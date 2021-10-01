Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar raised his financial estimates for North American fertilizer companies on Friday, seeing a confluence of factors leading to intriguing investment opportunities.
“While the phrase ‘perfect storm’ is overused, the literal storm in Hurricane Ida, the ammonia plant closures due to record run-up in European gas prices, and actions from China’s NDRC on exports and energy consumption, have all further tightened fertilizer markets,” he said in a research report. “Urea prices are up 240 per cent year-to-date, DAP [diammonium phosphate] is up 70 per cent, and potash up 90 per cent.
“We are raising our estimates on fertilizer names as companies begin to realize the run-up in spot prices with a typical 60-90 day lag.”
Mr. Juvekar named Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) his preferred North American fertilizer company, pointing to its diversified business model.
“We raise our 3Q and FY21 EPS estimates due to updated prices in nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K),” he said. “Pricing in N and P should be enough to offset any run up in prices for their key cost components: natural gas and sulfur, respectively. Retail continues to be strong on solid overall Ag fundamentals. We raise out-year FY22-23 estimates based on higher market price forecasts.”
Mr. Juvekar is now projecting earnings per share for the current fiscal year of US$4.93, up from US$4.75. His 2022 projection jumped to US$5.52 from US$3.63.
Those increases led him to increase his target for Nutrien shares to US$89 from US$80, reaffirming a “buy” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$74.35, according to Refinitiv data.
The analyst said: “Our Buy rating on the shares reflects: 1) Segment diversification by fertilizer, and large exposure to the historically stable nitrogen fertilizer industry. 2) Retail segment, which provides additional earnings stability against the more cyclical fertilizer segments. The Retail segment continues to be an area of growth for NTR, especially its online platform.3) Emphasis on shareholder return through both dividends and share repurchases. Management has proven itself to be effective capital decision makers, and has successfully executed and integrated M&A as well.”
Elsewhere, JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas hiked his target for Nutrien to US$85 from US$75, maintaining an “overweight” rating.
Mr. Juvekar’s other target changes were:
- CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N, “buy”) to US$68 from US$56. Average: US$60.47.
- Corteva Inc. (CTVA-N, “buy”) to US$51 from US$53. Average: US$51.06.
- FMC Corp. (FMC-N, “neutral”) to US$101 from US$109. Average: US$122.61.
- Mosaic Co. (MOS-N, “buy”) to US$46 from US$39. Average: US$44.02.
=====
Equity analysts at TD Securities made a series of adjustments to their TSX-listed real estate stocks on Friday.
Jonathan Kelcher made these changes:
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T, “action list buy”) to $60 from $59. The average on the Street is $53.93.
- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T, “buy”) to $72 from $70. Average: $67.45.
- Cominar REIT (CUF.UN-T, “hold”) to $11 from $11.50. Average: $11.50.
- Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T, “hold”) to $8.50 from $9. Average: $8.60.
- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T, “hold”) to $6.50 from $7. Average: $6.25.
- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T, “buy”) to $17.50 from $18. Action: $16.53.
- Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T, “buy”) to $19.50 from $18. Average: $17.64.
Sam Damiani’s changes were:
- Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-T, “buy”) to $19 from $18.50. Average: $17.72.
- First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR.UN-T, “action list buy”) to $21 from $22. Average: $21.33.
- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T, “buy”) to $105 from $101. Average: $96.50.
- Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T, “buy”) to $25 from $24. Average: $23.19.
Lorne Kalmar raised his target for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ-T, “hold”) to $115 from $110. Average: $120.20.
=====
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) “offers niche energy infrastructure exposure in Western Canada at an attractive discounted valuation – especially on a net asset value basis,” according to Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske.
Touting its “renewable runway,” he initiated coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating on Friday.
“In general, Western Canada’s energy/infrastructure ecosystem offers differentiated exposure versus a number of other regions,” said Mr. Kuske. “Given improving egress (across the hydrocarbon spectrum) along with an overall positive carbon capture opportunity, we like TWM’s asset position and valuation – especially in the context of the stock’s renewable fuels exposure.
“A distinguishing feature for TWM versus other parts of our coverage is the renewable fuels growth potential along with the structural reality. We believe TWM helped surface value along by solving a near-term financial conundrum with the IPO of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T). That IPO helped showcase the underlying renewable fuels potential and, to us, the valuation dichotomy and discount of TWM. One of the next phases of potential upside looks to be executing on the renewable fuels growth plan. We acknowledge the debate about undue complexity with the creation of LCFS and the legacy concerns associated with the Prince George Refinery (PGR), but these factors look to be excessively discounted in TWM’s valuation, in our view.”
Mr. Kuske established a $2 target for Tidewater shares, exceeding the $1.86 average on the Street.
“We believe Tidewater trades at a discounted valuation – which is partly a function of its unique asset base (midstream and refinery exposure) and market cap (i.e., small-cap status). Given its unique niche regional exposure along with the structure of the renewable fuels business, we believe the stock offers a compelling risk-reward, combined with additional growth potential in light of basin dynamics,” he said.
=====
In a research note titled Your data, my data, our data, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of five large-cap internet stocks with a focus on advertising, e-commerce and cloud computing.
“With several trillions of dollars of consumers spending expected to shift online in the coming years, we believe digital advertising will be one of the biggest beneficiaries as digital advertising dollars have historically tracked in parallel to incremental e-commerce spending,” he said. “We like this secular tailwind to drive durable outer-year growth rates for current industry leaders (particularly FB and GOOGL) while large-scale down-funnel operators like AMZN leverage 1P data to likely take share in digital advertising.”
“For the mega-caps (AMZN, FB, GOOGL), we believe the focus will be on funnel migration (down-funnel for FB and GOOGL, up-funnel for AMZN; essentially trying to “get into each other’s sandboxes”) and platform expansion. For SNAP and PINS we believe the focus will be finding product-fueled ways (content) to attract new users and subsequently monetization, while operating at a structural data disadvantage vs. the mega-caps.”
Mr. Erickson named Amazon (AMZN-Q) his favourite idea for the group, pointing to “its proprietary channel work on the advertising industry, namely the impact to advertisers from Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes.”
“While this channel work is the foundation for our thinking on the stocks, our broader thesis on the Internet space remains intact - that is, we continue to favor most platforms with dominant user engagement and bottom or down-funnel opportunities thatshould drive long-term equity value creation,” he added.
He gave four stocks “outperform” ratings. They are:
* Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) with a US$4,150 target. The average on the Street is US$4,149.52
“AMZN is one of the internet’s largest true alpha dogs, in our view,” he said. “The company’s unmatched scale and advantage in verticalized E-commerce combined with its industry-leading cloud business gives it many shots on goal for future growth opportunities in new verticals. Our channel checks indicate the burgeoning advertising business in particular has a massive opportunity to drive accretive growth. Regulatory scrutiny is inevitable but carries relatively low risk to long-term equity value, in our view.
* Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) with a US$425 target. Average: US$417.62.
“FB has captured unmatched knowledge of the world’s consumers but the next leg of growth, and stock appreciation, in our view, depends on the company’s ability to deepen its relationship with its nearly 3 billion users,” he said. “Through multiple product initiatives, we think the company is well positioned to transition from a social-centric platform to a fuller source of online utility, which should steadily benefit shareholders over time. Our channel checks detected little fundamental impact owed to recent IDFA changes though we’ll be monitoring this going forward.”
* Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q) with a US$3,400 target. Average: US$3,164.56.
“Google earned its place as the gateway to the internet affording it significant advantages and capital to invest in numerous large, important adjacent markets as it searches for incremental areas of future growth,” he said. “While we think regulatory scrutiny is arguably higher vs. peers and sentiment is positive at the moment, we initiate at Outperform given 1) GOOGL’s ability to perpetually custom-tailor its down-funnel strategy by vertical for maximum equity value creation, and 2) our bullish checks on core search’s long-term pricing power alongside clear YouTube share gains.”
* Snap Inc. (SNAP-N) with a US$88 target. Average: US$86.11.
“We think SNAP has all the trimmings of a strong social media business narrative: stable footing in an attractive secularly growing ad market, an evolving direct response/ad-load/down-funnel commerce narrative leading to potential ARPU and profitability upside and finally, new products that could invite broader usage and incremental monetization,” he said.
“Worth noting were our more mixed checks, but we think the odds of adverse near/medium-term effects seem low where our bias to estimates is to the upside given the still early point the company is at in its monetization.”
Mr. Erickson gave Pinterest Inc. (PINS-N) a “sector perform” recommendation with a US$58, which is below the average of US$71.28.
“With its solid foothold at the beginning of a users’ inspiration/topical discovery journey, PINS is running a prudent play of steadily ramping monetization through an improving ad platform and eventually, commerce,” he said. “We believe user growth is likely closer to plateauing than not and our channel feedback indicated that outside of targeted categories, conversion needs improvement, particularly vs. FB where we think user crossover is virtually 100%. Expectations have come down after last quarter’s miss, however, we need to see an improving content or commerce experience before we consider getting more constructive.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $93 target, rising from $89. The average on the Street is $93.52.
* RBC initiated coverage of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $9 target. The average is $11.06.
* Following the US$155-million sale of its potassium chloride and vaccine adjuvants businesses to Vertellus, Scotia Capital analyst Ben Isaacson raised his target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) to $7 from $6.25 with a “sector underperform” rating. The average is $8.57.
“Investors should welcome a 0.7-times improvement to leverage, and the stock should be rewarded appropriately,” he said. “However, we believe leverage will still remain above 4.0 times postdeal, which could hand-cuff the company’s ability to fund meaningful growth that doesn’t depend on commodity price improvements. We remain a relative Sector Underperform, for now, but raise our PT to $7 to reflect: (1) the asset sale and use proceeds; and (2) improved investor confidence in the story.”
* RBC analyst Douglas Miehm increased his DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN-T) target by $1 to $16, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.42.
* TD Securities analyst Cherilyn Radbourne cut Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) to “tender” from “hold” with a $19.50 target, exceeding the $19.25 average.
* TD’s David Kwan raised his target for Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC-X) to $4.75 from $4.50, reaffirming the “buy” rating. The average is $5.37.
* CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo initiated coverage of Guru Organic Energy Corp. (GURU-T) with an “outperformer” recommendation and $21 target. The average on the Street is $21.88.
* Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-N, LAC-T) with a “neutral” rating and US$20 target. The average is US$26.07.