Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Analysts so far appear to be taking the CRTC decision to force major telecom carriers to sell access to their networks in stride.
After a lengthy review, Canada’s telecom regulator announced late Thursday it will force the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to give access to their cellular networks to regional competitors who commit to building their own network infrastructure.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission came to its decision after determining that the three national carriers – BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. – together exercise market power in the wireless industry in all provinces except Saskatchewan, where Sasktel has sole market power.
Initial reactions from Bay Street suggest the decision won’t be overly damaging for the major telecom carriers. No changes to ratings or price targets have been spotted as of early morning Friday.
“Overall, we believe the limited number of companies potentially eligible for MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) access, as well as the mechanism set for determining MVNO rates, should largely protect the incumbents’ wireless return on invested capital,” Desjardins Securities analysts said in a note this morning. “Cogeco Communications and Shaw Communications appear to be initial winners of the decision. However, we highlight that a Cogeco Communications wireless venture would come with significant operational risk under the new regulatory framework.”
“We estimate the decision on MVNO sits in the middle of the range of potential outcomes and is similar to our previous expectations. We do see headline risk for incumbents following the decision, but we believe important details in the CRTC’s decision limit the potential profitability downside. Importantly, the CRTC is not directly mandating wholesale rates at this point, which we believe is a positive for larger carriers,” Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil added.
“While some uncertainty remains with regard to the potential impact of the new regulatory framework, we believe today’s decision reduces the importance of a significant overhang on the industry. As the CRTC appears to continue to favour facilities-based competition, we believe visibility on the future profitability of the sector is now improved.”
He broke down the key implications for each telecom as follows:
“BCE-T, RCI-B-T and T-T: We expect incumbents will now face slightly improved competition as mandated MVNO access and seamless network handoffs are likely to improve the experience of smaller companies’ customers. The decision is similar to our expectations on the MVNO front.
CCA-T: While we believe it is probable that CCA will be eligible for MVNO access, wording in the CRTC’s decision leaves some ambiguity on the matter. We believe it could be tempting for CCA to invest significantly in a wireless network. However, we note that CCA would be a fifth wireless player in the markets we believe are attractive for the company (unless it acquires some of SJR’s wireless assets), thereby limiting long-term profitability prospects.
QBR-B-T. We believe the most immediate impact on the company is the increased competition for set-aside spectrum in Québec as the probability that CCA bids on these assets is now greater.
SJR-B-T. We believe the odds that the company’s acquisition by RCI will close are slightly higher following the CRTC’s announcement. Indeed, the new regulatory framework likely makes SJR’s wireless assets more attractive for potential buyers.”
In other analyst actions:
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$9.50 from C$11 and downgrades rating to “buy” from “action list buy.”
Cascades Inc. (CAS-T): CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral.
Dream Impact Trust (MPCT-U-T): TD Securities initiates coverage with “buy” rating and C$7.50 price target.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$72 from C$77 but upgrades rating to “action list buy” from “buy.”
Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI-X): National Bank of Canada starts coverage with “outperform” rating and price target of C$1.15.
