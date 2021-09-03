 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC analysts now believe uranium is in store for an extended period of higher prices and have upgraded their rating on Cameco Corp (CCO-T) as a result.

The bank’s rating on Cameco is now “sector perform” and its price target has gone all the way to C$26 from C$17. Previously, it rated Cameco “underperform” - which is the equivalent of a sell rating.

“We believe the combination of a rising spot price and a strong undercurrent of positive sentiment for the uranium sector may support elevated valuation multiples for uranium equities for the foreseeable future,” RBC analysts led by Andrew D. Wong said in a note to clients. “Renewed financial interest to invest in physical uranium, aided by the Sprott uranium trust, has recently pushed spot prices higher and is an X factor in our price forecast.”

Social media activity in the uranium sector has slowed recently but remains elevated relative to historical levels, an indication of strong investor interest in uranium, RBC said.

“As an incumbent producer with idled capacity, we think Cameco’s valuation may remain elevated due to strong investor sentiment,” the bank added.

***

In other analyst actions:

* Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB-T): Jefferies raises rating to “hold” but cuts price target to C$8.56 from C$9.44

* BRP Inc (DOO-T): CIBC raises price target to C$134 from C$108 and upgrades rating to “outperformer” from ”neutral”; National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$135 from C$125; Raymond James raises target price to C$137 from C$122

* Hexo Corp (HEXO-T): Jefferies cuts price target to C$2.54 from C$5.97

* High Tide Inc (HITI-X): Desjardins Securities initiates coverage with buy rating and a C$15 target price

* Alcoa Corp (AA-N): CFRA raises target price by US$12 to US$52

* Charter Communications Inc (CHTR-Q): TD Securities cuts to “hold” from “buy” and raises price target to US$870 from US$840.

More to come

