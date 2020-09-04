Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Seeing it “valued as one of the most expensive specialty retail concepts ever,” Citi analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) in the wake of recent share price appreciation, seeing the risk/reward proposition for investors as “fairly balanced.”
While raising his second-quarter financial expectations for the Vancouver-based apparel market, he lowered his rating for its stock to “neutral” from “buy.”
“Since March, the stock has surpassed our prior target price, and as we approach earnings with the stock near $400 we have to ask ourselves if we can realistically recommend buying LULU at $400 with a call it can go to at least $460 over the next 12 months,” said Mr. Lejuez.
“And we just can’t do it. The stock trades at 9 times fiscal 2021 estimated sales and has an enterprise value of $50-billion, making LULU the most highly valued specialty retail brand ever, double that of the second highest valued brand in history (Victoria’s Secret, in 2015). We love the LULU brand and growth prospects near term and long term, but the stock seems to be pricing in perfection (and we should keep in mind with expected strong results for the rest of F20, they will have tougher comparisons in F21 in a category everyone seems to be chasing after).”
He made the move in conjunction with the release of a research report titled “The Most Highly Valued Specialty Concepts of All-Time.”
“There is something special and unique about LULU (no doubt). It is truly a growing global brand in an extremely attractive category but as a result of how LULU is currently valued by the market, we don’t believe they have much room for error,” Mr. Lejuez said.
Ahead of the release of its second-quarter results on Sept. 8, he increased his earnings per share projection to 93 US cents from 66 US cents based on stronger than previously expected comparable same-store growth. He’s now estimated a rise 5 per cent versus a decline of 7 per cent.
Based on that improved comps view, Mr. Lejuez also hiked his full-year 2020 and 2021 EPS forecasts to US$5.22 and US$7.70, respectively, from US$4.88 and US$7.70.
“We believe LULU can deliver double-digits comps in 2H20, but we believe this is priced into shares at current levels,” he said.
The analyst increased his target for Lululemon shares to US$400 from US$340. The average on the Street is US$357.47.
“Comp momentum has been among the best in retail and margins have expanded almost 400 basis points since 2015,” he said. “Product innovation continues to drive strong results in seemingly developed categories such as women’s pants, the men’s business is a big opportunity, and the customer has given LULU license to broaden into new categories. While Covid-19 disruptions will be a near-term headwind, there is no change to LULU’s long-term earnings power.”
Elsewhere, after raising her earnings expectation for the second quarter and the second half of 2020, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Kate Fitzsimons raised her target to US$435 from US$348, keeping an “outperform” rating.
“While the shares are expensive, we believe rightly so as positive revisions can continue as LULU leverages its sweet spot of category momentum and customer loyalty beyond 2023′s $6-billion sales goal towards estimated $12-$15-billion over time (vs. $4-billion today) now inclusive of MIRROR,” she said.
=====
Calian Group Ltd.’s (CGY-T) acquisition of Tallysman Wireless Inc. is “strategic, highly accretive and supports [its] strong M&A playbook,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
On Thursday before the bell, Calian announced the $24.5-billion deal for the Ottawa-based wireless antenna maker. It is the company’s second largest acquisition ever and third since equity financing back in February.
“We like how Tallysman complements Calian’s ground-based satellite communications business as well as its 10-per-cent-plus per year growth profile,” said Mr. Poirier.
With the deal, he raised his adjusted earnings per share projections for 2020, 2021 and 2022 to $2.73, $3.07 and $3.34, respectively, from $2.71, $2.79 and $3.03.
Keeping a “buy” rating, he increased his target for Calian shares to $68 from $65. The average on the Street is $69.63.
“We continue to be impressed by CGY’s robust growth opportunities and disciplined approach toward M&A,” said Mr. Poirier. “With management’s strong track record of delivering both organic and inorganic growth (M&A playbook), we believe CGY is well-positioned to unlock shareholder value with its pristine balance sheet.”
Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor increased his target to $75 from $70 with a “buy” rating.
=====
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T, HOM.UN-T) is “well positioned for growth in 2021,” said Echelon Capital Markets analyst Frederic Blondeau following the close of its US$40-million offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.
“We do not expect HOM to make any new acquisitions during the remainder of 2020, and we now expect the REIT to acquire $100-million in property in 2021, which could prove to be conservative,” he said.
Maintaining a “buy” rating, Mr. Blondeau increased his target for BSR units to US$12 from US$11. The average is US$11.89.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw raised Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T) to “sector perform” from “sector underperform” with a 50-cent target, up from 10 cents and above the 35-cent consensus.
* UBS analyst Ross Fowler lowered his target for shares of Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) to $25 from $26. The average is $28.71
He also lowered Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T) to $34 from $36, which is below the $38.06 average.
