Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) ended 2020 on “solid footing,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Naji Baydoun following Thursday’s release of “good” fourth-quarter financial results.
Accordingly, with its shares “trailing peers,” he raised his rating for the Kingsey Falls, Que.-based power producer to a “buy” recommendation from “hold” previously.
Boralex reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted funds from operations per share of $155-million and 65 cents, respectively, exceeding Mr. Baydoun’s projections of $148-million and 50 cents as the company continued to exhibit “solid” organic growth amid a “flurry” of complementary M&A moves.
“Overall, we expect BLX’s organic growth projects, ongoing development activities, and recent acquisitions to drive solid FCF/share growth (5-8 per cent per year compound annual growth rate 2020-25), which could support modest dividend increases within the Company’s 40-60-per-cent FCF payout target range,” said the analyst. “BLX expects to provide an update on its strategic plan later this year to reflect the Company’s recent successes and revised expectations for future growth.”
Mr. Baydoun trimmed his target for Boralex shares to $53 from $55. The average target on the Street is $56.10, according to Refinitiv data.
“Overall, we view BLX as the best organic growth investment vehicle in the Canadian renewable IPP space, with (1) highly contracted operations (13-year weighted average contract term), (2) solid FCF/share growth (5-8 per cent per year, CAGR 2020-25E), (3) potential upside from the Company’s development pipeline (more than 2.5GW of prospects), (4) potential for dividend increases (1.5-per-cent yield, 40-60-per-cent FCF payout target), and (5) potential upside from M&A (not included in our estimates/valuation). In our view, the recent share price pullback represents an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors, with BLX’s shares now trailing peers.”
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Jarvi upgraded the stock to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $48 target, down from $55, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ben Pham trimmed his target to $48 from $55 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
Though its three-year growth plan fell in line with expectations alongside better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos lowered his rating for Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T) to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation “compression.”
Before the bell on Thursday, the Calgary-based company reported adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of 68 cents, topping the 61-cent estimate of both Mr. Foscolos and the Street. The beat came largely due to a strong performance from its Alberta Natural Gas Distribution segment, which the analyst said “surprised” with a “substantial” year-over-year increase.
It also unveiled its 2020-2023 growth plan, which includes projected annual regulated rate base growth of approximately 2 per cent.
“The Company’s 2020-2023 growth plan is in line with our expectations and our forecasts remain intact,” said Mr. Foscolos. “We remain constructive on CU’s fundamentals as the Company earns regulated or stable long-term cash flows, consistently delivers ROEs above the stated regulatory ROE, and has balance sheet flexibility to pursue new avenues for growth.
“However, since our upgrade in September, the valuation gap has narrowed as CU has outperformed.”
Accordingly, he trimmed his target for Canadian Utilities shares to $35 from $37 per share based on lower comparable trading multiples, leading him to “move to the sidelines with a Hold rating.” The average target on the Street is $35.42.
Elsewhere, CIBC’s Mark Jarvi cut his target to $35 from $36 with a “neutral” recommendation.
=====
Despite it sliding 1.7 per cent on Thursday in the wake of its premarket release of its first-quarter results, analysts on the Street responded positively to Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD-T) report, leading many to raise their target prices for its shares.
Those making changes included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Darko Mihelic to $82 from $79 with a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $78.98.
“Q1/21 results came in better than expected. We think TD can grow revenues faster than peers in Canada later this year and into the next but U.S. headwinds/NIM uncertainty and relative valuation keep us from getting more positive,” he said.
* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $83 from $79 with a “buy” rating.
“Due to the noise with the strategic card portfolio, and the fact that a larger chunk of the EPS beat was driven by lower provisions for credit losses (PCL) vs peers, we say neutral. That said, why we like TD has not changed — large capital buffer, lower exposure to capital markets, high-quality banking franchises and interest rate headwinds that are mostly in the rear-view mirror,” he said.
* Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic to $76 from $71 with an “underperform” rating.
“We view TD’s EPS beat in the quarter ($1.83 vs. our $1.44 [estimate] and consensus of $1.50) as lower quality relative to the bank’s peers, as it was exclusively driven by PCL’s that included a sizable recovery on performing loans,” he said. “While cost containment through branch closures in U.S. Retail is a positive, we remain concerned about continued margin pressure in the segment. That headwind, combined with group-low year-over-year growth in PTPP earnings in Canadian P&C Banking, does not justify a premium valuation, in our view, and thus we maintain our Underperform rating.”
* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $91 from $82 with a “sector perform” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Sohrab Movahedi to $82 from $75 with a “market perform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Paul Holden to $88 from $84 with an “outperformer” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $82 from $75 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities’ Darko Mihelic called Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM-T) first-quarter results a “good start to the year,” emphasizing “spending in anticipation of a stronger economy is good.”
“CM’s adjusted EPS was $3.58, well above our estimate of $2.90 and consensus of $2.81,” he said. “Better than expected results versus our forecast were mainly driven by higher than forecast revenues and lower than forecast provisions for credit losses (PCLs). On a segmented basis, Capital Markets and Canada P&C helped drive results higher than expected.”
After raising his core 2021 and 2022 EPS projections to $12.26 and $13.47, respectively, from $11.27 and $12.31, Mr. Mihelic increased his target for CIBC shares to a Street-high $141 from $130, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average target is $127.06.
“Changes in our model largely reflect Q1/21 actual results, lower PCL assumptions across all segments, higher assumed loan growth for Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking specifically, and our share buyback assumptions,” he said. “This was partly offset by higher assumed losses in Corporate through lower assumed revenues and higher assumed expenses. We have also updated our model to reflect the resegmentations of Simplii Financial and Investor’s Edge, previously disclosed in Canadian Personal and Business Banking, to the Capital Markets segment and U.S. treasury activities, previously disclosed in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth, to the Corporate and Other segment.”
Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Sohrab Movahedi raised CIBC to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $130 target, rising from $124.
Others making target adjustments included:
* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $122 from $117 with a “hold” rating.
“Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings increased 5 per cent year-over-year; however, expense growth is expected to accelerate through FY21, which somewhat tempers our outlook in a tough revenue growth environment,” said Mr. Young
* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $144 from $139 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca to $130 from $125 with a “buy” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $130 from $126 with an “outperform” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic to $118 from $110 with an “underperform” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $131 from $124.50 with a “buy” rating.
====
While it experienced a “strong” fourth quarter, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez cautions investors that there could still be “some bumps along the way” for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T).
Projected 70 per cent of its business is related to social gatherings, he said the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer is “taking the steps to align costs that should drive leverage once its core business recovers.”
However, he warned: “There is no guarantee that large gatherings come back quickly.”
On Thursday, Gildan reported sales of US$690-million, up 4.8 per cent year-over-year and well above the Street’s US$615-million forecast. Adjusted earnings per share rose 9.6 per cent to 45 US cents, exceeding the consensus by 23 US cents.
“4Q was a strong quarter with sales coming in above expectations, driven by better-than-expected activewear business,” said Mr. Lejuez. “Management commented that 1Q sales trends quarter-to-date in the U.S. have slowed from 4Q levels but believes this is primarily due to weather. Innerwear has been challenged by a weak sock business, which GIL is actively cleaning up as part of its SKU reduction, partially offset by strong underwear sales (up 20 per cent in 4Q).”
After increasing his 2021 EPS estimate to US$1.63 from US$1.48 based on the result and improved margin expectation, he raised his target for Gildan shares to US$31 from US$28, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average target is US$29.42.
“GIL is a leader in the ‘imprintable’ activewear market and has developed a solid innerwear (underwear and hosiery) business,” said Mr. Lejuez. “Although being a low-cost producer enables the company to pivot and win private label business as mass merchants move away from branded products, this still results in GM pressure. In addition, there is limited visibility in the activewear business in 2020 and 2021 and the macroeconomic environment is very uncertain. "
Other analysts making target changes included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan to US$33 from US$31 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to US$36 from US$28 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley to US$29 from US$27 with a “hold” rating.
=====
Despite its quarterly results topping expectations on Thursday, a group of equity analysts trimmed their target prices for shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T).
“Solid 4Q results, low-double-digit EPS growth in 2021, strong FCF and capital return support our view that L remains well-positioned to create shareholder value,” said Desjardins Securities’ Chris Li. “The forward P/E of 14 times is largely in line with the long-term average. We expect sector rotation and the industry lapping against strong food sales to weigh on sector valuation in the near term.”
Maintaining a “hold” rating, Mr. Li lowered his target by a loonie to $69. The average is $76.45.
Others making changes include:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Irene Nattel to $91 from $95 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $78 from $82 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $72 from $76 with a “sector perform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar to $75 from $76 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
In the wake of weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman lowered his rating for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL-T) in response to its potential acquisition by Drax Group PLC.
On Wednesday after the bell, the Vancouver-based pellet producer reported adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $15.4-million, falling below Mr. Newman’s $17-million estimate and the consensus projection of $18-million.
“Aside from inclement weather in B.C. and Alabama which hindered logging, the company still has not steered clear of operational mishaps,” the analyst said. “The High Level facility, which started commissioning in 4Q (produced 8kMT), was a drag of $0.7-million to EBITDA (ramping up over 9 months).”
The release came on the heels of the Feb. 7 announcement of a defintive agreement with Drax, a Britain-based bio-energy firm, to be acquired for $13 per share, which represents a 33-per-cent premium to the closing price on Dec. 4 when the companies entered an exclusivity agreement.
“The share price has risen since then, bringing the premium down to only 13 per cent to the closing price and 15 per cent to the 20-day VWAP on February 5, 2021 (the day prior to PL’s announcement),” said Mr. Newman. “Management noted mixed reactions from shareholders, given many long-term investors have exited after a tough period in 2019–1Q20, while newer investors will not enjoy as much upside to their holdings. On February 9, Prospect announced it has disposed of 2.3 million shares of PL (6.89 per cent of total shares outstanding) at $11.086 per share for an aggregate price of $25.5-million. Effectively, its ownership has been reduced to 3.11 per cent of total shares outstanding (from 10.70 per cent).”
He added: “We believe other potential bidders could emerge, such as Enviva Partners (EVA, NYSE, not rated) or PL’s Japanese and Korean customers (eg Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Toyota Tshusho, CGN Daesan or Mitsui). The agreement with Drax allows PL to receive superior offers, to which Drax will have five days to respond. While there is a risk that PL could be sold to some other bidder, especially as the termination fees are not onerous ($12.5-million for PL and $25-million reverse termination fee plus $5-million expense reimbursement fee for Drax), it is looking increasingly unlikely at this juncture.”
Based on the transaction, he moved Pinnacle shares to “hold” from “buy” with an $11.30 target, up $11. The average on the Street is $11.58.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn raised Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $12 target, up from $8. The average on the Street is $8.50.
* Mr. Quinn also bumped up his target for Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) to $20 from $18, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $18.93.
* JP Morgan analyst Stephanie Yee lowered GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) to “neutral” from “overweight” with a $31 target, falling from $37 and below the $35.06 average.
* Cormark Securities analyst Lemar Persaud upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA-T) to “buy” from “market perform” with an $86 target, up from $77 and 36 cents higher than the consensus.
* Cormark initiated coverage of Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN-T) with a “buy” rating and $12 target, exceeding the $11.55 average.
* Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet lowered his target for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) to $40 from $42 with a “sector outperform” rating, while CIBC World Markets’ Matt Bank cut his target by a loonie to $45 with an “outperformer” recommendation. RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan trimmed his target to $42 from $44 with an “outperform” rating. The average target is $44.75.
* Scotia’s Konark Gupta cut his target for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) to $39 from $40 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang raised his target to $47 from $45 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $45.50.
* RBC’s Keith Mackey increased his Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) target to $5 from $4.75 with an “outperform” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ John Gibson raised his rating to $4.25 from $3.75 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $3.75.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout increased his Stantec Inc. (STN-T) target to $56 from $52 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan raised his target to $48 from $45, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge raised his target to $56 from $50 also with an “outperform” rating, while Raymond James’ Frederic Bastien moved his target to $58 from $54 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $52.77.
“Based on the continued improvement in Stantec’s financial performance, an ESG profile that ought to turn the competition green with envy, and what we perceive as a low relative valuation still, we believe there is room for the stock price to keep running,” said Mr. Bastien.
* CIBC’s Robert Bek increased his target for Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) to $40 from $38 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $38.41.
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville increased his target for CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) to $77 from $72 with a “sector outperform” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod raised his target to $78 from $68 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $73.
* CIBC’s Robert Catellier trimmed his target for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) to $39 from $40 with an “outperformer” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ben Pham increased his target to $37 from $35 with a “market perform” rating. The current average is $38.33.
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) to $37 from $35, exceeding the $35.19 average. He kept an “outperformer” recommendation.
* TD Securities analyst Meno Hulshof raised his Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) target to $29 from $28 with a “hold” rating. The average is $27.80.
* CIBC’s David Popowich raised his target for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) to $9.50 from $8.50, maintaining a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $10.75.
* CIBC’s Nik Priebe increased his target for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) to $9.50 from $9 with an “outperformer” rating. The current average is $9.32.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.