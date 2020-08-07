Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige thinks BCE Inc.‘s (BCE-T) second-quarter results likely represent a trough for both its wireless and consolidated results.
However, expecting its key wireless segment to experience pressure over the medium term, he lowered his rating for BCE share to “hold” from “buy” on Friday.
“As volume growth starts to return to the market alongside store re-openings and the more active leveraging of digital channels, we are seeing sporadic spikes in promotional activity,” the analyst said. “At the same time, we expect continued pressure on overage at a rate of $15-20-million per quarter. With respect to international roaming, we see little prospect of a genuine rebound through the second half or even early fiscal 2021. Additionally, the launch of Shaw Mobile, may potentially cost Bell (as well as other incumbents) some share in Alberta and B.C.. There is also the overhang on the regulatory side, due to government directed price cuts to mid-range offerings (2GB-6GB) as well as the ongoing CRTC deliberations around MVNO. All this, in our view, makes it difficult to be constructive on incumbent wireless, except at inexpensive valuations.”
For the quarter, BCE reported consolidated revenue of $5.345-billion, down 9.1 per cent year-over-year but exceeding the analyst’s $5.315-billion estimate and the $5.296-billion consensus projection. However, adjusted earnings per share fell to 63 cents from 93 cents a year ago, missing Mr. Galappatthige’s 68-cent forecast and the 66-cent consensus.
“At a high level we would characterize the quarter as generally in line, albeit notably soft year-over-year due to a material impact from COVID-19,” he said. “Sub adds were decent considering the conditions while the financials were pulled down by Media and wireless.”
Moving forward, Mr. Galappatthige thinks BCE’s ability to manage its business customers, both enterprise and small- to mid-size operations, is vital
“We know BCE has approximately $1-billion in revenue exposure to SME and $3-billion to Enterprise,” he said. “We believe that managing this segment is key to the company’s outlook. On the call, management did indicate that the impact on Bell Business Markets have generally been moderate thus far. However, we believe there could be incremental pressure as the larger enterprise agreements come up for renewal and the prospect of notable repricing emerges. On the SME front, we believe we still haven’t seen the full impact as government support has softened the COVID19 related slowdown. We do note, however, that in the case of Enterprise, the picture is not necessarily all negative as businesses are likely to increase spending around certain areas such as video conferencing, telepresence, remote connectivity, etc. The unknown at this point is to what extent the Telecoms can capture the incremental revenues vs other technology providers.”
Trimming his 2020 and 2021 earnings expectations, Mr. Galappatthige lowered his target for BCE shares by a loonie to $58. The average target on the Street is $60.50.
“Factoring in the sustained pressure on wireless incumbents discussed above and the prospect of an extended period of declines in B2B and Media, we believe it makes sense to tactically move to a HOLD at this point,” he said. “We, however, continue to believe that BCE should remain a core holding for investors, given the low rate environment and BCE’s status as a bond proxy.”
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Galappatthige upgraded Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) to “buy” from “hold” based on a “strengthening” wireless outlook following “strong” second-quarter results.
“While the company no longer discloses wireless EBITDA, our estimates and comments on the call suggested solid wireless profitability growth in Q2/20 following steep growth disclosed in Q1/20 and Q4/19,” he said. “We continue to believe that the wireless EBITDA trajectory going forward is critical to valuations as investors try to discern whether QBR is a 4-6-per-cent EBITDA growth story or more of a 2-4 per cent one. With cable growth unlikely to be outside the negative 3-per-cent to positive 1-per-cent range with little respite in terms of both competitive and structural pressure on the business, there is considerable reliance on wireless to produce incremental growth. In that backdrop, we are particularly pleased by the impressive subscriber performance in wireless. The net adds number of 35k is well above the average of 25-30k for the incumbents. Importantly, Videotron took a staggering 36 per cent of gross adds in the province, reflecting continued strength over the past year or so, when their adds share was closer to 25 per cent. We note that, based on management commentary, it appears Fizz is performing extremely well with solid loading and margins now at 50 per cent.”
On Thursday, Quebecor reported adjusted EBITDA of $475.7-million, up 4.5 per cent year-over-year and above Mr. Galappatthige’s $434.5-million as well as the Street’s $436-million forecast. Earnings per share of 56 cemts topped the analyst’s estimate by 11 cents. He attribued the beat to wireless growth and “good” cost control.
Also seeing “strong” subscription trends in wireline and better-than-anticipated earnings from its Media segment, Mr. Galappatthige raised his target for Quebecor shares to $35 from $31. The average is $36.67.
“With the higher target price, the strong execution through H1/20 and QBR’s strong balance sheet, we are upgrading the stock to a BUY from Hold,” he said.
======
Cargojet Inc.‘s (CJT-T) “remarkable quarter demonstrates long-run potential,” according to ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray.
On Thursday before the bell, the Mississauga-based company reported revenue and EBITDA for its second quarter of $196.1-million and $91.1-million, respectively, exceeding Mr. Murray's projections of $125.2-million and $48.7-million.
"The quarter far exceeded our and consensus expectations demonstrating the potential of a fully utilized fleet," he said. "While we believe Q2/20 is unique, we believe structural changes taking place with respect to passenger air travel and ecommerce should be highly supportive for earnings over the coming quarters."
"The Firm saw a sharp increase in demand for domestic and international air cargo services in the quarter, with COVID resulting in a dramatic increase in ecommerce and humanitarian volumes alongside a reduction in passenger aircraft serving international routes. Accordingly, the Company saw a surge in charter and ACMI demand in the quarter, as well as improved pricing in its international business. Sequentially, management estimated that Q3/20 charter activity could be down 70 per cent from Q2/20 levels, which increased 975 per cent year-over-year, with those levels sustainable and with what appears to be some pricing power still available."
With the results, Mr. Murray raised his 2020 and 2021 EBITDA projections to $255.4-million and $261-million, respectively, from $191.2-million and $219.7-million.
"Management indicated that it will likely take several quarters to fully understand the short- and long-term implications of COVID-19," he said. "Management also noted that with Canada continuing to re-open late in the quarter, it has noticed a rebound in B2B volumes, now 60 per cent to 70 per cent of pre-COVID levels, and that it believes strong demand for ACMI services in international markets will continue in the short and medium term."
Maintaining an "outperform" rating, Mr. Murray hiked his target to $220 from $180. The average on the Street is $183.08.
=====
Citing its long-term unit growth trajectory, scale with the potential for M&A and “attractive” valuation, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Christopher Carril said Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) remains “among the more compelling opportunities” in his coverage universe.
However, he thinks “imminent” hurdles, including slowing sales and portfolio optimization and closures, could weigh on its stock in the near-term.
"Management noted [Thursday] that portfolio optimization efforts will lead to effectively no net new restaurant growth in 2020," he said. "As we noted re: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. last week, we see both franchisor and franchisees reassessing store portfolios and closing low volume and/or unprofitable stores as the right decision for the overall health of the system, even though near-term system sales growth will be impacted. Our expectation is that closures will primarily impact the Burger King and Tim Hortons systems, and see significant AUV [average unit volume] growth at Popeyes (from less-than $1.3-million in 2018 to $1.7-million trailing 12 months) as likely preventing material closures across that brand."
Mr. Carril also expressed concern over recent comparable same-store sales trends for the third quarter, noting Burger King was running flat and Tim Hortons was down in the negative teens as of the end of July. Conversely, Popeyes was up in the high twenties.
"While TH improved sequentially since the end of June, BK/PLK remained roughly in line with the prior month trend," he said. "The improvement in sales trends for each brand from trough levels seen earlier in the spring has been encouraging, but both BK and PLK will be facing tougher comparisons in August, lapping the nationwide launch of Popeyes' chicken sandwich and BK's Impossible Whopper. For these brands, we see momentum at Popeyes, increased focus on value and potential for menu innovation to support SSS against tough comparisons. Meanwhile, we expect Tims trends to continue to improve as routines/ mobility return. However, areas with relatively lower drive-thru presence, such as Ontario, will likely continue to see a more protracted recovery, versus the U.S. and Quebec, which each have greater drive-thru store mix and have thus seen better recent comp trends than the overall system (U.S. down low single digits; Quebec down mid-single digits)."
With the results, Mr. Carril raised his 2020 earnings per share projection by a penny to US$2.07. His 2021 forecast rose by 4 US cents to US$2.86.
Keeping an “outperform” rating, he trimmed his target for its shares to US$62 from US$63. The average on the Street is US$65.44.
“Despite above average global system sales growth and accelerating comp growth at Burger King and Popeyes, QSR’s valuation remains in line with the global ‘all-franchised’ restaurant peer group average, driven in large part by continued weakness at Tim Hortons (responsible for 50 per cent of total operating profit),” the analyst said. “While TH sales improvement remains the primary catalyst for QSR shares, we see the combination of BK-driven, near-best-in-class unit growth (normalized 5 per cent-plus), current momentum at PLK, significant scale and potential to add brands in the future as key positives for a stock that remains attractively valued, in our view.”
Elsewhere, Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer downgraded the stock to “in line” from “outperform” with a US$58 target.
=====
A “strong” sales performance at its flagship stores “highlights the resiliency” of Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.‘s (CTC.A-T) business model, said Chris Li of Desjardins Securities.
On Thursday, the retailer reported growth of 20 per cent year-over-year at its Canadian Tire stores despite temporary closures due to the COVID-10 pandemic. At the same time, revenue rose only 1 per cent due to reduced orders from dealers.
“Excluding Ontario, CTR sales grew 30 per cent, while Ontario grew 9 per cent,” said Mr. Li. “Sales performance steadily improved throughout the quarter, moving from down 1.8 per cent in April to up 25 per cent in May and up 38 per cent in June. The sales momentum continued in July. The breadth of products experiencing sales growth expanded through the quarter. In the first few weeks of April, growth was driven by 25 per cent of CTR’s categories, primarily health cleaning and safety products as well as a short list of boredom-buster products (bicycles, toys and games). By the end of June, more than 80 per cent of categories were growing at a double-digit rate. Performance of the own-brands portfolio remained strong (up 26 per cent). Average basket grew 34 per cent year-over-year, driven by higher units and price with the latter having a greater impact. Traffic decline reversed once Ontario stores reopened in May. Traffic trends were encouraging exiting the quarter. Based on external data, CTR is taking market share (both bricks and online).”
With the results, Mr. Li raised his 2020 earnings per share projection to $8.31 from $7.16 previously. His 2021 EPS estimate slid to $12.53 from $12.79.
Keeping a “buy” rating, he increased his target to $135 from $130. The average on the Street is $134.33.
“While concerns over credit loss provisions and macro conditions will likely keep the stock range-bound in the near term, we find the current valuation attractive (9.5 times 2021 estimated price-to-earnings), supported by the 4-per-cent dividend yield,” the analyst said.
“Despite near-term challenges, we believe CTC’s solid balance sheet positions it well to benefit from improvement in market conditions next year. Combined with the stock’s low valuation and attractive dividend yield (4 per cent), we maintain our positive long-term view.”
=====
Following a “strong” quarter and “conservative” guidance, Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young hiked his target for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) shares to $250 from $190, keeping a “buy” rating. The average target on the Street is $227.25.
“Kinaxis reported a beat in Q2 with plenty of optimism on the earnings call, despite the largely unchanged guide. The company reported seeing a wider and more balanced funnel of prospects than last quarter. In combination with a 12-18 month backlog, we believe Kinaxis’ current market opportunity will support the 20-25-per-cent SaaS revenue growth trajectory that the company has historically exceeded. Kinaxis continues to hire aggressively to scale in front of what we view as a large multi-year opportunity, which the company is still in the early stages of. Kinaxis indicated COVID-related supply chain volatility is a catalyst for new customer interest at the same time that the company drives into the retail space, adding TAM and runway. We think there is still lots of room for growth, and we think that Kinaxis is less brittle, if market momentum stalls, than many software options given its strong FCF.”
=====
Seeing a “cornucopia of opportunities” following better-than-anticipated second-quarter results, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman increased his financial expectations and target price for shares of Premium Brand Holdings Corp. (PBH-T).
On Thursday, the Richmond, B.C.-based company reported EBITDA of $67-million, topping the projections of both the analyst and the Street ($47-million and $58-million, respectively).
“Management expects the strong momentum in May–August to continue in 2H20, noting unprecedented demand from both new and legacy customers,” said Mr. Newman. “PBH’s ample liquidity of $690-million following the recent financing should support the restart of its M&A and growth capex plans. We believe PBH may announce several acquisitions in the coming months. It is also assessing five major capital projects (across most existing business platforms) totalling $87-million.”
Maintaining a “buy” rating, he raised his target to $108 from $100, exceeding the $101 consensus.
“Our Buy rating is premised on PBH’s impressive performance in 2Q amid the pandemic, strong top-line momentum, potential for margin improvement, healthy balance sheet and strong liquidity position, which should prepare the company for the next round of ambitious M&A and growth capex,” Mr. Newman said.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* CIBC World Markets analyst Dean Wilkinson upgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR.UN-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with an $18 target, exceeding the consensus of $17.79.
* RBC Dominion Securities raised Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $4.25 target, up from $3. The average on the Street is $2.96.
* National Bank Financial raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform” with a 40-cent target, up from 30 cents. The average is 41 cents.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns initiated coverage of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) with an “outperform” rating and $3 target. The average is $3.28.
* Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar raised Illinois-based fertilizer manufacturer CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N) to “buy” from “hold” and opened a 30-day positive catalyst watch. His target jumped to US$38 from US$29, which exceeds the consensus of US$35.72.
“Our upgrade is underpinned by record urea demand in Brazil and India, and a very mature U.S. crop which should support the fall ammonia season,” he said. “The supply picture is also balanced, with minimal new capacity expected over the next few years. Further, we see blue/green ammonia as a longer-term opportunity for CF, but this is not the reason behind our upgrade today.”