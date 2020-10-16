Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Naji Baydoun came away from recent virtual investor meetings with Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) with a greater appreciation of its growth outlook, prompting him to revisit its valuation and leading to an upgrade of its stock to “buy” from “hold.”
“NPI’s continued push into select offshore wind markets in Asia remains the primary driver of future growth,” he said. “The Company’s 2.6GW development pipeline includes projects in various stages of development, the most advanced of which are the Hai Long offshore wind projects in Taiwan. Our preliminary financial estimates for Hai Long indicate that these projects could be worth more than $10 per share to valuation ($2 of which is now included in our price target). Furthermore, we believe that NPI will be successful in its pursuit of additional onshore renewable projects in select markets, which would further supplement its offshore wind-heavy growth profile.”
Mr. Baydoun said the Toronto-based company remains committed to its current dividend, however it’s priority remains reinvesting for growth, given the “substantial” opportunities ahead.
“We do not bake in any dividend increases in our forecast, and we expect NPI’s payout to remain within a sustainable 50-70-per-cent FCF [free cash flow] payout range,” he said. “From a longer-term perspective, further dividend increases could represent a catalyst for NPI’s shares as dividend increases are not currently being priced into investor expectations.”
“The company’s recent push into offshore wind has driven substantial growth while helping NPI develop its expertise in a niche market (offshore wind project development). At this time, NPI remains primarily focused on offshore wind development opportunities in select high-potential markets.”
Mr. Baydoun sees Northland on track to reach its financial estimates, including EBITDA of $1.1-1.2-billion and FCF of $1.70-2.05 per share, and he continues to forecast “healthy” single-digit FCF per share growth through 2024.
“However, we see potential upside to our estimates from further growth initiatives that could materialize over the next 12-24 months,” the analyst said. “From a longer-term perspective, NPI expects to generate 60-per-cent growth in EBITDA by 2026 (vs. 2018 levels), which implies EBITDA of more than $1.4-billion by 2026; growth over the 2020-26 timeframe is expected to be primarily driven by the Hai Long offshore wind projects. NPI has not yet fully disclosed the financial details related to Hai Long, and we continue to exclude these projects from our long-term financial estimates. However, given the Company’s previous success in offshore wind development, we believe that investors are becoming increasingly confident in NPI’s ability to successfully deliver on the Hai Long projects.”
Also calling capital recycling as an “attractive” source of funds, believing “current macro-economic environment remains supportive of infrastructure asset valuations, and that NPI’s low-risk contracted power assets would attract an abundance of suitors,” Mr. Baydoun hiked his target for Northland shares to $51 from $37. The average on the Street is $40.73, according to Refinitiv data.
“Overall, we view NPI as the best investment vehicle for investors to gain exposure to the offshore wind investment theme; NPI offers investors an attractive mix of (1) stable cash flows from contracted power assets (more than 2GW net in operation, 10-year weighted average contract term), (2) healthy FCF/share growth (5-7 per cent per year, CAGR 2019-24, excluding the Taiwan offshore wind projects), (3) longer-term potential upside from organic development activity, and (4) an attractive dividend profile (3-per-cent yield, 50-70-per-cent FCF payout over 2019-24). Given the potential upside to our revised price target, we are upgrading NPI,” the analyst said.
=====
Following the release of “solid” third-quarter financial results, Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu thinks the pressure on The Valens Co.'s (VLNS-T) sales and earnings “should be over.”
“We have increased confidence that sales have troughed and should start to accelerate, which in turn should help stop the downward trend in EBITDA,” he said. “Valens has noted early success with several of its partners' 2.0 products but also sees a slower gross margin ramp-up.”
On Wednesday after the bell, the Kelowna, B.C.-based manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products reported sales for the quarter of $18.1-million, matching Mr. Chu’s projection and in line with the consensus estimate on the Street ($18.4-million). Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4-million topped expectations ($1.4-million and $0.8-million, respectively).
“Products sales were 83 per cent of total revenue in 3Q, up from 55 per cent in 2Q,” said Mr. Chu. “With demand for tolling services remaining weak, management expects product sales to represent over 80 per cent of total sales for the next few quarters. The company is also seeing some early success with some of its partners' products, which account for four of the top 15–selling brands by dollar value on the OCS website. A crumble product already ranks fifth in OCS concentrate sales dollars despite launching only in late September 2020. Management noted that initial provincial orders were small but have since increased in both size and frequency.”
Mr. Chu expects overall sales “start to ramp up” as product launches accelerate and sees the potential for margin upside in the coming quarters.
“The upcoming outdoor harvest should compound an already oversupplied market and drive flower prices down further, which we believe should result in a margin boost to Valens once it goes through its raw material inventory (not for a few quarters),” he said. “The early success of its partners' products and the larger volumes ordered by the provinces should lead to large processing batch sizes and improving overall production efficiencies (recall that prior quarters were hampered by small batch sizes, which required downtime for switchovers and negatively impacted margins). The ramp-up of the Kelowna and GTA facility expansions should act as near-term margin drags until capacity utilization improves.”
Maintaining his sales forecast, Mr. Chu trimmed his EBITDA outlook based on the expectation for higher expenses.
With that change, he lowered his target for Valens shares to $4 from $4.75, keeping a “buy” rating. The average target is $4.42.
“We are mindful that product mix (eg concentrates generate higher margins than vape sales) and lower-priced biomass feedstock could drive margins higher, but we are taking a conservative approach at this time,” he said.
Elsewhere, ATB Capital Markets' David Kideckel reduced his target to $4 from $5.30 with an “outperform” rating. It remains his top pick in the sector.
Mr. Kideckel said: “As Valens transitions to product sales and focuses on CPG customers, we believe that Canadian LPs — many of which have built in-house extraction — may provide a better comparison set as opposed to extractors. In this instance, we believe that Valens is better positioned than most, if not all, of its peers due to its business model which is asset-light (no cultivation assets), flexible (large breadth of products), and manufacturing-focused (no branding or cultivation). We note that Valens has reported positive operating cash flows (excl. changes in working capital) over the last six quarters. Considering all these factors, we believe Valens is trading at an attractive valuation with an EV/Sales FY21 estimate of 2 times, in the lower range vs. peers.”
=====
National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne made a trio of rating changes on Friday.
He lowered Pipestone Energy Inc. (PIPE-X) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with an 85-cent target. The average on the Street is 92 cents.
He also downgraded Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $3 target, up from $2.50 and above the $2.84 average.
Conversely, he upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform” to $3 from $1.75. The average is $2.52.
=====
CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price raised her target prices for a group of Canadian tech companies on Friday.
Her changes include:
- Open Text Corp. (OTEX-Q/OTEX-T, “outperformer”) to US$57 from US$56.50. The average on the Street is US$52.05.
- Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T, “outperformer”) to $288 from $230. Average: $236.26.
- Information Services Corp. (ISV-T, “neutral”) to $20.50 from $20. Average: $20.25.
- Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T, “outperformer”) to $69 from $60. Average: $61.43.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX-Q/DSG-T, “neutral”) to US$63.50 from US$57. Average: US$60
- Constellation Software Group Inc. (CSU-T, “outperformer”) to $1,865 from $1750. Average: $1,795.31.
- Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q/CIGI-T, “outperformer”) to US$85 from US$75. Average: US$77.20.
- Altus Group Inc. (AIF-T, “neutral”) to $47.50 from $43.50. Average: $50.83.
=====
Thunderbird Entertainment Inc.'s (TBRD-X) “strong” fourth-quarter reinforces its “growth credentials,” according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige.
On Thursday, the Vancouver-based entertainment company reported quarterly revenues of $21.9-million, up 63 per cent year-over-year and above the analyst’s $17-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9-million jumped from $1-million a year ago and also topped the $1.3-million forecast.
“In our view, the Q3 and Q4 results highlight the solid underlying funnel of production opportunities at TBRD, particularly in kids,” the analyst said. “Management highlighted that through Q4 the company was in production for 19 shows commissioned by Netflix, NBCUniversal, PBS, WGBH, Corus, CBC, etc., of which 14 were animated. Notably, the company has a number of shows with Netflix currently including Last Kids on Earth (season II launched April 17), Hello Ninja (season II streamed April 24, season III July 10, 2020) and Kim’s Convenience. In the meantime, the factual division continues to be very strong with four series and one documentary in production during Q4. The flagship show Highway Thru Hell is in season 9 and now has two spin out shows.”
Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Galappatthige raised his target to $3.25 from $2.50. The average on the Street is $2.79.
“Based on the solid pipeline TBRD has in terms of demand both on the service and proprietary side, as well as the momentum we have been seeing in H2/20, we feel quite confident in projecting mid-teens EBITDA growth in F21/22,” he said. “Even beyond, as we consider the expanding role TBRD is achieving with major SVOD players (and other new platforms), the potential build up of the partnership model (e.g. Hello Ninja) where TBRD has rev share rights to service contracts, as well as the upside from merchandising with the initial products from Last Kids hitting the shelves (mainly digital shelves), we see the prospect of a sustained period of high growth.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
BMO Nesbitt Burns initiated coverage of Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-U-T) with a “market perform” rating and US$46 target.
TD Securities analyst Cherilyn Radbourne raised her target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N/RBA-T, “hold”) to US$65 from US$56. The average is US$58.57.
Scotia Capital analyst Justin Strong raised his target for Boralex Inc. (BLX-T, “sector outperform”) to $44.50 from $38.75. He also raised his target for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T, “sector perform”) to $25.25 from $23. The average targets on the Street are $38.53 and $24, respectively.
Scotia’s Robert Hope increased his target for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T, “sector perform”) to $17.50 from $16.50, which is the current consensus.
JP Morgan analyst Chris Turnure increased his target for Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, “neutral”) to $57 from $54 and Emera Inc. (EMA-T, “neutral”) to $58 from $57. The average targets are $59 and $61.14, respectively.
National Bank' John Sclodnick initiated coverage of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) with a “sector perform” rating and $2.50 price target. The average is $1.99.
MORE TO COME