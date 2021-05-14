Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
As it transitions into an asset-light model, ATB Capital Markets’ David Kideckel says he’s “encouraged” by Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB-T) downsizing.
However, in the wake of Thursday’s release of weaker-than-expected third-quarter financial results, the analyst stressed the Edmonton-based company’s near-term outlook remains “uncertain,” pointing to dwindling sales in the Canadian recreational market, a lack of visibility over international medical cannabis sales and the “still immaterial” sales from U.S. cannabidiol products.
Accordingly, Mr. Kideckel downgraded Aurora to “underperform” from a “sector perform” recommendation, taking a “more cautious stance on the stock.”
“Over the long-term, we maintain our view of ACB as one of the leaders in cannabinoid-based science, including biosynthetic cannabinoids (with Anandia), which we believe will be a key long-term value driver for the entire sector, as well as a leader in medical cannabis, with attractive growth optionality over the long-term,” he said.
For the quarter, Aurora reported net sales of $55.2-million, down 18.5 per cent from the second quarter and falling well below both Mr. Kideckel’s $72-million estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $69-ilion. An EBITDA loss of $24-million was also substantially higher projections (losses of $6.5-million and $9.9-million, respectively).
“We have reduced our revenue and profitability estimates due to uncertainty in the domestic (e.g. ACB consistently losing share) and international markets,” the analyst said. “We have increased our discount rate to 15 per cent from 14 per cent due to our lack of visibility over ACB’s path to profitability and its significant cash burn.”
With those changes, he cut his target for Aurora shares to $7.50 from $13. The average target on the Street is $12.12, according to Refinitiv data.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley lowered Aurora to “sell” from “hold” with a $7 target, down from $14.
“After continuing to lose market share in Canada’s adult-use market, we have made significant revisions to our near/long-term forecasts, which now include a terminal market share of 8 per cent (down from 14 per cent) in addition to a 300 basis points increase to our discount rate for execution risks given that ACB’s market share is currently well below this forecast,” said Mr. Bottomley.
Other analysts making target adjustments include:
* Desjardins Securities’ John Chu to $8 from $11 with a “sell” rating.
“The same concerns we had since our downgrade to Sell on February 12 (a big quarterly miss, market share loss, questions on its ability to grow premium flower at its Sky facility and lack of clarity on a timeline for positive EBITDA) continued into 3Q, and we suspect will persist into 4Q as well,” he said.
* MKM Partners analyst William Kirk to $6 from $9 with a “sell” rating.
* Piper Sandler’s Michael Lavery to US$7 from US$9 with a “neutral” rating.
=====
Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.’s (CTC.A-T) “exceptional” first-quarter results show that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it “a stronger retailer,” pointing to “multiple sales growth and margin enhancing levers”
“A key question is whether CTC will be able to leverage its competitive advantages to sustain revenue growth and gain market share once the pandemic is under control and consumer spending shifts back to travel and entertainment,” said Mr. Li. “Getting the correct level of CTR revenue post the pandemic is critical. For 2022, we expect CTR revenue to be 16 per cent higher than the 2019 level. This implies an average annual growth rate of 5 per cent. Between 2015 and 2019, CTR revenue growth averaged only 3–4 per cent per year. All else equal, every 100 basis points change in our 2022 revenue growth assumption impacts our EPS forecast by 36 cents (2 per cent).”
Seeing the second quarter “off to a strong start” despite further pandemic-related restrictions, Mr. Li raised his earnings and revenue expectations for 2021 and 2022, leading him to hike his target for Canadian Tire shares to $234 from $195 with a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $206.45.
“Despite the strong share price reaction to the results (up 10 per cent and 27 per cent year-to-date), we do not view valuation as demanding at 13.5 times forward EPS (largely in line with the long-term average),” e said. “We believe there is room for further multiple expansion as investors gain greater confidence in the execution of CTC’s growth strategies (e-commerce, Triangle loyalty, enhanced data analytics, owned brands, operational efficiency program, etc). CTC traded at peak P/E of 15–16 times between 2015 and 2017 when the company was achieving strong organic Retail EBITDA growth.”
Other analysts making target changes in response to the strong earnings release include:
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $242 from $205 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $234 from $202 with an “outperformer” rating.
* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $232 from $215 with an “outperform” rating
* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $240 from $210 with a “buy” rating.
* Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan to $220 from $195 with a “hold” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreehar to $219 from $201 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
Though investors weren’t impressed with the 2022 outlook from Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T), sending the luxury outerwear retailer’s shares down over 9 per cent on Thursday, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Kate Fitzsimons said its key long-term growth levers, particularly e-commerce and its position in China, “continue to strengthen” and sees any resumption of tourism this year as a “likely a source of significant upside.”
“The stage is set for potentially positive revisions to come, given ongoing momentum in digital and international growth initiatives,” she said. “Considering DTC gross margins in the mid-70s/wholesale margins in the mid-40s and SG&A growth in the low-30s (accounting for higher normalized marketing costs, investments behind footwear, improvements to digital and lapping LY’s pullback), GOOS sees adj. EBIT margin shaking out in the mid-to-high-teens. The Street was at 22.2 per cent prior to [Thursday] morning’s print, with [Thursday’s] selloff likely reflecting a slower margin recovery than what investors wanted to see. The return of tourism, not contemplated in FY22 guidance, could carry major upside should trends inflect sooner than expected and is the key to GOOS’s margin recovery story (that said, we view a rebound in international travel as more of a FY23 driver).”
Ms. Fitzsimons pointed to a trio of signs that its long-term growth levers are “strengthening.” They are “ongoing international momentum” with growth in China and nine new international stores expected this year; “new categories supporting the transition to lifestyle, with footwear launching in fall;” and ongoing e-commerce momentum.
Though she trimmed her earnings expectations for fiscal 2022 and 2023 and her target for its shares to $53 from $68 (consensus is $54.92), Mr. Fitzsimons emphasized she remains a buyer on Canada Goose, particularly given Thursday’s pullback. She maintained an “outperform” rating.
“We see Canada Goose as in the middle innings of its growth trajectory, particularly in the fragmented and growing premium outerwear market,” she said. “We see Canada Goose’s premium positioning, technical emphasis, strong and authentic heritage, customer loyalty, and seasoned management team as key assets as the brand approaches $2-billion over time from $904-million in FY21. Although COVID is impacting wholesale partners and GOOS’s own doors, GOOS is well positioned to weather the volatility given a strong balance sheet and a very agile supply chain.”
Other analysts making target changes include:
* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $59 from $57 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Michael Benetti to $68 from $64 with an “outperform” rating.
* Barclays’ Adrienne Yih to US$41 from US$42 with an “equal weight” rating.
=====
Following the release of “solid” first-quarter financial results, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier sees WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) possessing “a compelling cocktail of organic growth, cross-selling opportunities and M&A.”
After the bell on Wednesday, the Montreal-based professional services company reported adjusted EBITDA of $241-million, exceeding the estimates of Mr. Poirier and the Street ($216-million and $220-million, respectively), which the analyst said was “driven by execution and improved productivity.”
“Management is optimistic for the year,” he said. “WSP expects net revenue of $7.5–8.0-billion (consensus was $7.8-billion; we had forecast $7.7-billion), which implies organic growth of 2–5% for the year (we expected 2.8 per cent). Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA should be C$1,220–1,290-million (consensus was $1,194-million; we had forecast C$1,217-million). WSP is currently in hiring mode to execute on its healthy backlog and robust pipeline of opportunities.”
Already seeing the cross-selling opportunities brought by the late 2020 acquisition of Golder Associates, Mr. Poirier thinks management is likely to remain active on the M&A front.
“Since the announcement of the Golder acquisition, WSP has realized four tuck-in acquisitions totalling 605 employees in strategic sectors and geographies. While the focus will likely remain on tuck-ins throughout the integration, we believe WSP’s solid balance sheet will enable management to consider another transformative acquisition once the integration is completed (9–12 months post closing would be reasonable, in our view),” he said.
After raising his earnings expectations for 2021 and 2022, Mr. Poirier increased his target for WSP shares to $147 from $127. The average is $138.62.
“We believe WSP’s solid M&A track record and balance sheet combined with its diversified and resilient platform warrant our bullish stance,” he said.
Other analysts making target changes include:
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan to $148 from $139 with an “outperform” rating
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $150 from $145 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Mark Neville hiked his target to $140 from $125 with a “sector perform” rating.
=====
Following recent share price depreciation, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor sees the risk-reward proposition for Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (MOGO-T, MOGO-Q) “again become compelling for investors looking for exposure to the cryptocurrency/fintech theme.”
That led him to raise his rating for the Vancouver-based company to “speculative buy” from “hold.”
On Thursday, Mogo reported first-quarter results that fell in line with expectations, but Mr. Taylor said the release was “eclipsed” by its announcement of another “meaningful” position in Coinsquare. It now possesses a 37-per-cent stake in the crypto-trading platform with a warrant to increase its ownership to 48 per cent.
“Given Coinsquare’s financial performance of late - the latest run rate was $95-million in revenue and 50-per-cent EBITDA margins – and the multiples offered to other cryptocurrency trading platforms, you could argue that Mogo is getting the asset for a bargain,” said the analyst.
“As the company continues to build its ownership in Coinsquare, potentially to the point of consolidating its results, we think there is the potential to further surface value.”
Emphasizing increased confidence in the potential upside of Mogo’s cryptocurrency strategy, he trimmed his target to $12 from $14. The average is $15.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* After “mixed” first-quarter results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley raised The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) to “hold” from “sell” with a 30-cent target, up from 20 cents. The average is 23 cents.
“In our view, the company is on its way to improving its capital structure, however, we are awaiting more advancement on revenue generation and market share gains before becoming more constructive on the name,” said Mr. Dley.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel downgraded Loop Energy Inc. (LPEN-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $10 target, down from $18, while National Bank Financial’s Rupert Merer lowered his target to $15 from $20 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $18.
* Mr. Patel raised his Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T) target to $39 from $37 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $38.06.
* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) target to $15.50, exceeding the $14.97 average, from $14.50 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Mr. Wilkinson increased his targets for Smart Centres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UN-T) to $31 from $27 with an “outperformer” rating and American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.U-T) to US$3.75 from US$3.25 with a “neutral” rating. The averages are $27.39 and US$3.41, respectively.
* Mr. Wilkinson also raised his Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) target to US$56 from US$54, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while Citi’s William Katz raised his target to US$54.50 from US$53 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$54.75.
* CIBC’s Nik Priebe bumped up his Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) target to $44 from $41 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his target to $41 from $38 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $40.
* Mr. Priebe hiked his CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) target to $23 from $21 with a “neutral” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his target to $24 from $22 and RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan bumped up his target to $25 from $24 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $24.31.
* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi cut his target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to $47 from $49 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Rupert Merer cut his target to $50 from $52 with an “outperform” recommendation and Scotia Capital’s Justin Strong trimmed his target to $45 from $51 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $52.31.
* TD Securities analyst Jonathan Kelcher raised his target for Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN-T) to $13 from $12.50 with a “buy” rating, while CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his target to $13.50 from $12.50 with an “outperformer” rating and Desjardins Securities’ Kyle Stanley raised his target to $12.50 from $12.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is $12.30.
“It appears that portfolio operations have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with rent collections (including deferred amounts) trending at 100 per cent,” said Mr. Stanley. “APR is well-positioned for external growth ($150-million-plus acquisition capacity). We maintain our Buy rating; however, we are becoming more cautious given the REIT’s long-term lease profile and bond-like cash flows in the context of the current inflationary environment.”
* Mr. Kelcher raised his target for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) target by $1 to $17 with a “buy” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Tal Woolley raised his target to $16.50 from $16 with an “outperform” rating and Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams bumped his target to $15.25 from $13.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $14.78.
“In our view, the pace of recovery in the company’s retirement segment will be gradual, rather than “V” shaped, and we believe the company’s overall operating margins will likely stabilize somewhere below pre-pandemic levels,” said Mr. Abrams. “Further, the scale of the company’s redevelopment of its Class C LTC beds (up to $600 million over the next 5-7 years) gives us some pause given the long-dated and uncertain returns, loss of NOI from existing beds, and anticipated higher leverage. Based on this outlook, combined with the strong appreciation in the company’s share price since bottoming last summer, a rally we admittedly missed, we remain on the sidelines.”
* CIBC’s Anita Soni reduced her Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) target to US$11.50 from US$12 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is US$10.94.
* CIBC’s Robert Bek lowered his BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV-T) target to $15.50 from $18.50 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $19.63.
* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang increased his Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) target to $5.75 from $5.25, maintaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is $5.45.
* RBC’s Maurice Choy increased his TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) target to $14 from $13 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $13.65.
* Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw cut his Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) to $30 from $32 with a “sector outperform” rating, while Dalton Baretto of Canaccord Genuity lowered his target by $1 to $24 with a “hold” rating. The average is $26.16.
“In the near term, gold production guidance for this year has been cut due to the impact of the previously announced pit wall slippage, despite previous assurance that guidance would not be impacted,” said Mr. Baretto. “However, more importantly we think there is a significant and increasing probability of the undercut being delayed, despite TRQ management assurances to the contrary. "
* Scotia’s Jeff Fan cut his Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) target to $38 from $39 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $39.17.
* Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta raised his Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN-T) target to $10 from $9.50, exceeding the $9.77 average, with a “sector perform” rating.
* Scotia’s Konark Gupta increased his Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) targer to $225 from $220 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $259.45.
* Scotia’s Mark Neville raised his CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) target to $78 from $77 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is currently $76.89.
* National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn raised his target for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) to $46 from $44 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his target to $44 from $38 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $40.29.
* Mr. Gloyn also raised his target for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) to $39 from $38 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $38.60.
* National Bank’s Adam Shine bumped up his Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) target to $13.50, topping the $13.17 average, from $13 with a “sector perform” rating.
* National Bank’s Matt Kornack raised his Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) target to $4.50 from $4.25, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $4.63.
* National Bank’s Zachary Evershed increased his Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) target to $17 from $14 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $16.90.
* National Bank’s Travis Wood cut his Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T) target to $9.50 from $10.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $9.46.
* Mr. Wood also raised his Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) target to $33 from $29 with a “sector perform” rating and Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) target to $38 from $33 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The averages are $32.95 and $35.50, respectively.
* TD’s Derek Lessard raised his K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) target to $55 from $54 with a “buy” rating, while National Bank’s Endri Leno increased his target to $46 from $42 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $52.07.
* BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon cut his Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN) target to $98 from $102 with a “buy” rating, while ATB Capital Markets’ Kenic Tyghe raised his target to $80 from $78 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $87.38.
* ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner raised his target for Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $95 from $85 with an “outperform” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep increased his target to $59 from $57 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $78.76.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk reduced his target for shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) to $46 from $51 with a “buy” rating. The average is $48.40.