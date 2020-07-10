Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND-Q) has enjoyed “stunning” growth and the addressable market is “huge,” Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson initiated coverage of the stock with a “sell” rating, expecting near-term pressure due to its exposure to the foodservice segment and long-term concerns about the impact of increased competition.
“Beyond Meat has a strong brand (with household name recognition related to its positioning in the meat refrigerator) and a number of relevant plant-based meat alternatives,” she said. “We believe that the plant-based meat industry is competitive and the data is not yet conclusive enough to make the case that it isn’t just another fad. We also believe that Beyond Meat will need to spend heavily on research and development to fuel its Relentless Innovation Platform and spend on capital expenditures to fuel its international growth agenda. Given the near term (and lingering longer term pressure) we expect in the foodservice segment, we are initiating with a Sell rating.”
Ms. Nicholson set a target of US$123, which represents 15-per-cent downside from the current price. The average target on the Street is US$104.48.
“BYND’s IPO occurred in early May 2019, and the stock more than doubled on its first day of trading,” she said. “The stock quadrupled over the next three months, but then fell sharply after insiders sold a significant portion of their shares in August 2019. The stock languished through the rest of 2019, but got a bump higher when the company announced it would be undergoing at test at McDonald’s stores in Canada. More recently, even though consensus estimates for FY20 and FY21 have come down to reflect COVID-19 related weakness in the foodservice channel, the stock has moved up over the past few months. In fact, BYND stock has regained all of its losses since hitting a low of $54 on March 18 and the stock is currently up 90 per cent year-to-date as of our writing on July 8th.
“Since its IPO, BYND has traded at an average 40 times its LTM [last 12-month] sales. And, while the stock’s valuation has moderated a bit (as the stock has moved broadly sideways while the revenue base has increased), we still argue that the current valuation of 25 times LTM sales is very high.”
Though Calian Group Inc.‘s (CGY-T) acquisition of Comprehensive Training Solutions International is “not material,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said it’s “good to see M&A resuming.”
“Comprehensive Training Solutions (CTS, private company) is a small training firm based in Norway which designs, develops and delivers complex defence training exercises that will fit within CGY’s Learning segment,” he said. “While the acquisition is not material (annual revenue of $4-million), it is expected to strengthen CGY’s presence in NATO countries and should be EBITDA-accretive within the first 12 months.”
Mr. Poirier raised his revenue and earnings expectations for the Kanata, Ont.-based firm in response to the CTS acquistion as well as a recent health contract from SNC-Lavalin PAE Joint Venture to support the delivery of up to ten 100-bed Mobile Respiratory Care Units (MRCUs) for the Government of Canada’s pandemic response efforts.
“The contract is expected to contribute $22–26-million in revenue in 2H FY20, albeit at lower margins vs the Health segment (typical EBITDA margins of 15 per cent),” he said. “This contract includes an opportunity for a second phase (pharmaceutical and labour work), which would provide additional revenue and a higher-margin profile. We are thus adjusting upwards our FY20 and FY21 estimates; we are also introducing our FY22 estimates.”
Mr. Poirier’s earnings per share projections for 2020 and 2021 rose to $2.76 and $2.84, respectively, from $2.67 and $2.75 previously.
Keeping a “buy” rating for Calian shares, he increased his target to $64 from $53. The average on the Street is $56.17.
“We continue to be impressed by CGY’s robust growth opportunities and disciplined approach toward M&A. With management’s strong track record of delivering both organic and inorganic growth (M&A playbook), we believe CGY is ideally positioned to unlock value for shareholders with its pristine balance sheet,” said Mr. Poirier.
Paper, Packaging & Forest Products companies have “mostly brushed off” the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn in a research report previewing second-quarter earnings season.
"Paper, Packaging & Forest product companies experienced a range of demand conditions in Q2, with wood products being the clear standout on record R&R demand," he said. "This has translated into a classic 'Vshaped' recovery, sending lumber and OSB prices to levels last seen in 2018. At the other extreme, tissue demand surged in March and April; however, we expect it to normalize. Graphic paper demand has plummeted and we do not expect conditions to normalize for at least 6-12 months.
"In Canada, our favorite names include West Fraser, Norbord, and Interfor. In the United States, our favorite names include Louisiana-Pacific and Weyerhaeuser."
Mr. Quinn thinks building products, including lumber, oriented strand board (OSB) and siding, "will surprise most investors" during earnings season.
“While lumber and OSB prices fell sharply in the initial stages of COVID-19, quick action to reduce production (preventing a build-up of inventories) and surging demand from repair & remodel markets have together contributed to the current strong pricing environment,” he said. “In addition, most of the production that was curtailed was brought back online throughout May and June; we expect that these could combine to produce near-term results well ahead of investor expectations.”
Mr. Quinn raised his target price for several stocks in his coverage universe, including six Canadian companies. They are:
- Canfor Corp. (CFP-T, “outperform) to $18 from $15. Average: $14.50.
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T, “outperform” to $6 from $5. Average: $4.49.
- Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T, “sector perform”) to $1 from 50 cents. Average: 67 cents.
- Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “outperform”) to $19 from $14. Average: $15.42.
- Norbord Inc. (OSB-T, “outperform”) to $43 from $38. Average: $37.05.
He also downgraded his rating for Western Forest Products Co. (WFT-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $65 target, up from $58. The average on the Street is $56.17.
Mr. Quinn lowered his target for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T, “sector perform”) to $6 from $7. The average is $7.15.
With ecommerce poised to drive the recovery in U.S. retail sales, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet hiked his target price for shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q), expecting its market share continuing to increase.
“Based on updated eMarketer forecasts, 2022 total U.S. retail sales are expected to be only 1 per cent above 2019 levels,” he said. “However, ecommerce is expected to increase 43 per cent, while traditional retail is expected to decline 4 per cent. Within the U.S., ecommerce accounted for 11.0 per cent of 2019 retail sales and is expected to grow to 15.5 per cent by 2022.”
“We estimate Amazon’s share of the U.S. ecommerce market increased from 28 per cent in 2015 to 38 per cent in 2019, and expect it to reach 43 per cent by 2022. Looking at total retail sales, we estimate Amazon’s share was 2 per cent in 2015, 4 per cent in 2019, and expect it to reach nearly 7 per cent by 2022.”
Mr. Bazinet also anticipates Amazon will eventually resume its shipping service in the United States, which it suspended in early April due to a surge in demand to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We estimate the global parcel market (ex-China) generates $400-billion in revenue in 2022. We expect Amazon’s market share will take several years to ramp (similar to digital advertising). Nonetheless, it is a powerful, long-term tailwind,” the analyst said.
Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Bazinet raised his target to US$3,550 from US$2,700. The average on the Street is US$2,834.
ATB Capital Markets analyst Tim Monachello expects "noisy" second-quarter earnings reports from Canadian energy services companies.
“Consistent with all-time lows in North American rig counts, capital discipline and extreme volatility in commodity prices (WTI, WCS), we anticipate that Q2/20 will bring historically low financial results for many of the companies under our coverage,” he said. “For most companies and investors, Q2 will be a quarter to forget – forecast errors will likely be large given extreme volatility in activity and pricing, which devalues relative beats and misses vs. consensus, in our view. With that in mind, we believe the value for investors in Q2 results will be concentrated in incremental information regarding the profitability and resilience of energy services companies over the coming quarters. In this regard, we believe relative stock performance will largely be determined by 1) the outlook for corporate profitability in the ensuing lower activity environment; 2) additional insights regarding activity outlooks; and 3) by incremental data and commentary reflecting balance sheet defensiveness through the cycle.”
Heading into earnings season, Mr. Monachello is maintaining his preference for defensive positions in the sector.
“While global crude prices have paced materially higher from their April lows, which no doubt provides some reason for longer-term optimism, we remain cautious on the energy services space in general over the near-to-mid-term,” he said. “While we believe sentiment could be a major factor in driving energy services share performance over the coming months, which could ultimately result in significant volatility for energy services stocks, fundamentals are likely to remain lackluster which could mean any potential near-term equity gains could ultimately be unsustainable. We believe a sustainable rally in energy services stocks will require 1) visibility toward sustainable upside in E&P capital spending, which we believe is unlikely until there is more certainty in the trajectory of crude demand – as dictated by the recovery of global economies post-COVID19; and 2) the removal of the overhang in production, caused by voluntary production shut-ins, via production being brought back on stream. Given these overhangs in a rebound in E&P capital spending, we continue to recommend defensive energy services equities which have 1) low balance sheet risk; 2) diversified exposures geographically; 3) have significant backlogs to sustain cashflows while E&P capex remains subdued; and 4) are priced at attractive valuations.”
"Our ratings are unchanged with EFX and EXTN as our only Outperform rated equities. We highlight EXTN as our top pick."
After trimming his U.S. rig count assumptions based on a reduced outlook for field activity, Mr. Monachello lowered his target price for a trio of stocks:
- Akita Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A-T, “sector perform”), to 50 cents from 60 cents. The average on the Street is 50 cents.
- CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T, “sector perform”) to $1.35 from $1.50. Average: $1.77.
- Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T, “sector perform”) to $3.25 from $3.75. Average: $3.18.
