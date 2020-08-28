Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) to “buy” from “hold” after the lender’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday.
He also raised his price target to $110.50 (Canadian) from $99.
CIBC reported adjusted cash earnings per share of $2.71. While down 13 per cent from a year earlier, it easily beat consensus of $2.19.
Mr. Chan cited six reasons for his upgrade: (1) better prospects for loan growth, including in mortgages, credit cards and U.S. commercial markets; (2) potential for better margins in fiscal 2021; (3) its disciplined approach on costs; (4) improved capital flexibility to support organic growth; (5) lower relative valuation against other banks; and (6) an attractive dividend yield of 5.6 per cent.
Elsewhere on the Street this morning, Credit Suisse raised its price target on CIBC to $102 from $95, RBC raised its target price to $110 from $95, Scotiabank raised its target by $1 to $112, TD Securities hiked its target to $120 from $110, and Desjardins Securities raised its target to $106 from $96.
“This quarter reinforced our view that CM’s balance sheet and capital versus its exposure to sensitive loans is quite solid. Coupled with a better economic outlook we believe a higher valuation is justified,” RBC analyst Darko Mihelic commented in explaining his price target hike. But Mr. Mihelic maintained a “sector perform” rating, adding that “underlying business/revenue momentum is still relatively light.”
Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic echoed those reservations in maintaining his “neutral” rating on the stock. “Given the bank’s persistent underperformance over the past two years, we believe more improvement is required to gain investor confidence and justify a valuation closer to the peer average as we note that current consensus EPS for CM implies that the bank will earn 17% less in F2021 than it did in F2018; that compares with a much lower 7% average decline for its peers,” Mr. Rizvanovic said.
Several analysts raised price targets on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) after quarterly results on Thursday that revealed adjusted EPS of $1.25, two cents better than the Street consensus.
Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $64 (Canadian) from $60.50. National Bank of Canada raised its target to $71 from $68.
RBC raised its target to $69 from $61, with analyst Darko Mihelic commenting, “We underestimated TD’s desire to become the best capitalized bank in Canada and to build reserves. Its lackluster growth in Canada and tough environment for its U.S. business will be TD’s next challenge to overcome.” He maintained a “sector perform” rating.
Mr. Mihelic said he increased valuation multiples for all the large Canadian banks. “For TD specifically, we believe a higher valuation multiple is warranted given its capital position and much improved reserves but we stop a little short of its historic premium on slipping momentum in Canada P&C and a tough outlook for its U.S. segment,” he added in a note.
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young raised his target to $71 from $66 and reiterated a “buy” rating, even while commenting that his overall impression of the earnings report was neutral. “A beat, but by less than its peers given its lower exposure to capital markets (a segment that did well this quarter) and higher exposure to banking (net interest margin and fee compression),” he commented. “That said, its CET1 ratio is now the highest of the group, and while tough to gauge relatively speaking, it appears to be prudently building allowance for credit losses.”
Several analysts raised price targets on BRP Inc. (DOO-T) after its earnings beat on Thursday and improved guidance that benefited from the pandemic bringing a strong inflow of new customers to the powersports industry.
Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier raised his price target to $84 from $64 and said he remains bullish on the stock.
“BRP delivered another solid quarter despite COVID-19. We are pleased with the continued momentum in powersports retail (+40% in 2Q), which has been fuelled by the strong inflow of new BRP customers ( about 77% of powersports customers in 2Q). Management remains focused on its strategy to introduce innovative new products to drive retail momentum and market share gains with two virtual product launches in the next month,” Mr. Poirier said in a note.
He reiterated a “buy” rating, adding “We continue to see significant potential for long-term value creation as BRP executes on its five-year strategic plan, which remains on track despite the pandemic.”
BRP reported revenue of $1.233-billion, well ahead of the consensus expectation of $947. Normalized fully diluted EPS of $1.14 was well above consensus that was bracing for a loss of 24 cents. BRP introduced much better-than-expected fiscal year 2021 normalized fully diluted EPS guidance of $3.65–3.95. Consensus was $2.
Elsewhere, RBC raised its target price to $78 from $66.
