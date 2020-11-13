Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After a “solid” third-quarter beat, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) possesses an “ample growth ramp,” according to Citi analyst William Katz.
On Thursday before the bell, Brookfield reported core funds from operation of 53 US cents, excluding 8 US cents in distribution gains, easily exceeding both Mr. Katz’s 42-US-cent projection and the 48-US-cent consensus on the Street.
“We come away from BAM’s 3Q call: 1) bit more encouraged around already robust NNA potential; 2) relatedly, still foresee significant scaling in legacy footprint, with flagship/successor funds back in the market through ’21, along with natural adjacencies such as Impact and Insurance; 3) with a high sustained FRE [fee-related earnings] margin outlook, despite ongoing investment spending; and, 4) see bit of pick-up in realization activity, which will help bolster BVPS [book value per share] growth given nominal yield,” he said.
Maintaining a “buy” recommendation, Mr. Katz raised his target for Brookfield shares to US$45 from US$41. The average is US$44.59.
“We believe BAM remains in a strong FRE growth cycle. Following the recent reinsurance transaction, we see more compelling risk/reward,” he said.
Others increasing their targets included:
* Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild to US$48 from US$42.50 with a “buy”
“Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported strong growth in FFO per share, largely from some of its more volatile business lines,” said Mr. Rothschild. "Exceptionally strong performance from Norbord and significant FFO from ‘cash and financial assets’ were the key drivers, and were supported by rising management fees. The company remains active in growing its management fees and anticipates launching fundraising for several new flagship funds in 2021. Combined with continued growth at most of its large subsidiaries and various new business strategies, we believe Brookfield is well positioned to grow cash flow considerably over the next few years.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to US$46 from US$44 with an “outperformer”
* TD’s Cherilyn Radbourne to US$50 from US$46 with a “action list buy”
* BMO Nesbitt Burns' Sohrab Movahedi to US$45 from US$43.50 with an “outperform”
* JP Morgan’s Kenneth Worthington to a Street-high US$53 from US$51 with an “overweight”
=====
In the wake of Thursday’s release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results, National Bank’s Zachary Evershed upgraded Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $22.50 target, up from $17.50. The average is $22.38.
The Montreal-based packaging products and systems company reported revenue of $323-million, up 10 per cent year-over-year on increased e-commerce contributions and ahead of the Street’s $297-million forecast. Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5-million also easily topped the consensus ($41.4-million).
A group of other analysts raised their target prices for Intertape shares, including:
* Industrial Alliance’s Neil Linsdell to $26 from $18 with a “buy” rating
“After initial disruptions earlier in the year related to COVID-19, including destocking at distributors, ITP reacted to this crisis by further optimising operations in order to both protect profitability in the short term while also preparing for possible subsequent waves of lockdowns or economic disruption," he said. "This prudence, combined with years of investments in efficiency improvements, and a buildout over several years of e-commerce products and solutions, paid off significantly in Q3. The Company now stands poised to benefit from the structural shift to e-commerce and a robust building construction environment. As the Company uses excess cashflow to reduce its debt level, while also further investing in building out more e-commerce capacity, and increasing its dividend, investors should be well positioned to reap the benefits of their patience”
* CIBC World Markets' Scott Fromson to $30 from $16 with a “neutral” rating
* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet to $32.50 from $20 with a “sector outperform” rating
* TD Securities' Daryl Young to $24 from $18 with a “buy” rating
* BMO’s Stephen MacLeod to $29 from $18 with an “outperform” rating
=====
After an unexpected third-quarter earnings beat, Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford upgrades CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) to “strong buy” from an “outperform” recommendation, expecting the stock to outperform on Friday morning and viewing its current price “as an attractive entry point for a survivor in the Canadian oilfield.”
After the bell on Thursday, the Calgary-based company reported headline EBITDA of $18-million, or $12-million without wage subsidies. That exceeded the $9-million forecast on the Street, leading Mr. Bradford to predict upward financial estimate and target price revisions.
He raised his 2021 EBITA projection to $113-million from $84-million.
“CES had a big jump in US drilling fluid market share to 17.4 per cent - from 13.6 per cent in 2Q and 14.9 per cent in 3Q,” said Mr. Bradford. "This sets an all time high for market share in the U.S. and drives part of the lift in our estimates. CES has steadily marched market share higher since entering the US market and on the rare occasions that its market share has slipped in a quarter, it has quickly been recovered. The high water mark in 3Q should be viewed as a starting point to further market share gains.
“CES ultimately recovered just over $150-million in working capital in just two quarters of Covid downturn. We fully expect CEU will reinvest in working capital again as its sales rise over the coming months, but should be able to finance this increase entirely from cash flow.”
The analyst raised his target to $1.50 from $1.15. The average is $1.53.
=====
Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) is the “new belle of the royalty ball,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Michael Charlton, calling it “an exciting, relatively new energy and infrastructure royalty company in the Canadian energy sector.”
In a research report released Friday, he initiated coverage of the Calgary-based company with a “buy” recommendation, emphasizing its “elegant business model meant for dividends.”
“Topaz’s business model is perfect for paying dividends due to its relatively low level of at-risk drilling capital and low infrastructure operating costs,” said Mr. Charlton. “Since Topaz, a royalty company, does not directly actively engage in exploration or development operations but rather relies on production and infrastructure royalties to derive its revenue, Topaz has minimal capital requirements as drilling and production operating costs are usually borne by the E&P who is actively engaged in exploration and development.”
“Given its minimal maintenance capital requirements and total tax pools of $881-million, Topaz has a structural advantage when it comes to free cash flow (FCF) potential. With the importance investors are placing on FCF and dividends in favour of production growth, Topaz offers an attractive yield of 5.7 per cent, as shareholders are being rewarded while waiting for more positive investor sentiment to return to the sector, with additional upside potential in future royalty/infrastructure acquisitions and increased infrastructure throughput (utilization).”
Mr. Charlton said Topaz “couldn’t pick a better partner” in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T), which owns a 51.7-per-cent stake, seeing its interests “well aligned with both parties looking to create maximum value for their respective shareholders.”
“Given Tourmaline’s scale, being the largest natural gas producer in Canada and a low-cost 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) production base, with over 50 years of potential drilling inventory, not to mentions it is Canada’s fifth-largest midstreamer, Topaz looks to have picked a great partner with a track record of success and value creation, a wonderful first step in what looks to be a long, profitable and elegant dance,” he said.
Mr. Charlton set a $19 target for Topaz shares.
“We have not seen a lot of companies IPO in the energy space in recent years as market conditions have hardly been enticing,” he said. “This new and attractive royalty and infrastructure company is targeting 60-per-cent EBITDA from production gross overriding royalty (GORR) and 40 per cent from facility partnerships backed by various take-or-pay commitments. We believe Topaz’s unique hybrid royalty/infrastructure arrangement should garner substantial investor attention, as the sector is likely in for a period of consolidation as world economies struggle to recover and ultimately demand returns. We are confident that Topaz will be successful with its mission to deliver returns to shareholders and could not have picked a better partner in Tourmaline for its first dance.”
Elsewhere, Elsewhere, in a research note titled A Gem For All Seasons, Raymond James analyst Chris Cox initiated coverage wiht an “outperform” rating and $16 target.
“We believe Topaz represents a unique new royalty/infrastructure vehicle for the Canadian Energy sector, providing investors with focused exposure to arguably the two highest-quality cash flow streams tied to Tourmaline, and allowing investors to participate alongside the Company’s attractive organic growth and ambitious consolidation plans in the basin,” said Mr. Cox. “The result is an advantaged outlook for both sides of the business; a Royalty portfolio that will benefit from the transparent peer-leading growth profile of Tourmaline (and, a contrast to the declining production profile of peers), while the Infrastructure assets benefit from attractive contracting/counterparty exposure. With the company cashed up following its recent IPO, we see acquisitions amplifying the already attractive upside from the existing assets and further supporting a premium multiple.”
National Bank Financial initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and $18 target, while BMO Nesbitt Burns started it with an “outperform” recommendation and $17 target.
=====
A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) in reaction to Thursday’s release of its third-quarter financial results.
Those making changes included:
CIBC’s Robert Bek to $35 from $33 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is $31.50.
RBC Dominion Securities' Sabahat Khan to $34 from $31 with a “sector perform” rating.
D.A. Davidson’s Linda Bolton Weiser to $30 from $23 with a “neutral” rating.
TD Securities' Brian Morrison to $38 from $34 with a “buy” rating.
Scotia Capital’s George Doumet to $31 from $29.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital Meny Grauman downgraded Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” with a $23 target, down from $25. Desjardins Securities' Doug Young increased his target to $25 from $23 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $24.21.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $71 target, down from $86. CIBC’s Mark Petrie lowered his target to $82 from $85 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $79.60.
* After better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, National Bank Financial analyst Endri Leno raised Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” to $6.75 from $4.50. RBC’s Douglas Miehm raised his target to $6 from $4.25 with a “sector perform” rating, while Industrial Alliance Securities' Chelsea Stellick increased her target to $6.60 from $5.10, maintaining a “speculative buy” recommendation. The average is $5.59.
“We continue to remain cautiously optimistic as a second wave of COVID-19 is upon us, particularly as COVID cases continue to rise in each state,” said Ms. Stellick. “While case volumes were slightly impacted in Q3, we still maintain the expectation of a strong Q4. Not only is Q4seasonally the strongest quarter for MFC, as many patients choose to postpone elective surgeries until the end of the year when they have typically maxed out their co-pay fees, we expect that we may also see pent-up demand from those delayed elective surgical procedures during the year combined with the ramp-up at St. Luke’s Surgical Centre, all of which should continue to add to upward movement in case volume.”
* Ms. Stellick downgraded IMV Inc. (IMV-T) to “speculative buy” from “buy,” citing “the delays in trial timelines and the new evidence that DPX-Survivac/CPA + Keytruda had no clinical response in the PD-L1 negative DLBCL patients.” She maintained a $10 target, exceeding the $8.03 consensus.
* Stephens analyst Justin Long upgraded Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX-Q, DSG-T) to “overweight” from “equal-weight” with a US$70 target, up from US$60, which is the current consensus.
* CIBC’s Chris Couprie raised his target for WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.UN-T) to US$15 from US$14.50 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Neil Downey increased his target to US$15.50 from US$15, maintaining an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild raised his target to US$16 from US$15 with a “buy” rating. The average is currently US$15.06.
“WPT Industrial REIT (WPT) continues to benefit from strong industrial property fundamentals in the REIT’s core U.S. markets, as reflected by strong rent collections of 99 per cent and double-digit leasing spreads in Q3/20,” said Mr. Rothschild. “Looking forward, we expect WPT’s defensive portfolio to continue performing well in the current environment. Solid rental lifts on leasing activity and contractual rent escalations, combined with contributions from completing development projects through its private capital pipeline should drive steady cash flow growth.”
* Mr. Couprie slashed his target for Invesque Inc. (IVQ-T) to $3.25 from $3.75 with a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild trimmed his target to US$2.25 from US$2.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $2.85.
“Invesque reported Q3/20 results that were better than expected, supported by government grants aimed at mitigating the damaging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain businesses in the US. Looking forward, occupancy appears to be under pressure at a large number of properties in the portfolio, and Symphony, the company’s most important operator, appears to be facing some challenges. Therefore, forecasting cash flow is difficult. Further, with limited transaction activity, assigning cap rates is extremely challenging,” said Mr. Rothschild.
* Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta raised his target for Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) to $13.50 from $12.50, falling short of the $13.63 average. He kept a “sector perform” rating.
* Desjardins Securities' Frederic Tremblay cut his target for Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) to $16.50 from $18.50 with a “hold” rating, , while CIBC’s Hamir Patel lowered his target to $20 from $22 with an “outperformer” recommendation. TD Securities' Sean Steuart lowered his target to $15.50 from $17.50 with a “hold” rating.The average is $18.17.
“3Q results were mixed as revenue was in line while adjusted EBITDA slightly missed,” said Mr. Tremblay. “Solid demand and an upcoming price increase make the containerboard sector a nice place to be, as shown by Cascades' strategic Bear Island conversion and a large wave of upcoming capacity additions from other producers. We remain concerned that this may lead to a deterioration of market conditions. In Tissue, COVID-19 has fuelled demand in retail and crushed it in Away-from-Home (AFH). We remain on the sidelines.”
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) target to $27 from $25, which is the current consensus, with an “outperformer” rating. TD Securities' Sam Damniani bumped his target to $23 from $21 with a “hold” rating.
* Mr. Wilkinson also raised his target for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) to $13.50 from $12 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild increased his target to $13 from $12.50 wotj a “buy” rating. The average is $13.33.
“With strong single-family rental demand continuing to push rental rates higher, we expect this segment to drive further cash flow per share growth for Tricon going forward. Within the company’s multi-family portfolio, demand has stabilized after a hit to occupancy earlier this year and overall performance should be relatively steady in the remainder of 2020 and in 2021,” said Mr. Rothschild.
* Mr. Wilkinson trimmed his target for Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UN-T) to $22 from $24 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $23.28.
* Desjardins Securities' Doug Young increased his target for Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) to $30 from $28 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his target to $34 from $31 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $30.86.
“It was a noisy quarter; however, we are encouraged by the actions to simplify the corporate structure and improve communication, and we view valuation as attractive,” said Mr. Young.
* CIBC’s Todd Coupland increased his target for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q, SW-T) by a loonie to US$11 with an “underperformer” rating. The current average is US$13.56.
* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie increased his target for CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) to $21 from $20 with a “sector perform” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Gary Ho hiked his target to $19 from $18.50 with a “hold” rating. Canaccord’s Scott Chan increased his target by a loonie to $23 with a “buy” rating. The average is $20.14.
“We need to see net flows trend toward breakeven to be more constructive,” said Mr. Ho. “To us, it is too early to assess CI’s new strategy and whether it will be successful in expanding in the US, especially without better financial disclosures. In addition, average management fees continue to decline, the closed business remains a drag and the industry environment is still competitive.”
* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi cut his target for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) to $10.50 from $14, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $12.
* Scotia’s Konark Gupta moved his target for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) to $4 from $3.50 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $4.81.
* Scotia’s Paul Steep increased his target for Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $58 from $66, maintaining a “sector perform” rating, while TD Securities' Daniel Chan raised his target to $66 from $60 with a “buy” rating. The average is $62.57.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams raised his target for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) to $12.75 from $11 with a “hold” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Tal Woolley increased his target to $15 from $13 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $14.32.
“Looking forward, the situation as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario (the company’s largest market) remains extremely fluid,” Mr. Abrams said. “The anticipated ‘second wave’ has begun to build recently, with case counts increasing both in the general population and in LTC facilities. In turn, government restrictions in many GTA regions have been tightened. This is expected to have a negative impact on the company’s retirement occupancy, which had stabilized in Q3/20 and actually gained some positive momentum, and is likely to keep net pandemic-related expenses elevated.
“Overall, we commend Sienna’s senior management team for tackling the challenges of COVID-19 head-on. The company remains committed to the safety of residents and staff, and notes that the special measures required will likely weigh on financial results. In saying this, we continue to be cautious on the stock given the significant headwinds facing the sector and company. We expect operating margins will remain well below pre-pandemic levels, driven primarily by lower retirement occupancy and elevated costs.”