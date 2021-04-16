 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Analysts so far appear to be taking the CRTC decision to force major telecom carriers to sell access to their networks in stride.

After a lengthy review, Canada’s telecom regulator announced late Thursday it will force the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to give access to their cellular networks to regional competitors who commit to building their own network infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission came to its decision after determining that the three national carriers – BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. – together exercise market power in the wireless industry in all provinces except Saskatchewan, where Sasktel has sole market power.

Initial reactions from Bay Street suggest the decision won’t be overly damaging for the major telecom carriers. No changes to ratings or price targets have been spotted as of early morning Friday.

“Overall, we believe the limited number of companies potentially eligible for MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) access, as well as the mechanism set for determining MVNO rates, should largely protect the incumbents’ wireless return on invested capital,” Desjardins Securities analysts said in a note this morning. “Cogeco Communications and Shaw Communications appear to be initial winners of the decision. However, we highlight that a Cogeco Communications wireless venture would come with significant operational risk under the new regulatory framework.”

“We estimate the decision on MVNO sits in the middle of the range of potential outcomes and is similar to our previous expectations. We do see headline risk for incumbents following the decision, but we believe important details in the CRTC’s decision limit the potential profitability downside. Importantly, the CRTC is not directly mandating wholesale rates at this point, which we believe is a positive for larger carriers,” Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome  Dubreuil added.

While some uncertainty remains with regard to the potential impact of the new regulatory framework, we believe today’s decision reduces the importance of a significant overhang on the industry. As the CRTC appears to continue to favour facilities-based competition, we believe visibility on the future profitability of the sector is now improved.”

He broke down the key implications for each telecom as follows:

“BCE-T, RCI-B-T and T-T: We expect incumbents will now face slightly improved competition as mandated MVNO access and seamless network handoffs are likely to improve the experience of smaller companies’ customers. The decision is similar to our expectations on the MVNO front.

Story continues below advertisement

CCA-T: While we believe it is probable that CCA will be eligible for MVNO access, wording in the CRTC’s decision leaves some ambiguity on the matter. We believe it could be tempting for CCA to invest significantly in a wireless network. However, we note that CCA would be a fifth wireless player in the markets we believe are attractive for the company (unless it acquires some of SJR’s wireless assets), thereby limiting long-term profitability prospects.

QBR-B-T. We believe the most immediate impact on the company is the increased competition for set-aside spectrum in Québec as the probability that CCA bids on these assets is now greater.

SJR-B-T. We believe the odds that the company’s acquisition by RCI will close are slightly higher following the CRTC’s announcement. Indeed, the new regulatory framework likely makes SJR’s wireless assets more attractive for potential buyers.”

****

In other analyst actions:

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$9.50 from C$11 and downgrades rating to “buy” from “action list buy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T): CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral.

Dream Impact Trust (MPCT-U-T): TD Securities initiates coverage with “buy” rating and C$7.50 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$72 from C$77 but upgrades rating to “action list buy” from “buy.”

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI-X): National Bank of Canada starts coverage with “outperform” rating and price target of C$1.15.

More to come

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies