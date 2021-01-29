Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Analysts tweaked their price targets in both directions on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T) after what was seen as mixed fourth quarter results.
Aravinda Galappatthige of Canaccord Genuity raised his price target to C$69 from $68 and maintained a “buy” rating, noting that profitability came in higher than expected in all three of the company’s business segments but wireless service revenues were lighter than expected. “We believe that the second phase of lockdowns, in the latter part of Q4, had a greater than expected impact, especially on roaming and overage,” he said in a note. “On a positive note, cost containment and margins were a highlight, as reflected in the stronger than expected EBITDA.”
CIBC World Markets was a little less impressed, cutting its target to $64 from $65 in the wake of the earnings.
RBC Dominion Securities initiated coverage on Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) with a “sector perform” rating and $26 price target, cautioning that shares already reflect fundamentals in the steel market.
“Stelco is poised to benefit from strong North American steel prices in 2021, as well as the completion of recent investments in its facilities to lower costs, increase capacity and improve its product offering, although at current levels the shares are fairly valued in our view,” said analyst Alexander Jackson. “If the steel market remains tight and prices elevated, we see more upside in the shares, however, we expect steel prices to moderate as supply returns to re-balance the market.”
In other analyst actions Friday:
* Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA-T): RBC raises target price to C$25 from C$23
* Cenovus Energy (CVE-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$13 from C$13.5
* Champion Iron Ltd (CIA-T): Laurentian Bank Securities raises PT to C$6.50 from C$6.40 and Scotiabank raises target price to C$7 from C$6.5.
* Lightspeed Pos Inc (LSPD-T): CIBC raises price target to C$100 from C$80
* Saputo Inc (SAP-T): National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$38 from C$39
* Stelco Holdings (STLC-T): RBC initiates with sector perform rating and C$26 price target
* Apple Inc (AAPL-Q): Baird raises target price to US$155 from $133 and HSBC raises target price to $125 from $105.
* Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP-Q): Citigroup raises price target to US$190 from $180 and upgraded its rating to “buy” from “neutral.” Baird also raised its target price to $178 from $165.
* Facebook Inc (FB-Q): Baird raises target price to US $320 from $310 and HSBC raises target price to $220 from $195.
* Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q): Baird raises target price to US$736 from $728 and Daiwa Capital Markets raises target price to $845 from $430.
With files from Reuters
