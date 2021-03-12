Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In response to a 20.7-per-cent jump in its share price on Thursday following the release of better-than-anticipated quarterly results, iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos downgraded Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy,” emphasizing its performance doesn’t “dramatically change” his outlook for the year ahead.
“SCL reported revenue of $326-million, which was ahead of our forecast primarily due to strong results in international Pipeline & Pipe Services (PL&PS), which experienced a ramp-up in the quarter,” he said. “North American ‘book-and-turn’ work and demand for composite pipe products remained suppressed, composite tank demand remained stable, and the Automotive & Industrial (A&I) business experienced a strong rebound that exceeded management’s expectations. The Company delivered pre-CEWS Adj. EBITDA of $40-million, surpassing analyst estimates and prior guidance of $25-30-million. SCL has exceeded cost reduction targets originally set when the pandemic hit early in 2020, and is now targeting run-rate quarterly SG&A of $60-million (previously $70-million).
“SCL ended the quarter with backlog of $453-million. SCL expects backlog to decline early in 2020 as work is executed, but to pick up in the back half of the year driven by the addition of secured projects beyond the 12-month timeframe and expected sanctioning of projects awarded pending FID. These conditional awards currently amount to more than $160-million.”
Mr. Foscolos said Shawcor now sits in a stronger financial position, and the beat helps “significant breathing room on its leverage ratios.”
However, he thinks the company’s commentary “indicates that Q1/21 will see downward pressure for a variety of reasons, and some factors that propelled the Q4/20 beat will likely reverse going forward.”
Accordingly, given the “seismic positive shift in stock price” seen both Thursday and thus far in 2021 “propelled by rising commodity prices and an improving industry outlook,” he lowered his rating with an increased target of $7.50 (up from $6.50). The average is $6.96.
Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar expects slower near-term growth for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q, BLDP-T) after the release of fourth-quarter release that were “nothing to write home about.”
“We caution that the real growth is back-end loaded by mid-decade,” he added. “In our view, the hydrogen economy is still attractive and government policies are supportive. China is expected to announce demonstration city clusters and FCEV subsidies in short order. Bus orders continue to grow, particularly in Europe, while a 240kW heavy-duty (HD) truck prototype engine with MAHLE is expected by YE21 for customer testing.”
“The 3 key areas BLDP is focused on are: 1) product innovation, 2) product expansion and localization, noting opportunity in China and Europe; and 3) M&A to improve customer adoption and lower costs. The company is not considering greenfield expansion into electrolysis, but could do so with a partner or M&A. The order backlog fell $10-million quarter-over-quarter to $118-million, but the sales pipeline is up 55 per cent in 2020 with conversion to orders anticipated in 2H and 2022.”
Calling it “early innings” for its bus module orders, Mr. Juvekar cut his target for Ballard shares to US$33 from US$42, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is US$33.22.
“We raise our FY21-22 EPS estimates due to finance income, while our out-year EPS estimates are lowered due to a slower sales ramp. We do not expect BLDP to be profitable on the bottom-line before the 2023-24 timeframe,” he said. “Our stock price target is lowered ... due to higher interest rates, lower terminal growth rate, and slower order intake due to COVID-19. We continue to believe that the hydrogen economy is here to stay and Ballard is well-positioned in the emerging fuel cell applications for bus, truck, rail and marine.”
Other analysts adjusting their targets for Ballard shares include:
* Cowen and Co.’s Jeffrey Osborne to US$23.50 from US$18 with a “market perform” rating.
* Simmons Energy’s Pearce Hammond to US$25 from US$31 with a “buy” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Rupert Merer to US$35 from US$38 with an “outperform” rating.
The $221-million strategic investment in Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) from British American Tobacco (BTI-N) is a “significant and positive step-up” for the Moncton-based company, according to ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel, pointing to improvements in both its product development capabilities and competitive strengths in the Canadian and international cannabis markets.
“Moreover, we believe that BAT’s investment validates OGI’s management focus on quality and innovation, which is in-line with our investment thesis, and together with OGI’s forward-thinking investment in Hyasynth Biologicals (private, NR), a biosynthetic cannabinoid player, position the Company at the forefront of innovation in the cannabis industry,” he said in a research note titled Swinging For The Fences & Aiming For A Solid BAT-ting Average.
On Thursday, Organigram announced the deal that gives BAT a 19.9-per-cent ownership stake, sending its shares up 40 per cent in Toronto.
“We have increased OGI’s long-term revenue and profitability estimates due to two factors: (1) The collaboration with BAT enhances OGI’s competitive strengths and global reach; (2) Based on our thought piece on biosynthesis, biosynthetic cannabinoids may provide lower-cost inputs,” said Mr. Kidechel. “As such, OGI’s margin outlook may improve due to its investment in Hyasynth.”
Maintaining a “sector perform” rating for Organigram shares, he raised his target to $4.20 from $1.90. The average on the Street is $3.20..
Other equity analysts on the Street increasing their target prices included:
* CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo to $5 from $4.25 with a “neutral” rating.
* Eight Capital’s Graeme Kindler to $3.85 from $2.40 with a “neutral” rating.
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) enjoyed a “solid end to a challenging year,” according to iA Capital Markets analyst Neil Linsdell.
On Thursday, the Vancouver-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.056-billion, up 10.1 per cent year-over-year and in line with both Mr. Linsdell’s $1.054-billion forecast and the consensus projectio of $1.055-billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose to 86 cents from 79 cents a year ago, also topping expectations (80 cents and 78 cents, respectively).
It also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 63.5 cents per share.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Company is unsurprisingly still holding off on specific short-term guidance, but is maintaining that both sales and Adj. EBITDA will continue to show year-over-year growth through 2021, and is committed to meeting or exceeding 2023 objectives of $6B in revenue and $600-million in Adj. EBITDA,” said Mr. Linsdell, who sees its “active” acquisition strategy providing a large pipeline of potential revenue.
After raising his financial expectations following the better-than-expected results, Mr. Linsdell hiked his target to $130 from $115. The average is $121.45.
“Despite the uncertainty of how 2021 will continue to unfold, the Company demonstrated significant growth in Q4, and we expect to see solid performance through the remainder of the year and into next year,” he said. “As the Company returns to its pipeline of acquisitions, we could see further transactions leading up to the realization of 2023 goals of $6-billion in revenue and $600-million of Adj. EBITDA.”
Other analysts making target adjustments included:
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Sabahat Khan to $113 from $103 with a “sector perform” rating.
* Desjardins Securities’ David Newman to $128 from $124 with a “buy” rating.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo to $118 from $108 with a “neutral” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s George Doumet to $135 from $128 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar to $125 from $116 with an “outperform” rating.
* Scotia Capital analyst Konark Guptda downgraded Air Canada (AC-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” with a $31 target, rising from $29. The average target on the Street is $27.81.
* JP Morgan analyst John Royall upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T) to “overweight” from “neutral” with a $52 target. The average on the Street is $48.85.
* Though its fourth-quarter results narrowly topped his expectations, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Jacques Wortman lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a $10.25 target, up from $10 but below the $11.15 average.
“With the early adoption of IAS 16, FVI will continue to include revenue from gold sales in its financial results during the production ramp-up phase and our estimates previously reflected this approach,” he said. “FVI will provide an update on the status of the ramp-up to commercial production in the coming weeks. At this time, we have elected to maintain our target price multiples ahead of commercial production being declared at Lindero.”
* Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick resumed coverage of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) with a “buy” rating, rising from a “hold” recommendation previously, and increased his target to $18.50 from $10.40. The average is $13.36.
* Citi analyst Daniel Jester raised his Open Text Corp. (OTEX-Q, OTEX-T) target to US$51 from US$50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$56.59.
“A reasonable case for modestly higher organic growth over the next 3 years was our key takeaway from OTEX’s analyst day, including a soft guide for 1-2-per-cent organic growth in FY22 (starts July 2021),” he said. “The shift in focus toward more organic growth was incremental, reflecting ongoing investment in go-to-market and the evolution of the business around the 5 key cloud platforms. In our view, the tone on M&A was marginally more cautious (seeing higher multiples even for legacy assets), another factor potentially shifting more of the focus to organic as part of the “total growth” equation. The strategy evolution on growth was well foreshadowed and the uplift appears achievable, especially under the expectation of improved IT spending in FY22/23.”
* Citi’s Ashwin Shirvaikar increased his Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T) target to US$68 from US$59 with a “neutral” rating. The average is US$72.18.
“The consistent element across Nuvei’s 2H-2020 performance is volume growth,” he said. “We believe the implied forward outlook should support the stock at current levels but also that a combination of sustained follow-through on the profitability metrics and better disclosure is needed to provide a material upside catalyst, especially given the “reopening trade” is not necessarily what drives improving volumes. From a disclosure standpoint, even though the company suggests looking past the revenue yield (take rate) trend, we know that investors rarely do this…more detailed (and importantly, consistent) disclosure on this front will help. Better disclosure on breaking down the future opportunity, including for margin improvement, would also be a positive, in our view.”
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild raised his target for Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) to $2.50 from $2.25 with a “hold” rating. The average is $2.52.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price cut her target for Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $83 from $98, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep lowered his target to US$57 from US$59 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $82.79.
* CIBC’s David Popowich increased his target for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to $30 from $28 with an “outperformer” recommendation, while Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard raised his target to $40 from $36 with a “buy” rating. The average is $32.28.
“Tourmaline reported 4Q20 CFPS of $1.44, a touch above the Street at $1.42, and 4Q20 production of 336.3 mboe/d vs consensus of 335.6 mboe/d,” said Mr. Bouchard. “And, as a result of the underlying strength in the business model, coupled with the company’s ample running room, track record of disciplined growth, low cost structure, investment-grade balance sheet, strong FCF profile and compelling ESG, we are increasing our target price.”
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his target for WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U-T) to $17 from $15 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild raised his target to $16.75 from $16 with a “buy” recommendation. IA Capital Markets analyst Frédéric Blondeau raised his target to $17.50 from $14.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $15.93.
* Mr. Rothschild increased his target for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN-T) to US$3.25 from US$2.65 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$2.78.
* Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie raised his target for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) by a loonie to $36 with a “sector outperform” rating, while CIBC’s Stephanie Price raised her target to $43 from $38 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $38.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki raised his Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) target to $1.50 from $1.30, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $1.27.
* TD Securities analyst Michael Tupholme increased his Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) target to $10.50 from $9 with a “buy” rating. The average is $10.86.
* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed trimmed his KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) target to $12 from $15 with an “outperform” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Tremblay trimmed his target by a loonie to $12.50 with a “hold” recommendation. The average is $12.25.
“4Q20 results were mixed, with a beat on revenue and a miss on adjusted EBITDA,” he said. “In our opinion, although adequate actions are being taken to position the company for long-term success, the near-term environment looks challenging, due in part to a rapid and substantial increase in pulp costs. Meanwhile, 2021 consumer volumes face tough comps following 2020′s COVID-19-related surge in demand.”
* National Bank’s Shane Nagle lowered his Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) target to $205 from $210, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $204.10.
* IA Capital Markets analyst Michael Charlton raised his Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) target to $1.50 from $1 with a “speculative buy” rating, while ATB Capital Markets’ Patrick O’Rourke increased his target to $1.50 from $1.35 also with a “speculative buy” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Cameron Bean hiked his target to $1.50 from 75 cents with a “sector outperform” rating.. The average is $1.06.
“Under a planned Q1/21 capital program of $50-53-million the Company anticipates production volumes of 25,500-26,500 boe/d which would mark a nice increase over Q4/20, right as prices are rising. While the plan is ambitious, we look forward to watching the show unfold and believe the Company has the assets to get there, and may be propelled quickly down its path as prices rise and its two-year plan continues to be put into action,” said Mr. Charlton.
* Scotia Capital’s Gavin Wylie raised his Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) target to $28 from $26 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $30.02.
