and low- to mid-teens algo led by CK margin recovery, with COVID-19, PVH is being hit from all sides, as sales and supply chain disruptions wreak havoc on retail, wholesale, and licensed partners globally,” the analyst said. “With 30-40 per cent of North American retail revenues generated from international tourists and already industry challenges in the North American wholesale channel (18 per cent of sales to 5 largest customers including Macy’s), the duration of COVID-related headwinds could last longer on the PVH model. This is on top of intensifying FX headwinds currently hitting the model as the pandemic plays out. Thus, we prefer to be on the sidelines.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* RBC Dominion Securities downgraded Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $4 target, down from $11. The average is $8.42.
* Scotia Capital analyst Trevor Turnbull dropped Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform”
