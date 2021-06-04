Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he thinks Saputo Inc.’s (SAP-T) strategic plan offers the potential for “attractive” organic EBITDA growth, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li warns investors that patience will be necessary.
“While investors will likely take a wait-and-see approach in the near term, we expect improving quarterly results to be a catalyst,” he said in a research note.
On Thursday, shares of the Montreal-based company fell 6.5 per cent on the release of weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results and the strategic plan, which Mr. Li noted projects “solid” long-term organic EBITDA growth (with a four-year compound annual growth rate of 9.6 per cent) “but was limited on numerical details.”
For its final quarter of fiscal 2021, Saputo reported adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing both Mr. Li’s 38-cent estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of 39 cents.
“The miss was driven by lower-than-expected revenue and EBITDA for all markets except for Canada. EBITDA margin for the U.S., International and European segments were below our expectations,” the analyst said. “While the result was weaker than expected, key positives from the quarter include: (1) global supply and demand remain in balance; (2) U.S. foodservice (50 per cent of the business) should improve as vaccination levels increase; (3) dairy commodity volatility is expected to moderate vs FY21; (4) the export market is beginning to recover; and (5) retail segment sales should remain above pre-COVID-19 levels. The positive factors will be offset by higher input costs (transportation, freight constraints, labour shortages, etc), but SAP’s pricing initiatives should help to moderate the negative inflationary impacts.”
The company’s target of $2.125-billion by 2025 was slightly ahead of Mr. Li’s estimates, while a capital expenditure budget of $2.3-billion was in-line with his expectations.
“While SAP may benefit from reopening in the near term, most of the growth is expected to be generated in the second half of the four-year plan,” the analyst said. “The plan is focused on five key pillars, with a focus in the US market: (1) strengthen the core business; (2) accelerate product innovation; (3) increase the value of the ingredients portfolio; (4) optimize and enhance operations; and (5) create enablers to fuel investments. The plan will require capex of $2.3-billion, which is $550-million higher than the typical amount over the last four years. Capex includes both growth (innovation, capacity, improvement, automation, etc) and maintenance spending (replacement of equipment, building, maintenance, ERP, etc). Heavy investment is expected within the first half of the plan before levelling off in the second half. In FY22, SAP expects capex of $637-million.”
Citing near-term costs pressures and upfront investors, Mr. Li reduced his earnings and revenue expectations through fiscal 2023, leading him to trim his target for Saputo shares by $1 to $44 with a “buy” rating (unchanged). The average target on the Street is $42.63, according to Refinitiv data.
Other analysts making target changes include:
* Scotia Capital’s Patricia Baker to $45 from $44 with a “sector outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $45 from $43 with an “outperformer” rating.
=====
After “solid” first-quarter results that displayed “broad based” strength, BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon thinks increases to Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU-Q) fiscal 2022 guidance remains “conservative.”
“While we expect COVID-19 to materially impact the retail industry, we believe LULU is well-positioned to weather the current crisis from both a liquidity perspective and a brand perspective,” he said. “We believe LULU is among the few companies that entered the current environment from a position of strength and as such, will exit it stronger. In addition, we believe LULU is a beneficiary of consumers continuing to spend on at-home exercise/workout-related activities in the current COVID-19 environment.”
After the bell on Thursday, Lululemon reported earnings per share of US$1.16, exceeding both Mr. Lyon’s 88-US-cent forecast and the 91-US-cent estimate the Street. The company projected second-quarter EPS of US$1.10-$1.15, topping the consensus expectation of US$1.01.
“With respect to FQ1, the beat was driven by strength up and down the P&L with revenue growth of 88 per cent (vs. our 69-per-cent estimate), gross margin expansion of 581 basis points (vs. our 341 bps estimate), and SG&A leverage of 560bps (vs. our 523 bps estimate) all contributing to the beat,” the analyst said.
“Specifically, and as we highlighted in our preview, LULU posted another quarter of consistently solid results with both stores (store revenue up 106 per cent) and e-commerce (direct-to-consumer revenue up 55 per cent) beating expectations. In addition, FQ1 results were consistent across both geographies (North American revenue up 82 per cent, international revenue up 125 per cent) and product categories (women’s revenue up 77 per cent, men’s revenue up 112 per cent). We were particularly pleased to see the men’s business show signs of renewed traction which should only accelerate as its OTM (“on the move”) product is resonating well with men as more corporate offices reopen and social gatherings resume.”
After increasing his EPS projections for 2021 and 2022, Mr. Lyon raised his target for Lululemon shares to US$440 from US$434, keeping a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is US$386.57.
“We believe LULU’s 2023 CAGR targets (low-teens revenue growth with higher EPS growth) at its investor day remain achievable as well as its goals laid out in its 5-year plan, calling for the company to double sales in men’s and online, quadruple international sales, and continue double-digit growth in women’s and in North America,” he said. “The company continues to introduce innovative products in its legacy categories as well as expand into new product offerings, which should allow LULU to continue on a path of growth post-pandemic. In addition, we believe LULU’s international expansion efforts, particularly in China, will continue to enhance profitability.”
Other analysts raising their targets include:
- Deutsche Bank’s Paul Trussell to US$401 from US$390 with a “buy” rating.
- Barclays’ to US$418 from US$401 with an “overweight” rating.
- MKM Partners’ Roxanne Meyer to US$390 from US$388 with a “buy” rating.
- Cowen and Co.’s John Kernan to US$405 from US$392 with an “outperform” rating.
Analysts reducing their targets include:
- JP Morgan’s Brian Tunick to US$400 from US$418 with an “overweight” rating.
- B. Riley’s Susan Anderson to US$370 from US$374 with a “buy” rating.
- Piper Sandler’s Erinn Murphy to US$445 from US$465 with an “overweight” rating.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Harvey sees momentum growing for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s (AAV-T) clean tech subsidiary Entropy, seeing the announcement of several project evaluations displaying “buy-in from other industry players, which improves visibility.”
“Entropy Inc. has now signed Memoranda of Understanding (“MOUs”) with four separate emitting corporations, including two upstream producers (Athabasca Oil, Black Swan Energy) and two unnamed midstream companies to evaluate commercial deployment of Entropy’s modular CCS technology, with projects totaling 1 million tonnes per annum (“TPA”),” he said. “
“The signing of additional MOUs increases visibility of the Entropy product and the breadth of potential applications. The Glacier Phase 1 project remains on track, with initial capital costs of $27-million positioned to deliver a 12-per-cent IRR [internal rate of return] at carbon prices of $50 per ton. For this project annual CF maps to about $1.6-million at a $50 per ton price point (CCS only) plus additional revenue ($1 million) for heat capture /fuel displacement. Larger projects are expected to generate more significant economies of scale with lower break-evens and importantly, would feature a recurring-revenue model less impacted by the cyclicality of energy markets.”
Keeping a “sector perform” rating for Advantage shares, Mr. Harvey increased his target to $5.50 from $4. The current average is $4.66.
“We increase our target price to $5.50/share - now reflecting a premium valuation to the group - with a view to recognizing latent value contained within the Entropy vehicle plus higher commodity prices,” he said.
Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets’ Jamie Kubik raised his target to $5 from $4.25 with an “outperformer” recommendation.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai upgraded Ovintiv Inc. (OVV-T, OVV-N) by two levels to “overweight” from “underweight” with a US$33 target, rising from US$21. The average is US$30.62.
“It’s had a good run year-to-date, but incremental cash pay out is a catalyst, has top tier FCF yield, and is no longer lagging on de-levering.
* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie trimmed his target for shares of BRP Inc. (DOO-T) to $108 from $117 with a “neutral” rating. The current average is $113.83.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Matthew Lee raised his Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) target to $9, matching the current consensus on the Street, from $8.50 with a “buy” rating.
* Scotia Capital analyst Meny Grauman raised his target for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) to $157 from $155, falling short of the $164.50 average, with a “sector perform” rating.
* Scotia’s Paul Steep cut his Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) target by $2 to a Street-low $67, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $75.
* Scotia’s Michael Doumet raised his Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) target to $23.50 from $22 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $23.25.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Cosmos Chiu raised his Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) target to $21 from $19.50 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $23.08.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his RIV Capital Inc. (RIV-T) target to $2.50 from $2.75, matching the consensus. He kept an “outperformer” rating.
* Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman increased his GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T) target to $46 from $45 with a “buy” rating. The average is $37.01.