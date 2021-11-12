Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev expects Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) to benefit from higher hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices for longer than originally expected, seeing the macro backdrop looking “constructive” and seeing 2022 “shaping up strong.”

Shares of the Hamilton-based company soared over 10 per cent on Thursday in response to the premarket release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results.

“Management noted that 2022 could be even stronger than the current year – this view is supported by: 1) continued strong spot pricing; 2) chip shortage issue in the automotive end-market abating; 3) recent increases in oil & gas drilling; 4) continued strength of infrastructure market, also supported by the recently passed infrastructure bill in the United States; and 5) declining inventory levels throughout the supply chain as customers wait for lower prices,” said Mr. Sytchev. “Currently, the forward curve is in severe backwardation which management believes is overdone, hence they will not be hedging for next year. We are not that ebullient but nevertheless strongly subscribe to the view that the pricing dynamic will stay healthier for longer vs. historical trend.”

The analyst thinks these “strong” market conditions are likely to delay a decline in HRC prices, though he expects a slight moderation in the fourth quarter.

“With HRC at truly unprecedented levels, we too expect a level of backwardation in our estimates as HRC reverts to the mean over time,” he said. “The question of the quantum of decline and over what time span is wherein lies the rub. We believe, given macro circumstances (infra stimulus, recovering auto production, generally recovering economy, etc.; see here for our perspective on recent removal of barriers with the EU - EU steel exports - providing some context), the HRC pricing journey over the next year is going to be like rolling down a hill rather than falling off a cliff which given where shares are trading right now, would still provide upside. During this extended period of high HRC levels, the company would be able to generate very strong FCF.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating for Stelco shares, Mr. Sytchev bumped up his target to $64 from $62, continuing to exceed the average on the Street of $58.67.

“As a relative comparison, shares were trading at $26 at the previous peak in 2018 while generating a $541-million EBITDA in the year – shares are now trading nearly 70 per cent above that level at $44 (peak of the stock was $49 at the beginning of September) while generating over 3 times the EBITDA for 2021 on our forecasts,” he said. “We continue to be constructive on the name as we slightly increase the target price .... on higher estimates while reducing our target EV/EBITDA multiple on our 2022 forecasts to 3.5 times (from 4.0 times) to better account for the nature of a-typically strong earnings level.”

Elsewhere, RBC’s Alexander Jackson increased his target to $64 from $61 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Following an in-line third-quarter, CIBC World Markets analyst Dean Wilkinson reiterated his view that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) possesses a “clear (and, indeed, demonstrable) runway for above-average NAV growth for years to come (a growth outlook that is at odds with the current 10-per-cent discount to NAV).”

Before the bell on Thursday, Brookfield reported funds from operations for the quarter, including realized gains, of 85 cents, matching Mr. Wilkinson’s projection. It also announced its record inflows of US$34-billion since last quarter, noting “fundraising momentum across the business continues to be very strong.”

“The quarter can best be summarized by management’s comment that it has a lot on the go, but its growth prospects have never been better; of note are the record inflows achieved since last quarter, which highlights the unrelenting demand for BAM’s product offering in the current investment environment,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “We continue to view the current interest rate backdrop as favourable for alternative investments, and agree with management’s view on this topic; despite modest increases in rates observed since pandemic lows, we are likely to remain in a ‘lowish for longer’ environment for the foreseeable future.”

Noting all of its peripheral affiliates also saw year-over-year growth, Mr. Wilkinson raised his target for Brookfield’s U.S.-listed shares to US$70 from US$67 with an “outperformer” rating. The current average is US$65.63.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mark Rothschild to US$69 from US$66 with a “buy” rating

* JP Morgan’s Kenneth Worthington to US$72 from US$71 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

In response to a better-than-anticipated third-quarter results, iA Capital Markets analyst Frédéric Blondeau upgraded Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T), saying its “strong” leadership is “paying off.”

After the bell on Thursday, the Markham, Ont.-based company reported funds from operations per unit of 28.3 cents, exceeding both Mr. Blondeau’s 25-cent estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of 26 cents. Operating results were largely in line with expectations, while expenses were “significantly” lowered than the analyst’s projections.

“We would underline that same property retirement occupancy increased 280 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 82.1 per cent as at Q3/21, while long-term care occupancy reached 92.4 per cent excluding the unavailable beds due to capacity limitations,” said Mr. Blondeau. “[Debt to gross book value] was 45.6 per cent as at Q3, down from 48.2 per cent as at Q4/20. The Company had access to $222-million in liquidity as at Q3.

“In the meantime, as at November 10, only one of SIA’s 83 owned or managed residences had active cases of the virus.”

Raising his financial projections through 2022, the analyst increased his target price for Sienna shares to $16 from $15.50. The average on the Street is $16.48.

“We fully acknowledge the significant improvements in SIA’s operational environment, on the back of solid leadership from the management team, as well as the attractive valuation levels of SIA’s shares,” said Mr. Blondeau. “Looking ahead, we intend to continue to closely monitor labour, utility and insurance costs, as these items continue to negatively impact organic growth”

=====

After “another quarter of strong organic growth trends,” Desjardins Securities analyst Kevin Krishnaratne raised his rating for Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA-T, ALYA-Q) to “buy” from “hold.”

“Since we resumed coverage of ALYA, it has posted three quarters of top-line beats and accelerating organic growth above broader IT rates,” he said. “Additionally, ALYA acquired Quebec-based firm R3D Conseil, giving it access to a long-term recurring book of business.”

Before the bell on Thursday, the Montreal-based tech firm reported revenue for its second quarter of 2022 of $105.3-million, up 54 per cent year-over-year and ahead of Mr. Krishnaratne’s $93.9-million as organic growth rose 34 per cent from the same period year ago.

“U.S. constant-currency growth was 40 per cent (facing an easy comp), but up from 17 per cent in 1Q,” he said. “In Canada, we calculate organic growth in the mid-20-per-cent range, with management noting strength across all areas. Quebec was noted to be quite strong ex-R3D (organic growth 20 per cent). Prior-quarter bookings are now being realized, while we view the strength as particularly impressive during the slow summer 2Q period.”

Also seeing a margin expansion accelerating, Mr. Krishnaratne raised his full-year 2022 and 2023 revenue and earnings expectations, noting: “We continue to like ALYA’s focus on leading enterprise software providers MSFT and ORCL. Management has done well retaining, attracting and training talent during the pandemic (500+ staff added in FY22 so far) as it invested to capitalize on digital transformation tailwinds, an opportunity we believe it is now realizing.”

His target for Alithya shares to $4.50 from $4, exceeding the current average on the Street of $4.21.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu trimmed his target for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT-T) to $9.50 from $10.50 with a “buy” rating, while JP Morgan’s Ryan Brinkman reduced his target to $11 from $12 with an “overweight” recommendation. The average is $10.07.

“While the chip shortage is starting to show signs of stabilizing, more normalized supply levels are not expected until calendar year 2023,” said Mr. Chu. “While industry production volumes should improve through CY22, CUVs (representing 50 per cent of ABC’s revenue) will likely continue to take a backseat to higher-margin pickups and SUVs. Therefore, while we expect ABC to show improving growth going forward, it will likely continue to underperform vs peers in the near term but should outperform in a more normalized environment.”

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Andrew Wong raised his target for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) to $42 from $40 with an “outperform” rating, while ATB Capital Markets’ Tim Monachello moved his target to $54 from $52 also with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $45.11.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber hiked his Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) to $78 from $68, exceeding the $70.13 average, with an “outperform” rating, while Canaccord’s Yuri Lynk bumped up his target to $74 from $70 with a “buy” rating.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin raised his Andlauer Healthcare Corp. (AND-T) target to $56 from $55, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is E$53.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang lowered his CAE Inc. (CAE-T) target to $43 from $44 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen cut his target to $44 from $46, keeping an “outperform” recommendation, and Desjardins’ Benoit Poirier trimmed his target to $38 from $41 with a “hold” rating. The average is $42.44.

“FQ2 results came in below our expectations as CAE is still dealing with the impact of the pandemic in some key regions. That being said, we remain optimistic about the long-term capabilities of the company, given the tailwinds across its operating segments,” said Mr. Chiang.

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar cut his target for Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) to $221 from $225 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $225.73.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) target to $67 from $65 with a “neutral” rating, while RBC’s raised its target by $1 to $69 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $68.05.

* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed cut his Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) target to $22 from $22.75 with an “outperform” rating, while Desjardins’ Frederic Tremblay trimmed his target to $17 from $19 with a “buy” rating. The average is $19.07.

“3Q adjusted EBITDA was slightly ahead of expectations,” said Mr. Tremblay. “CAS’s main sectors remain broadly balanced, with robust demand and price increases mitigated by higher costs. We see opportunities for stronger performance in 2022 and beyond as asset utilization in Tissue (higher volume) and asset modernization/enhancement in Containerboard (Bear Island and potential investments in converting capacity) contribute.”

* CIBC’s Stephanie Price increased her target for CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T) to $130 from $123, topping the $127.46 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s increased his CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) target to $3 from $2.75, while ATB Capital Markets’ raised his target to $4 from $3.75.

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) target to $34 from $32 with an “outperform” rating. Others making changes including: Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $35 from $32.50 with an “outperform” rating; Desjardins’ Gary Ho to $34 from $31 with a “buy” rating and CIBC’s Nik Priebe to $37 from $35 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $33.89.

“CI reported a generally positive quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS was in line, but earnings quality has remained strong over the [last 12-month] period (measured by free cash flow conversion). Net flows remained positive in October, driven by continued momentum in retail. The company signalled that deal activity could slow in 2022, which is consistent with our expectations. We continue to like CI,” said Mr. Priebe.

* CIBC’s Robert Bek increased his target for Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) to $16 from $14, while National Bank’s Adam Shine raised his target to $19 from $18. The average is $16.07.

“While Q3 results provided solid attendance momentum into FY22, coupled with inflation tailwinds, more visibility into the path to full attendance recovery is required for the story for further upside beyond our increase,” Mr. Bek said. “We remain Neutral on Cineplex and continue to apply a 0.5-times discount to the pre-pandemic valuation multiple, given the unknowns in our attendance recovery thesis through 2022 and 2023, notwithstanding materially receded COVID risks and a rich movie slate for 2022.”

* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) target to $26 from $24, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.08.

* Canccord Genuity’s Robert Young hiked his target for Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) to US$95 from US$80 with a “buy” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep cut his target to US$79 from US$80 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$83.49.

* National Bank’s Don DeMarco raised his Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV-T) target to $49 from $48, exceeding the $44.21 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) target to $11.50 from $11 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $11.88.

“Q3 results were modestly positive, underscored by a minor earnings beat, a favourable mix of mandates won and lost, and the first dividend raise in two years. Although we consider the payout ratio to be high relative to free cash flow, we are not particularly concerned with dividend sustainability unless we enter an equity market drawdown scenario. Our price target increases modestly, reflecting a generally positive update,” said Mr. Priebe.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his target for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) to $57 from $59, below the $66.57 average, with a “neutral” rating, while Desjardins’ Frederic Tremblay trimmed his target to $64 from $67 with a “buy” rating.

“Positives in key business units were overshadowed by a slight miss vs expectations in 3Q caused mainly by a one-time item in GDI’s smallest segment,” said Mr. Tremblay. “Despite slight adjustments to our forecasts, we continue to view GDI’s prospects as extremely bright. Notably, we expect the company to play a major role in the ‘new era of cleaning’, especially as return-to-office plans accelerate. We are pleased with the recovery executed in Technical Services and are excited about the segment’s ongoing U.S. expansion.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Joseph Vafi raised his target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-Q, HUT-T) to US$20 from US$12, exceeding the $16.50 (Canadian) average, with a “buy” rating.

* National Bank’s Endri Leno cut his IMV Inv. (IMV-T) target to $2.50 from $4.25, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $6.78.

* CIBC’s Paul Holden bumped up his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $200 from $197, exceeding the $198.77 average, with an “outperformer” rating.

* National Bank’s Michael Parkin raised his Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) target to $12.50 from $12 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.66.

* National Bank’s Endri Leno increased his Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) target to $8 from $7.75, topping the $7.82 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Andrew Wong cut his Largo Inc. (LGO-T) target by $1 to $23 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $23.50.

* Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy lowered his target for Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to US$105 from US$110 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$98.65.

* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his target for Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) to $49 from $48 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: Desjardins’ Doug Young to $49 from $47 with a “buy” rating and National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn to $47 from $45 with a “sector perform” recommendation. The average is $46.50.

“We are encouraged by POW’s actions to simplify its corporate structure and improve communication, and we view the valuation as attractive,” said Mr. Young.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland cut his Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) target to $4 from $4.50 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $3.59.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson raised his SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UN-T) target by $1 to $34 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $31.75.

“Q3/21 met our expectations from both a transactional and operational standpoint,” he said. “Headline organic growth remains elevated, but this continues to reflect the significantly higher bad debts expenses being lapped in the comparable quarter last year – organic growth ex. this item remains modestly under pressure (i.e., down 1 per cent). Given that occupancy has largely remained resilient through the pandemic (and is trending positively at this time), a slight uptick in leasing spreads may be needed for a reversion to positive SP-NOI growth (we would expect this to occur over the next few quarters). On the development front, management provided some additional details with respect to ArtWalk; the size and scope of this next phase of development at VMC is suggestive of a continued increase in transactional FFO for years to come. As such, we view this announcement as decidedly positive; while we have long suggested that developments will be a key contributor to SRU’s growth profile, the quantification of these projects helps provide context for the opportunity at hand. We do note that with units now trading at only a modest discount to NAV, and significant capex required to deliver on the development opportunity, it may be an opportune time for the REIT to access the capital markets.”

* Canaccord’s Yuri Lynk raised his Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-T) target to $5 from $4.50, topping the $4.43 average, with a “buy” rating.