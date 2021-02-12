Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
With pandemic lockdown measures continuing to weigh on the performance of its Tim Hortons operations, a group of equity analysts on the Street trimmed their target prices for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) on Friday in response to weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results.
“While 4Q results came in below expectations — driven by both lower-than-expected top line and elevated SG&A — sales improved in January for Burger King/Popeyes U.S., consistent with broader domestic industry trends,” said RBC Dominion Securities’ Christopher Carril.
“Tims Canada comps, however, remain challenged as lockdown measures in the brand’s primary markets continue to weigh on mobility and, thus, sales recovery. Encouragingly, management remains confident in the reacceleration of net new development in ’21, but investors will continue to watch for signs of a comp/AUV recovery, with focus on performance relative to fast food peers.”
Keeping an “outperform” rating for Restaurant Brands shares, Mr. Carril lowered his target to US$68 from US$70. The average on the Street is US$66.63.
Other analysts making adjustments included:
* Credit Suisse’s Lauren Silberman to US$67 from US$69 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to US$68 from US$69 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Cowen and Co.’s Andrew Charles to $63 from $64 with an “outperform” rating.
* Stephens’ James Rutherford to US$67 from US$67 with an “overweight” rating.
Meanwhile, Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker raised her target to to $71 from $63, keeping a “sector outperform” recommendation.
=====
After announcing a plan to cease production of its Learjet luxury aircraft later this year and slash another 1,600 jobs, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $1 target, rising from 60 cents. The average is 51 cents.
Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier raised his target to 55 cents from 50 cents, keeping a “hold” recommendation.
“BBD reported weaker-than-expected 4Q results and introduced soft 2021 profitability and FCF guidance,” said Mr. Poirier. “That said, we are pleased with the details provided by management on its restructuring plan and expect additional details on the long-term potential of the business as well as its debt management strategy during the upcoming investor day (scheduled for March 4). We prefer to wait for further clarity on these initiatives before revisiting our investment thesis.”
National Bank Financial’s Cameron Doerksen lowered his target to 70 cents from 80 cents, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation.
=====
Seeing “emerging green shoots,” Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) to “buy” from “hold” ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 23.
“We forecast adjusted EBITDA of $47-million, driven by a more constructive outlook on merchant and ultra-pure acid, stable water solutions products, and early signs of recovery in the chlor-alkali market (especially HCl), offset by the COVID-19 impact on driving activity, specialty chemicals and sodium chlorate,” he said.
Mr. Newman said he’s “encouraged” by the brighter prospects for both its Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC) and Electrochemicals (EC) segments, seeing improving prices and increased demand for both.
“The share price should rally ahead of an improvement in fundamentals toward 2H21,” he said.
The analyst increased his target for Chemtrade units to $9 from $5.75. The average is $6.41.
=====
Despite its quarterly results beating expectations on Thursday, CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden lowered Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $26 target, up from $25.50. The average on the Street is $27.32.
Others making target changes included:
* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $28 from $27 with a “buy” rating.
“We like MFC’s strong capital position, Asia franchise and valuation,” said Mr. Young.
* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $27 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic to $26 from $25 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
A group of equity analysts raised their target prices for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) shares after better-than-expected quarterly results.
They include:
* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $69 from $68.50 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $67.88.
* Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic to $67 from $65 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Paul Holden to $69 from $64 with a “neutral” rating.
=====
Pointing to progress on its development initiatives and potential gains brought on by the reopening of the economy from COVID-19 pandemic-driven restrictions, Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams raised his rating for SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN-T) following better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2020 results.
“We recognize the potential leasing challenges facing the REIT, both in the near term with renewed government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID and longer term as e-commerce gains a larger share of retail sales and puts pressure on traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers,” he said.
“However, we balance this against a backdrop of a low interest rate environment, an expected improvement in the economy once vaccines are widely administered, and the long-term value creation potential as SmartCentres continues to advance its development pipeline. While the REIT currently trades at an 18-per-cent discount to NAV [net asset value], we expect this to narrow over the next 12 months. Importantly, while we view the distribution as sustainable, we believe that even in the event of a cut, we would not expect a significant negative reaction in the unit price, particularly given the current distribution yield and the mild market reaction to its retail peers who have revised distributions recently.”
After the bell on Wednesday, the Vaughan, Ont.-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 57 cents, down 3 per cent year-over-year but ahead of both Mr. Abrams’s estimate (51 cents) and the consensus projection on the Street (54 cents). It collected 94.4 per cent of collected rent, up from 88.4 per cent in the third quarter and 75.8 per cent in the second quarter.
“SmartCentres REIT (SmartCentres) reported Q4/20 results which were ahead of our estimates and consensus as realized profits from Transit City condo closings ($16.1-million) more than offset bad debt expenses ($4.9-million),” he said. “The REIT also made significant progress on several development projects during the quarter including the completion of its first three self-storage facilities in the GTA and a key entitlement at its 73-acre Cambridge, Ont., property. SmartCentres also relocated a Walmart store at its Vaughan Metropolitan Centre development, freeing-up over 15 acres of land for redevelopment.”
Mr. Abrams increased his target for SmartCentres units to $28.25 from $26. The average on the Street is xxx.
“SmartCentres’ operating performance has improved meaningfully since bottoming in Q2/20 and this should continue over the next year,” he said. “We expect relatively stable cash flow from the retail portfolio going forward with additional contributions a developments are completed.”
“We expect that the REIT’s unit price will continue to trade at a discount to NAV given the still-uncertain outlook for the retail sector and the long time horizon and complexity associated with many of its development projects. Combined with a 7.6-per-cent distribution yield, our target price implies a one-year total return of 23.5 per cent. We are upgrading SmartCentres.”
=====
Following “soft” fourth-quarter results that missed his expectations due to higher-than-anticipated expenses, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho lowered his rating for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) to “hold” from “buy.”
“2021 expense guidance was also elevated vs our expectations,” he said. “While AUM [assets under management] has reached record levels, EPS [earnings per share] has not kept pace, in our view. For us to be more constructive, we would like to see a reacceleration in earnings growth.”
In justifying his downgrade, Mr. Ho pointed to four factors: a disconnect between earnings and AUM growth; “unexpected” expenses; underwhelming 2021 expense guidance and an incremental increase in its tax rate.
In response to the results, he trimmed his 2021 and 2022 EPS projections to $3.70 and $3.88, respectively, from $3.83 and $4.01.
He also lowered his target for IGM shares to $39 from $41. The current average target is $38.38.
“Given a 14-per-cent potential return, we are downgrading IGM,” he said.
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Ho said CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)is “too cheap to ignore.”
Seeing “early signs of improvements” in the wake of stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, he raised his rating to “buy” from “hold,” citing a 25-per-cent potential return.
While it reported January net outflows, they were better than what we modelled, and positive industry momentum should benefit CI, in our view,” he said. “In addition, management disclosed intriguing U.S. RIA metrics, including 9-per-cent net organic growth and a 40-per-cent EBITDA margin (better than our forecast).”
His target for CI shares rose to $22 from $20. The average on the Street is $21.38.
“We are encouraged to see some signs of retail net redemptions stabilizing,” said Mr. Ho. “In addition, the U.S. RIA buildout has gained traction and we are comforted by the solid net organic growth rate as well as the healthy EBITDA margins this platform generates. Valuation remains attractive and CI’s NCIB program should support the shares.”
Elsewhere, CIBC’s Nik Priebe moved his target to $20 from $18.50 with a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan raised his target to $25 from $24 with a “buy” rating.
=====
In the wake of a “modest” second-quarter sales and earnings miss, Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu lowered his rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to “sell” from “hold,” citing recent share price appreciation that has seen it jump 100 per cent in the last three months.
After the bell on Thursday, the Edmonton-based company reported sales and EBITDA of $67.7-million and a loss of $12.1-million, respectively, falling short of both Mr. Chu’s projections ($73.5-million and a loss of $7.8-million) and the consensus estimates on the Street ($71.1-million and a $3.2-million loss).
“Aurora continues to lose market share as sales were down 17 per cent quarter-over-quarter, with its value-branded Daily Special flower sales accounting for most of the decline,” the analyst said. “With the pivot to premium flower still in the early stages, we suspect market share losses may persist for the near term at least. We still remain concerned regarding Sky’s ability to grow premium flower—testing at Sky is ongoing.”
Mr. Chu also emphasized that a timeline for achieving positive EBITDA was not provided. He thinks it suggests management “wants the flexibility to make sound business decisions without being held to an EBITDA schedule.”
“The recent amendment of its credit covenants, which removed an EBITDA timeline, also suggests the urgency to be EBITDA positive at any cost has been removed,” he added. “The company took a step back as its EBITDA decreased sequentially, mostly due to underutilized capacity, which management suggested should improve modestly in the coming quarter. We have thus pushed back our positive EBITDA timeline to 2Q FY22 (from 1Q FY22).”
After lowering his estimates through 2023 to reflect the results as well as “continued market share pressure and a slower margin ramp,” Mr. Chu cut his target for Aurora shares to $11 from $12, which is the average on the Street.
Elsewhere, MKM Partners cut the stock to “sell” from “neutral.”
ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel raised his target to $13 from $10.50 with a “sector perform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Matt Bottomley hiked his target to $14 from $11 with a “hold” recommendation.
“Aurora’s FQ2/21 print was admittedly behind our expectations; however, the sector continues to see value appreciation as a function of positive macro headlines coming out of the U.S. (Biden presidency; Democratic control of Senate; commitment to push U.S. cannabis reform at the federal level),” said Mr. Bottomley. “Although we do not believe that ACB has a near-term path to accessing US THC markets, we have elected to lower our discount rate by 200bps (which now ranges from 10 per cent to 17 per cent) to account for overall higher optionality in these markets (while also rolling forward our valuation by one year to 2021). "
=====
Following a “meteoric” rise in its shares, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor lowered Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (MOGO-T, MOGO-Q) to “hold” from “speculative buy.”
“[Thursday] morning, Mogo announced an agreement to acquire an initial 20-per-cent stake in Coinsquare for $56.4-million in cash and shares, which included options to increase the stake further,” he said. “The move more firmly ties the company to the surge in Bitcoin popularity and activity. We have tweaked our Mogo model forecasts higher to reflect this increased activity, noting that we think Bitcoin trading revenue represents 10 per cent of Mogo’s overall revenue. Mogo’s gearing to the cryptocurrency rally has allowed it to quickly re-establish value from the significant investment it has made in its fintech platform.
“The stock now trades at 14.9 times NTM [next 12-month] sales, after a 160-per-cent rise year-to-date and 257-per-cent over the past 12 months. We like the Coinsquare move, utilizing the recent rise in share value to diversify the asset base. With that said, we believe Mogo’s platform is now fairly valued, given the current growth profile, and its share price has, for better or worse, become tied largely to Bitcoin prices/sentiment.”
Mr. Taylor hiked his target for Mogo shares to $13 from $6. The current average is $9.25.
“We see the risk/reward potential as more balanced, noting there is certainly potential for shares to continue to appreciate in the near term term if cryptocurrency assets in general maintain their momentum,” he said.
=====
After Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) logged “strong” fourth-quarter results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan said he expects 2021 to be “an active year for monetizations, which should be positive for the share price.”
“BAM reported solid results across the board with the dividend increased to US$0.52/share annualized (was US$0.48),” he said.
“We see 2 key positives from Q4/20 results: (1) BAM plans to be active monetizing assets in 2021, which normally surface value and therefore likely positive for BAM’s share price; and (2) BAM reiterated its fundraising target of US$100-billion for its flagship funds (vs. US$57-billion raised in the last round), which if achieved, suggests a positive tailwind for Fee Related Earnings (FRE) growth in upcoming years. BAM is our 2nd best idea for 2021 and we view as a core holding. BAM trades at a 16-per-cent discount to NAV, which looks too wide (we think BAM should trade at or a slight premium to NAV). We see significant valuation upside from a narrowing of the discount to NAV and double-digit NAV growth potential over the next year
Keeping an “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Kwan raised his target to US$55 from US$52. The average is US$60.56.
Others making changes included:
* Citi analyst William Katz to US$49.50 from US$45 with a “buy” rating.
“We believe both 4Q results and post Q call reinforce BAM is benefiting from strong flywheel around NNA, scalability and building realizations,” said Mr. Katz. “The stock bounced 4 per cent on Feb. 11, outperforming peers. We see solid follow through as investors work through FRE and realization dynamics. One area of caution reflects management’s view around potentially ebbing dry powder deployment, notably in Public Markets, but unlikely to a point to derail the budding super cycle. Management bumped up the dividend modestly, but the yield is not much of a draw given fixed payout structure.”
* JP Morgan’s Kenneth Worthington to US$57 from US$55 with an “overweight” rating.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to US$54 from US$49 with a “buy” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* National Bank Financial analyst Endri Leno raised Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform” with a $36.25 target. The average is $44.75.
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Drew McReynolds raised his target for Telus Corp. (T-T) to $29 from $28 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Adam Shine also raised his target to $29 from $28 with an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige increased his target to $29.50 from $27 with a “buy” rating. The average is $28.04.
* Mr. McReynolds increased his Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) target by a loonie to $9 with a “sector perform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige raised his target to $10.50 from $8.50 with a “hold” recommendation. The average is $10.64.
* RBC’s Devin Dodge increased his target for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) to $27 from $25 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet raised his target to $26.50 from $26, maintaining a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $26.64.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic raised his iA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T) target to $75 from $74 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine raised his target to $70 from $66 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $67.72.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout raised his target for shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) to $95 from $92 with a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his target to $99 from $96 with a “buy” recommendation. CIBC World Markets’ Jacob Bout raised his target to $95 from $92 with a “neutral” rating. The average is currently $97.50.
* CIBC’s Todd Coupland hiked his target for Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) to US$1,660 from US$1,225 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$1,140.62.
* CIBC’s Paul Holden raised his target for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) shares to $36.50 from $34, maintaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is $33.
* CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her target for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) to US$112 from US$120 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $98.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his target for Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) to $14 from $13.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $13.83.
* TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca increased his Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) target to $130 from $115 with a “buy” rating. The average is $132.75.