Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Bombardier Inc.’s (BBD.B-T) 2021 Investor Day marked an “important milestone” in its transition to a pure-play business jet manufacturer, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
“It enabled investors to better understand its long-term potential (growth, margin, FCF generation) and the path to get there,” said Mr. Poirier in a research note. “While we believe management’s strategic plan through 2025 is sound, we note that a significant level of execution will be required to achieve the 2025 financial targets.”
On Thursday, the Montreal-based plane maker laid out a strategic game plan for the next five years with an expectation of turning free cash flow positive next year and generate more than US$500-million in free cash annually by 2025,
Mr. Poirier called its growth ambitions “realistic and achievable,” given its “healthy” backlog of US$10.7-billion and “line of sight for aftermarket growth.”
“We forecast revenue of $7.3-billion, including $5.6-billion from aircraft sales and US$1.8-billion from services (implying 24 per cent of total sales for the year),” he said. “We believe there could potentially be some upside to BBD’s growth forecasts if the business aviation industry is able to translate higher aircraft utilization (brought on by the pandemic) into orders. Management highlighted that the number of first-time buyers represented 24 per cent of aircraft sales in 2020, up from 16 per cent in 2019.
“Management appears to have decent visibility on the key levers for margin expansion through 2025—expected improvements are front-end-loaded. Management expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20 per cent in 2025, implying adjusted EBITDA of US$1.5-billion (up from US$0.2-billion in 2020). The margin expansion will be driven by (1) growth of the higher-margin aftermarket business, (2) realization of the US$400m cost-saving program by 2023, and (3) further execution on the learning curve for the Global 7500 program. Interestingly, management noted that a large portion of the cost savings would be front-end-loaded in the 2021–25 plan.”
After raising his revenue and earnings expectations for 2021 and 2022, Mr. Poirier increased his target price for Bombardier shares to 80 cents from 55 cents, maintaining a “hold” recommendation. The average target on the Street is 59 cents.
“Given BBD’s elevated indebtedness, we prefer to remain on the sidelines as we await further clarity on the execution of the turnaround plan,” he said.
Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded Bombardier to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $1.25 target, rising from 85 cents.
Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta raised his target to 80 cents from 65 cents, keeping a “sector perform” rating.
=====
After it dropped almost 17 per cent on Thursday in reaction to the release of its fourth-quarter results that included the first revenue decline and operating loss since going public in 2014, equity analysts on the Street reacted by slashing their target prices for shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T).
Those making adjustments included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Paul Treiber to $190 from $260 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average on the Street is $204.90.
* CIBC World Markets’ Stephanie Price to $200 from $288 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep to $179 from $241 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Daniel Chan to $165 from $255 with a “buy” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Thanos Moschopoulos to $170 from $250 with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Richard Tse to $225 from $250 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
After its fourth-quarter results exceeded expectations, Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard said Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) provides “a compelling value proposition,” pointing to its “impressive” free cash flow profile, “significant” commodity upside and “a longstanding history of increasing shareholder returns.”
On Thursday before the bell, the Calgary-based company reported adjusted cash flow per share of $1.56 after accounting for a provision on the KXL pipeline, exceeding the $1.47 projection of both Mr. Bouchard and the Street Concurrently, it hiked its quarterly dividend to 47 cents per share from 42.5 cents.
“The 11-per-cent bump to the annual dividend (to $1.88/share) marked the 21st consecutive year of dividend increases and was predicated on the board’s confidence in the sustainability of the company’s FCF profile (although surging oil prices certainly must have made that decision easier),” the analyst said. “Inclusive of the dividend bump and the $3.2-billion capital budget for 2021, CNQ estimates FCF of $4.9–5.4-billion (under a US$57 per barrel WTI assumption), which is roughly in line with our estimates at the strip. We also note that spot WTI surged to US$65 per barrel today in response to the OPEC+ supply decision, and while there are many factors at play, we note that management reiterated its $330-million FFO sensitivity to a US$1 per barrel WTI move.”
With the dividend hike and the fact that crude prices have “significantly” outperformed his forecasts, Mr. Bouchard raised his target for Canadian Natural shares to $46 from $38 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $41.52.
“Needless to say, oil prices have outpaced our expectations and, with OPEC’s decision today to stay the course on supply cuts, oil has significant and growing momentum on its side. The trajectory of oil prices from here is anyone’s guess,” he said.
Meanwhile, TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof raised his target to $42 from $39 with a “buy” rating and BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Randy Ollenberger increased his target to $45 from $42 with an “outperform” recommendation.
=====
In a research note titled The Only Thing Better Than Raising Guidance, Raising Dividends, iA Capital Markets analyst Michael Charlton hiked his target for shares of Michael Charlton raised his target for shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T).
After the bell on Thursday, the Calgary-based company increased its annual production guidance to 10,500-11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 10,000-10,500 boe, pointing to a jump in drilling activity. It also bumped its monthly dividend by 1 cent to 3 cents based on an improved commodity price outlook.
“We hate to say we told you so (ok not in this case), but, we told you so,” said Mr. Charlton. “Here Freehold is bringing an increased dividend and will still be well below its targeted 60-80-per-cent payout ratio. Not only is it boosting the dividend, but the Company is also increasing guidance on the back of a mighty decent Q4/20, with the improved commodity pricing outlook. We believe that at current prices the U.S. acquisition Freehold made should be almost entirely economical now with drilling activity likely on the upswing with WTI north of $60/bbl. We applaud Freehold for getting in front of the puck on this one, picking up assets at pricing lows and continuing to quietly pick away at assets, adding another 75 boe/d in 2021 in the Bakken and Permian basins for $4.7-million or $62,267 per flowing barrel.”
With a “buy” recommendation, Mr. Charlton increased his target for Freehold shares to $9 from $7.75. The current average is $8.29.
“Increasing its long-term upside potential, Freehold has added over $300-million of royalty assets in the last three years alone, expanding both upside potential and geographic footprint with its $47-million of deals completed in 2019 that were funded through free cash flow and its recently completed US$58-million transaction,” he said. “The Company is also actively trying to grow royalty production while reducing working interest volumes, which we view as a great long-term strategy as less working interest production means a decrease in production/transportation costs as well as reduced liability, both while the well is producing and also at the end of its life. As a Royalty Company, FRU has no abandonment/reclamation costs to be concerned with, not to mention less capital is at risk on day one when the well is drilled making Freehold less risky than a traditional E&P.”
Other analysts making target changes include:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Luke Davis to $10 from $9 with an “outperform” rating.
“Freehold posted another strong quarter, generating meaningful FCF with drilling activity ramping sharply into year end. In our minds this points to a strong setup for 2021,” he said. “The dividend was raised sequentially by 50 per cent and remains below the company’s payout target. Freehold remains our top idea.”
* Scotia’s Jason Bouvier to $8 from $7.25 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Jamie Kubik to $10 from $8.50 with an “outperformer” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ray Kwan to $9 from $6 with a “market perform” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded BCE Inc. (BCE-T) to “equal weight” from “underweight” with a $58 target, up from $55. The average on the Street is $59.96.
* Mr. Flannery also raised his target for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “equal weight”) to $65 from $63 and Telus Corp. (T-T, “overweight”) to $28 from $24. The averages are $67.86 and $28.75, respectively.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jackie Przybylowski cut Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with an $18 target, down from $23 and below the $19.22 average.
* Mark Neville trimmed his Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) target to $18.50 from $19.50 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang moved his target to $22 from $21 with an “outperformer” recommendation. BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Peter Sklar raised his target to $17 from $16 with a “market perform” rating. The current average is $19.50.
* Mr. Neville raised his NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) to $35 from $34 with a “sector outperform” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Jonathan Lamers increased his target to $38 from $40 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $36.86.
* Scotia’s Orest Wowkodaw increased his Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T) target by a loonie to $41, maintaining a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $36.71.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jason Wilkinson moved his True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN-T) target to $6.75 from $6.25 with a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams raised his target to $6.75 from $6.50 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $6.81.
* Mr. Wilkinson raised his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $14.50 from $13.50, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Stephen MacLeod increased is target to $15 from $14 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.31.
* CIBC’s David Popowich hiked his Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) target to $7.50 from $4 with a “neutral” rating. The average is currently $6.58.
* TD Securities’ Arun Lamba cut his Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T) target to $20 from $22 with a “buy” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto dropped his target to $14.50 from $20.50 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $19.67.
* National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine raised his Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) target to $17 from $14, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.21.
* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed increased his Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) target to $30 from $27 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $29.13.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild raised his Granite REIT (GRT.UN-T) target to $87 from $84, maintaining a “buy” rating, while Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis lowered his target by a loonie to $84 also with a “buy” recommendation. BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Joanne Chen raised her target to $85 from $83 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $85.95.
“GRT reported in-line 4Q results,” said Mr. Markidis. “We are cognizant of the reopening theme that has resonated year-to-date. At the same time, we struggle to understand why GRT is trading at a similar level to February 2020, given (1) internal achievements (10-per-cent FFOPU [funds from operations per unit] growth, 4-per-cent distribution increase, $1-billion of acquisitions, inaugural green bond, etc) through 2020, and (2) the step-change in demand for industrial space in the wake of the pandemic. Recent softness represents an opportunity, in our view.”