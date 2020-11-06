Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citi analyst Prashant Rao is “becoming more constructive” on shares of Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T), seeing “scope to enhance return of capital to shareholders.”
In a research note released Friday wrapping up earnings season for Canadian large-cap energy companies, Mr. Rao raised his target price for Imperial shares with an eye toward the company’s capital allocation update at its Investor Day event on Nov. 19.
“We expect some of the 3Q20 cost control factors to carry forward into next year, helping the company generate sufficient CFFO to amply cover its current dividend and grow excess cash,” he said.
After incorporating the company’s latest guidance as well as Citi’s latest commodity price assumptions, Mr. Rao trimmed his funds from operations per unit forecast for both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 to 32 cents and $3.69, respectively, from 56 centd and $3.96.
However, keeping a “neutral” rating for its shares, he increased his target by a loonie to $18 based on “slightly” higher long-term return on invested capital assumptions. The average target on the Street is $21.13.
“IMO’s strong balance sheet and ample liquidity should allow the company to maintain its dividends during this downturn,” said Mr. Rao. “After a significant pullback in IMO’s stock price, current risks/rewards appear to be balanced.”
Though he also lowered his FFO projections for Imperial’s peers, he maintained his target prices for their stocks. They are:
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “buy”) at $8. Average: $7.25.
- Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T, “neutral”) at $4. Average: $4.51.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “neutral”) at $16. Average: $24.01.
=====
Even though DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T, DRTT-Q) exceeded expectations with its third-quarter results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell downgraded its stock on Friday, citing “more muted” short-term expectations.
After the bell on Wednesday, the Calgary-based company reported revenue of $46.2-million, down 29 per cent year-over-year but up 9 per cent from the second quarter and above the projections of both Mr. Linsdell and the Street ($42.8-million and $43-million, respectively). Earnings per share slid to a 2-cent loss from a 7-cent profit a year ago, matching the analyst’s estimate and a penny below the consensus.
“Average daily order entries in October were consistent with year-to-date performance, however, a lack of meaningful projects for workspace redesigns has pushed us to reduce our expectations over the next year,” said Mr. Linsdell. “We are now more inclined to expect delays in clients committing to any significant changes as the world waits to see if/how a vaccine will enable a return to business as usual.”
“Over the longer term, we do still expect a post-COVID-19 environment that is favourable to DIRTT’s solutions, including flexible and quickly adjustable workspace designs and offsite construction reducing onsite labour needs. We also expect an increased focus on preparedness in the healthcare industry, which might further favour DIRTT’s modular concept. Additionally, we could see a lot of other companies re-evaluating the high-density, open-concept work environment, and forcing renovations.”
Moving the stock to “hold” from “speculative buy,” the analyst also lowered his target price for DIRTT shares to $2 from $2.80. The average is $2.64.
“Uncertainty in 2020 will likely flow through at least the first half of 2021 as clients and potential clients continue to delay significant commitments to large projects,” he said. " While we continue to expect steady improvements from DIRTT over the next couple of years, we have lowered our short-term expectations and have therefore reduced our rating."
=====
BCE Inc. (BCE-T) is “well positioned for a rest” in 2021, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds following Thursday’s release of in-line third-quarter financial results that “showed notable sequential improvement.”
“We believe BCE is well positioned to be a ‘safe haven’ for investors reflecting an attractive dividend yield, a high degree of liquidity and unmatched scale within the Canadian telecom industry to absorb COVID-19 impacts,” he said. “Not unlike other operators, BCE is not immune to near-term wireless ARPU pressure, a contracting business market and double-digit declines in advertising spending. Nevertheless, we believe the migration to unlimited plans/EIPs, sustained FTTH [fiber-to-the-home] investment and the realization of additional operating efficiencies that leverage a scale advantage position BCE for a “reset” in 2021E that can support continued dividend growth.”
Mr. McReynolds said BCE has seen its competitive position strengthening with “steady” FTTH expansion.
“The positive surprise in Q3/20 were retail Internet net additions of 63k (versus our 47k estimate, 58k in Q3/19 and 46k for the cablecos in Eastern Canada) driven by steady FTTH expansion that has reached 56-per-cent coverage (5.5 million premises passed, up 140k in Q3/20) and accelerated wireless home Internet deployment approaching 50 per cent of the targeted footprint of 1.0 million,” the analyst said. “Despite COVID-19-related headwind and uncertainty: (i) wireline revenues remain resilient down 0.8 per cent year-over-year (versus down 1.0 per cent in Q2/20) with residential revenues up year-over-year; (ii) Internet revenues increased 10 per cent year-over-year (pricing, tier migration); and (iii) wireline retail net additions were 16k, up 22k year-over-year and representing the second quarter of positive retail net additions over the past five years.”
Keeping a “sector perform” rating, Mr. McReynolds trimmed his target for BCE shares to $58 from $59 after changes to his working capital assumptions. The average on the Street is $59.90.
=====
Several equity analysts on the Street hiked their target prices for shares of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) following Thursday’s release of stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.
Desjardins Securities' Chris Li sees upside to earnings forecast and valuations through the “the successful execution of sales growth and cost-reduction initiatives.”
“Following the strong 3Q results and our view that the momentum is sustainable in 4Q and 2021, we have increased our estimates,” he said. "We now expect 2021 EPS to be 3 per cent above the pre-COVID-19 level. For Retail, we expect EBITDA to fully recover to the 2019 level next year. 1H should continue to benefit from strong CTR dealer replenishment and demand for stay-at-home products before lapping strong comps in 2H. We believe there is upside potential to our estimates if CTC succeeds in retaining some of the market share gains and new customers. A bigger upside to our 2021 EPS estimate could come from Financial Services. We currently expect FS earnings to recover to 80 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level in 2021. While there are still a lot of uncertainties about the health of the consumer once government stimulus ends, a recovery of FS earnings to 90 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level would move our 2021 EPS estimate to almost $14.00.
“While CTC has certainly benefited from stay-at-home, we believe it is successfully executing on initiatives (ie Triangle loyalty program, personalization, owned brands, product assortment, e-commerce, etc) that will further enhance its competitive position. Management provided a useful update on some of these initiatives and the early benefits.”
Keeping a “buy” rating for its shares, Mr. Li hiked his target to $170 from $155. The current average on the Street is $150.60.
“In the near term, we expect CTC to continue to benefit from the stay-at-home trend and consumers' preference for one-stop shop,” he added.
Other analysts raising their targets included:
* Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley to $160 from $145 with a “hold” rating.
“Canadian Tire noted that early winter weather is already driving positive trends for outerwear products at CTR and Mark’s locations in Western Canada, setting the banners up well for a strong Q4/20 performance," said Mr. Dley. “That said, we expect SportChek to remain challenged in the near term given that most of the store base is in malls, which continue to see lower foot traffic due to COVID-19. Within the CTFS business, the company saw credit card spend trends improve throughout the quarter, commenting that spend was essentially flat in September relative to last year, although again conceding this business is likely benefitting from ongoing subsidy and mortgage interest deferral programs. In our view, the improving trends across all segments coupled with a relatively clean inventory exiting the quarter leaves Canadian Tire well positioned to continue its momentum heading into Q4/20.”
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreehar to $168 from $156 with an “outperform” recommendation.
=====
After stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier encourages investors to buy shares of Stantec Inc. (STN-T).
On Wednesday after the bell, the Edmonton-based engineering services company reported adjusted EBITDA, which Mr. Poirier called investors' main focus, of $158-million, easily exceeding his $138-million forecast as well as the consensus estimate of $154-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents also beat projections (56 cents and 53 cents, respectively.).
“For 2020, management expects adjusted EPS (was $2.02) to be flat vs 2019—in line with previous Street expectations,” he said. “While still early, management provided an outlook for 2021, as it expects the business to generate solid earnings in 2021. Ultimately, while STN’s low- to mid-single-digit organic growth outlook for 2021 is mostly in line with consensus (we estimated 4.1 per cent), we note that the adjusted EBITDA range provided (14.5–15.5 per cent) was somewhat lower than consensus (15.6 per cent) and our forecast (15.9 per cent).”
Mr. Poirier suspects some investors were disappointed by the EBITDA margin guidance, however he said Stantec now sits “well-positioned to beat these revised expectations as management accelerates its M&A strategy and executes a second cost-optimization phase in early 2021, and given upcoming infrastructure stimulus funding in the U.S. (not in the current 2021 outlook).”
“STN ended 3Q with net debt to EBITDA of 0.8 times, which offers plenty of opportunities to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks while continuing its M&A strategy,” he said. “Management indicated that M&A discussions have restarted over the past 4–6 weeks with existing and new targets. STN has a robust pipeline of M&A transactions across key geographies.”
Keeping a “buy” rating for Stantec shares, Mr. Poirier trimmed his target to $47 from $51 after slight tweaks to his 2020 and 2021 expectations. The average is $46.45.
“We believe STN is well-positioned to accelerate its M&A strategy with its robust balance sheet to unlock value for shareholders,” he said.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk cut his target for to $49 from $51 with a “buy” rating, while ATB Capital Markets' Chris Murray lowered his target to $49 from $51 with an “outperform” rating.
“We view results as relatively in-line with our expectations, with a lower than expected organic retraction in net revenue offset by solid margin performance. Guidance for 2020 and 2021 was weaker than we had anticipated with the Company calling out gross margin pressures tied to the mix of projects and higher marketing and admin costs driving the 2021 margin profile below typical performance. While management indicated that this is not a structural issue, and margins are expected to return to their industry leading levels, shares were down 3.6 per cent on a day when broader markets rallied.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Meny Grauman raised his target for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “sector perform”) to $64 from $61. The average on the Street is $60.92.
Scotia Capital’s Ropert Hope lowered his target for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) to $37 from $42. The average is $39.36.
JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang raised its target for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T) to $57 from $44, exceeding the $54.96 average. He kept a “neutral” rating.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn raised his target for Norbord Inc. (OSB-T) to $60 from $57 with an “outperform” rating. The current average is $53.45.
Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised her target for shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-N, GOOS-T) to US$37 from US$32 with an “overweight” rating, while Credit Suisse’s Michael Binetti raised his target to $49 (Canadian) from $40 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is US$31.57.
Scotia’s George Doumet hiked his target for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) to $42 from $37 with a “sector outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Endri Leno raised his target to $42.75 from $41.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $40.41.
Scotia’s Paul Steep cut his Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T, “sector outperform”) target to $241 from $252. The average is $238.18.
National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar raised his target for Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) to $113 from $106 with an “outperform” recommendation, while Scotia Capital’s moved his target to $122 from $120 with a “sector outperform” rating.
MORE TO COME