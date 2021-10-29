Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Seeing an improved free cash flow outlook and “compelling” long-term potential, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier raised his rating for Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) on Friday, believing its risk/reward profile is increasingly “attractive.”

“We have been impressed by management’s execution of its turnaround plan since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said in a research note. “The business jet sector is supported by strong tailwinds and we applaud management’s disciplined approach with respect to production rates, which should enable the company to successfully deliver on its margin expansion initiatives.”

On Thursday, shares of the Montreal-based business aircraft manufacturer slid 4.3 per cent with the premarket release of its third-quarter financial results, which largely fell in line with Mr. Poirier’s expectations.

Van Praet: Bombardier improves in third quarter, suggesting early results in turnaround effort

He now sees the company’s 2021 FCF guidance “well within reach, paving the runway to turn positive in 2022.”

“Management reiterated its 2021 FCF guidance of better than -US$300-million although the strong FCF performance after nine months of negative US$214-million (vs management’s guidance of better than negative US$300-million) leads us to believe that the guidance is conservative as 4Q is generally the strongest quarter from a FCF perspective (up US$209-million in 4Q20),” he said. “While capex and cash interest costs are expected to be higher in 4Q (vs 3Q), management noted that the current FCF guidance is likely conservative if the level of orders remains strong in 4Q. We now forecast FCF of -US$75-million in 2021, followed by US$228-million in 2022.”

Mr. Poirier also believes Bombardier’s management has remained “disciplined with respect to future production rate increases,” noting: “While management is quite happy with the company’s current backlog (US$11.2-billion) and the level of demand for its products (book-to-bill ratio based on units of 1.7 times in 3Q21 and 1.8 times in 2Q21), it intends to remain disciplined with respect to future production rate increases to ensure that it delivers on its margin expansion ambitions — we applaud management’s strategy, especially in the context of global supply chain issues (not a major challenge at BBD for now). We are also encouraged that aftermarket services were back to 2019 levels in 3Q for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.”

With that optimistic view, Mr. Poirier moved his recommendation to “buy” from “hold” with a target for its shares of $2.75, rising from $2.25. The average target on the Street is $2.17, according to Refinitiv data.

“Longer-term, we believe the stock could be worth $5.25-plus using a 10-times EV/ EBITDA multiple if management delivers on its 2025 objectives (US$1.5-billion in adjusted EBITDA with a leverage ratio of 3.0 times),” he said.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray increased his target to $3 from $2.50 with an “outperform” rating.

“Management reaffirmed guidance and issued positive commentary around progress made under its 2021 strategic priorities and end-market demand conditions for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 with the Company maintaining good visibility around its ability to source materials despite global supply chain challenges,” said Mr. Murray. “With book-to-bill trends continuing to reflect robust end-market demand conditions and Global 7500 deliveries set to increase in Q4/21, we view the Company as well-positioned to meet or potentially exceed full-year guidance while taking positive steps towards its 2025 targets.”

* CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang to $1.70 from $1.60 with an “underperformer” rating.

* TD Securities’ Tim James to $3 from $2.75 with a “speculative buy” rating.

=====

In response to a 5.9-per-cent drop in share price on Thursday, iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos raised his rating for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) to “strong buy” from a “buy” recommendation, seeing “enhanced” upside.

The Okotoks, Alta.-based logistics provider fell following the premarket release of third-quarter results that largely fell in line with Mr. Foscolos’s forecast. Consolidated revenue of $433-million topped both his $408-million and the consensus on the Street of $410-million as its new U.S. & International Logistics segment blew past estimates ($57-million versus $45-million). Those beats were offset by lower-than-expected margins.

“The Company believes that revenue will remain strong, but that inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks will likely put pressure on economic growth and consumer spending going forward,” said Mr. Foscolos. “MTL’s near-term focus will be on integrating acquisitions, managing inflationary pressures, and improving margins.”

Seeing valuation upside to its peers, Mr. Foscolos maintained a $17.50 target for Mullen shares. The average on the Street is $15.77.

“We view MTL’s Q3/21 results as being in line with expectations overall, but we have adjusted our model assumptions based on various puts and takes,” he said. “Our 2022 OIBDA remains largely unchanged, and near the Street low, which we believe is justified as we consider the likelihood of MTL being impacted by inflationary and supply chain headwinds.”

Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin cut his target by $1 to $14, keeping an “outperform” rating, and Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta lowered his target to $16.50 from $17.50 with a “sector outperform” rating.

=====

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto sees Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) “at an inflection point,” expecting “strong” fourth-quarter financial results and “a potential positive guidance surprise in early December as Chapada hits its stride, engineering work at Candelaria bears fruit, and ZEP nears completion.”

Accordingly, he raised his rating for the Toronto-based miner for “buy” from “hold.”

On Thursday, Lundin shares rose 4.4 per cent in response to the release of third-quarter financial and operating results after the bell on Wednesday that “modestly” fell below Mr. Baretto’s projections.

Revenue for the quarter of $756-million fell below both his $784-million estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $792-million, due largely to lower sales volumes and realized copper pricing. Adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents also missed projections (28 cents and 26 cents, respectively).

Concurrently, the company maintained its production and cost guidance and reiterated its Neves-Corvo Zinc Expansion Project (ZEP) remains on track.

“LUN exited Q3 with $428-million in cash, no debt, and its strongest expected operating quarter ahead of it,” said Mr. Baretto. “The company has returned $211 million (36 cents per share) to shareholders year-to-date via a combination of regular dividends, special dividends and buybacks. Given the commodity price environment and a lack of meaningful capital programs on the horizon, we expect shareholder returns to ramp up in 2022 – we currently estimate regular and special dividends to total 65 cents per share in 2022, implying a 6.5-per-cent yield at the current share price.”

Mr. Baretto maintained a target of $12.50 per share. The average is $12.87.

Elsewhere, JP Morgan’s Patrick Jones increased his target to $12.20 from $11.90, keeping an “overweight” recommendation.

=====

Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN-N, WCN-T) “strong” third-quarter results and a “healthy” raise to its full-year guidance reaffirm its “ability to execute amidst an uncertain and constantly changing industry/macro backdrop,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin.

“Actions taken by management earlier this year (primarily through the implementation of price increases) paid dividends during Q3/21 and helped to mitigate inflationary and supply chain pressures that impacted peers and other players in the industry during the quarter,” he said. “Importantly, while these headwinds impacted peers in the industry, we note that WCN was able to manage through without issue.”

On Thursday, Waste Connections shares rose over 1 per cent in Toronto following the premarket release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter results. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17 per cent year-over-year to US$506-million, topping guidance of US$495-million as well as the US$498-million estimate of both Mr. Spracklin and the Street. He attributed the beat to “solid” pricing and better-than-expected volumes, both of which topping the company’s projections.

“WCN increased their full-year guidance for the second straight quarter following strong Q3/21 results, with virtually all key metrics coming in ahead of our and consensus expectations,” said Mr. Spracklin. “As has been the case with their prior guides, the updated full-year outlook assumes no contribution from M&A not yet completed and no improvement in the current macro – which to us embeds a degree of conservatism and areas for potential upside.

“The company also provided some helpful detail on their Q4/21 outlook, with pricing growth expected to reach 5.5 per cent year-over-year and M&A growth expected to maintain similar (or better) contribution levels to what we saw in Q3 (up 4.8 per cent year-over-year). We see these top-line assumptions boding considerably well for next year’s outlook and further reinforce our view that the pricing and M&A environment should remain robust in the near-to-medium term.”

After raising his full-year 2021 and 2022 estimates to align with guidance changes, Mr. Spracklin increased his target for Waste Connection shares to US$147 from US$139 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is US$145.64.

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang increased his target to US$145 from US$140 with an “outperformer” rating.

=====

Following a site visit to its flagship Keno Hill silver project in the Yukon, Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie raised his rating for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T) to “speculative buy” from “hold.”

“Following a longer-than-expected permitting/development period, Alexco is now emerging as the next high-grade silver producer within the industry,” he said. “Once steady state has been achieved over multiple successive quarters, we expect that Alexco will trade at a premium to peers given Keno Hill’s (1) safe operating jurisdiction, and (2) peer leading % silver production.”

His target for the Vancouver-based miner’s shares remains $3.25. The average is $3.75.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Following the announcement of CAE Inc.’s (CAE-T) US$392.5-million acquisition of Sabre Corp.’s AirCentre airline operations portfolio, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier raised his target for its shares by $1 to $41 with a “hold” rating.

“The strategic rationale for the acquisition is sound in our view, as it should enable CAE to meaningfully expand its presence in crew management optimization solutions (limited presence previously),” he said. “The strong margin profile of the acquired assets should bode well for CAE’s future expansion in this market. We have incorporated the acquisition into our forecast, which boosted our target price to $41 (from $40). We prefer to remain on the sidelines while waiting for additional details on the recovery.”

* In response to its “solid” financial results and a return of its capital framework, including a monthly base dividend of 0.83 cents, Desjardins’ Chris MacCulloch bumped up his Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) target to $5.50 from $5 with a “buy” rating. The average is $5.06.

“There is no question that equity markets are placing a greater emphasis on shareholder returns than ever before. From our perspective, [Wednesday’s] announcement was a critical step toward TVE’s ability to compete for capital vs its larger peers,” he said.

* Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised his Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) target to US$1,770 from US$1,575 with an “in line” rating, while Susquehanna’s John Coffey cut his target to US$1,700 from US$1,800 with a “positive” rating. The average on the Street is US$1,685.98.

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price increased her Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) target to US$45 from US$39.95, topping the US$36.38 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* Ms. Price increased his Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T) target to $2,400 from $2,200, exceeding the $2,328.67 average, with an “outperformer” recommendation.

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his target for Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) target by $1 to $36 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $40.17.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG.UN-T) to $22 from $21 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Matt Logan moved his target to $22 from $21 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $20.70.

* JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss increased his Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$570 from US$500, topping the US$458.11 average, with an “overweight” rating.

* JP Morgan’s Patrick Jones raised his First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $29 from $27 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $33.24.

* National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev raised his North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) target to $27 from $25 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $24.90.

* National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine increased his targets for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T, “outperform”) to $78 from $73 and IA Financial Corp. Inc. (IAG-T, “outperform”) to $86 from $80. The averages on the Street are $74.38 and $83.94, respectively.

* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn cut his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $209 from $212, exceeding the $196.85 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* National Bank analyst Vishal Shreedhar initiated coverage of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) with a “sector perform” rating and $33 target. The average is $33.25.

* With “solid” third-quarter results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk raised his target for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) to $25 from $23 with a “buy” rating. The average is $23.96.