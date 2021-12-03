Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While spending “hurt” its fourth-quarter results, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic is still expecting high growth from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) in 2022.

On Thursday before the bell, CIBC reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.37, missing both Mr. Mihelic’s $3.45 estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $3.54 due largely to higher-than-forecast expenses and a slightly lower revenue than anticipated.

“Although the quarter was a bit of a negative surprise, CM ended 2021 with positive operating leverage of 0.7 per cent, which was in the middle of the pack versus peers that have reported, driven by relatively strong revenue growth,” he said. “Compared to peers that have reported, CM had the second highest revenue growth of 6.8 per cent in 2021, while expense growth was 6.1 per cent (above the peer average of 4.3 per cent). CM’s expenses were elevated particularly in Q4/21 due to performance-based compensation and continued strategic investments. CM expects expenses to remain relatively elevated and targets mid-single digit expense growth in 2022 including performance-based compensation driven by continued investments and inflationary impacts. So if spending helped produce above average revenue growth, why stop?

“We forecast CM to achieve positive operating leverage of 1.5 per cent in 2022, despite its guidance of mid-single digit expense growth, as we believe recent revenue momentum will continue into 2022 and H2/22 likely has wide operating margin (net interest margin (NIM) expansion, loan growth etc.). CM indicated that they will strive for positive operating leverage for the full year in 2022 but operating leverage in the first half of 2022 may be negative, which is what we have in our model as well.”

Though he expects its expenses to remain higher than peers, projecting 5.8 per cent versus an average of 4.1 per cent, Mr. Mihelic now expects CIBC to enjoy the highest revenue growth of 7.3 per cent in 022, citing recent loan growth improvement and potential of rising rates in 2022.

Keeping an “outperform” rating for its shares, he raised his target to $169 from $158. The average on the Street is $163.08, according to Refinitiv data.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $166 from $168 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“CIBC may have delivered a rare miss to close out F2021, but dig a little deeper and there is plenty to like in this result including peer leading revenue growth of 10 per cent year-over-year and solid PTPP growth of 7 per cent Y/Y (up 8 per cent for the year),” said Mr. Grauman. “The miss was driven by credit and expenses, both of which were impacted by temporary factors including a parameter adjustment that elevated performing provisions, and a companywide rebrand that helped push up non-compensation-related expenses by 8 per cent quarter-over-quarter. Underlying results are strong, and looking ahead to F2022 the bank believes that it can continue to deliver. Management is guiding to PTPP growth in the 5-10-per-cent range and positive operating leverage even as it continues to invest in the future. This is a bank that talks a lot about the investments that it is making, especially in deepening the connectivity between business lines, and in our view the returns are observable in its broad based performance. And yet despite clear evidence of genuine operational momentum the stock’s discount to the group has widened dramatically (including on earnings day), and so we see this as a buying opportunity.”

* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $165 from $168 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $161 from $163 with a “buy” rating.

* TD Securities’ Mario Mendonca to $165 from $170 with a “buy” rating.

====

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) “stands to benefit the most out of its Canadian peers” if rates begin to rise, said Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young, who reinforced his positive outlook following Thursday’s earnings release.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31, TD earned $2.04 a share, topping Mr. Young’s $1.87 estimate and the consensus forecast of $1.91.

“Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were 5 per cent above our estimate, and relative to our estimates, PTPP earnings for all business lines were above or in line. Credit trends were good and the CET1 ratio benefited from positive credit migration,” he said.

“TD remains well-positioned to benefit from rate increases. Management estimates the impact of a 25 basis points increase in short-term rates at $370-million, split evenly between its Canadian and U.S. P&C business.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for its shares, Mr. Young increased his target to $107 from $100. The average on the Street is $103.56.

Elsewhere, Veritas Research analyst Nigel D’Souza cut TD to “reduce” from “buy” with a $100 target.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* RBC’s Darko Mihelic to $104 from $91 with a “sector perform” rating.

“Q4/21 was a good quarter and results exceeded our expectations, which we believe were fairly low,” said Mr. Mihelic. “Our thesis is largely unchanged following the quarter. We see some solid earnings growth potential, but for more investment ‘torque’, we think TD needs a re-rating, and another quarter of ‘proof of concept’ is needed for a higher valuation.”

* Scotia Capital’s Meny Grauman to $105 from $104 with a “sector perform” rating.

“Although TD’s shares continued to outperform the peer group on earnings day, this pattern of superior relative returns began at the end of Q3, and was triggered by a significant ratcheting up of rate expectations on both sides of the border rather than fundamentals,” he said. “After a string of less than impressive quarterly results, TD’s closed the year in style announcing a 7-per-cent beat to the Street (one of only two banks to beat so far this earnings season) and peer-leading PTPP growth of 10 per cent (adjusted for the bank’s strategic card portfolio and two other items), and yet with the shares outperforming the group by 1,237 bps since the beginning of September and trading at a 7-per-cent premium to the group based on F2023 consensus EPS, the key question in our mind is whether TD is getting too much credit for outsized earnings sensitivity to rising rates, even as its operational and strategic challenges persist. These challenges include still contracting loan balances in the U.S. (only exacerbated by PPP forgiveness), lagging performance in Canadian P&C banking, and elevated M&A risk.”

* National Bank Financial’s Gabriel Dechaine to $106 from $93 with an “outperform” rating.

* BMO’s Sohrab Movahedi to $105 from $94 with a “market perform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $102.50 from $93.50 with a “hold” rating.

=====

Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar resumed coverage of Canada’s technology sector with a long-term bullish view, seeing fundamentals “as strong as ever.”

“We acknowledge that tech multiples remain robust, alongside an uncertain market backdrop with risk of an inflationary and rising rate environment, compounded by new variant/lockdown fears,” he said in a research report. “That said, market valuations are heightened across the board, so we view a bet against tech as a bet against growth, and believe there is still under-appreciation for the durability of secular trends in the sector. Thus, while valuations may be volatile in the near term, we think the ‘rate of change’ is a more important factor for interest rates, and believe growth will ultimately outperform.”

“In 2021, there are now significantly more companies within the S&P 500 trading ABOVE 10 times Sales than at the Tech Bubble peak nearly 20 years ago. However, we would argue that this time is different. This is not a Technology Bubble, it is an EVERYTHING BUBBLE. Of the equities now trading above 10-times revenue, fewer than half are traditional Tech. So while, like everything else, Technology valuations are high relative to historical averages, to be negative on Technology equities at this time is to be negative on risk assets of all kinds. That said, as we have entered a new phase of the current inflationary shock, there is risk that Central Banks are about to take the punch bowl away. In that scenario, Technology equities may be vulnerable to valuation contraction, but likely no more than broader risky assets.”

Mr. Sukumar thinks we are entering a “trillion dollar digital transformation shaping the next decade of key themes and trends in enterprise and consumer tech.”

“While 2020 and 2021 saw strong growth on the pull-forward of demand post the pandemic, we believe 2022 will highlight the permanency and durability of these demand trends as tech spend continues to accelerate across key areas of digitization, including cloud, cyber, supply chains, and hybrid work,” he said. “This has been reflected in our industry conversations, with companies highlighting greater pipeline visibility, sales productivity, and overall confidence in operational execution ahead. As such, we have conviction that fundamentals in the sector will remain resilient, given strong, sustaining demand, fueling strong structural growth for secular winners, which could lead to potential for continued outperformance vs. guidance/expectations ahead.”

With that view, he resumed coverage of a quartet of Enterprise Software and Services stocks on Friday.

In order of preference, they are:

* Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q/DCBO-T) with a “buy” rating and US$100 target. The average on the Street is US$89.77.

“Our Top Pick, Docebo is a disruptive SaaS-based corporate e-learning platform with an expanding TAM opportunity as hybrid work becomes a new reality in the enterprise,” he said. “We see a strong, durable growth outlook with improving operating leverage, with further upside from greater contribution from the early-days partner ecosystem and an emerging cross-sell opportunity, given the launch of a new extended product suite. We see a compelling risk/reward with shares trading at 10 times fiscal 2023 estimated Sales, vs. comparable high-growth US SaaS at 17 times.”

* Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) with a “buy” rating and $235 target. Average: $225.80.

“Kinaxis is a best-of-breed SaaS platform for supply chain management,” he said. “Despite a significant blue-chip customer base, the company is still early days in penetrating a large and growing TAM as global supply chain disruptions fuel an accelerated demand environment. With revenue set to re-accelerate next year, we see Kinaxis returning to a top-tier growth and margin profile. We see a reasonable risk/reward with shares trading at 11 times F23E Sales, vs. comparable high-growth, high-margin U.S. SaaS peers at 14 times.”

* Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) with a “buy” rating and $162 target. Average:$65.40.

“Tecsys is a SaaS-based supply chain management platform that is setting up for an accelerated growth outlook on the back of pent-up investment in supply chain digitization,” he said. “We like the company’s market leadership in the underpenetrated healthcare and complex distribution end-verticals, and see a compelling valuation re-rate opportunity as the company executes on its SaaS model transition, which will drive greater revenue visibility and margin expansion. We see an attractive risk/reward with shares trading at 5 times calendar 2023 estimates Sales, vs. software peers at 10 times.”

* CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T) with a “buy” rating and $125 target. Average: $127.64.

“CGI is the most defensive name in our coverage, with sticky long-term contracts, a robust backlog, strong balance sheet and FCF profile, and a proven ability to manage costs in any environment,” he said. “We see a setup for stronger organic growth, given accelerating demand for IT services. A new focus on more aggressive M&A provides further upside. Valuation is attractive at 16 times calendar 2023 estimated P/E, vs peers at 18 times.”

=====

Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) offers “growth at a severely discounted valuation,” according to iA Capital Markets analyst Matthew Weekes, blaming “a combination of its exposure to traditional refining (which should reduce over time as PKI grows its retail and renewables businesses) and expectations for a significant equity issuance (which is not necessarily something we would count on in the short term).”

Believing its history of “strong” execution is not properly reflecting in its share price, Mr. Weekes assumed coverage on Friday following a day of virtual marketing meetings with the Calgary-based company.

“Looking at the past five years, PKI has (a) achieved significant growth in per share metrics, (b) built a meaningful business in the U.S. with a diversified fuel portfolio in demand-resilient markets, (c) entered into attractive Caribbean markets where it is growing, (d) delivered strong performance from its Burnaby refinery, including becoming the first refinery in Canada to co-process renewable fuels, and (e) exceeded its financial guidance in most years, although it is looking less likely that PKI will beat guidance this year due to the one-time impact of flood-related shutdowns,” he said.

“But the share price has not seen the love. PKI’s stock has been an under-performer in 2021 with a total year-to-date return of negative 16 per cent, while the TSX and peers within the Canadian energy infrastructure and delivery space have generated positive returns.”

Mr. Weekes pointed to a number of factors in explaining the investor skepticism, including: “The market is likely concerned about a potential equity issuance on the horizon given where PKI’s leverage currently sits and the potential for the SOL options to be exercised starting in 2022. While this is possible, our impression is that PKI will exercise patience and pursue the most accretive opportunity rather than buying early to pay a lower price off of pandemic-low EBITDA (depending on the impact of omicron). PKI is under no pressure to purchase the remaining interest in SOL in the near term, and outside of that transaction, we believe its balance sheet is still in good shape. Another factor that we believe is a persistent weight on valuation is exposure to traditional refining operations, which is projected to decline as PKI grows in other areas of the business (i.e., renewables, retail, convenience and food).”

He reaffirmed the firm’s “strong buy” recommendation and $50 target. The average on the Street is $51.21.

=====

Calling its lead therapeutic CardiolRx “a potential gamechanger in the treatment of acute myocarditis,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash initiated coverage of Oakville, Ont.-based Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL-Q, CRDL-T) with a “buy” rating on Friday.

“While the acute myocarditis indication is the larger value driver in the out-years of our model, the company is also conducting the Phase II/III LANCER study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who also have active CVD [cardiovascular disease], a history of CVD or one or more risk factors for CVD,” he said. “This trial is currently enrolling, and data is expected in 2Q22. Given the significant impact that COVID-19 has on the cardio-pulmonary system by triggering out-of-control inflammatory processes, a therapy that could make a clinically meaningful impact would be significant. By reducing factors that are associated with inflammation and fibrosis, there is an increased chance of preserving cardiac and pulmonary function and potentially staving off issues associated with long-haul COVID.”

Mr. Nash thinks Cardiol offers exposure to the both the cardiac and COVID therapeutic spaces, touting a several “compelling” attributes: “A mechanism of action that has a wealth of scientific research associated with CBD effects on inflammation and fibrosis, which allows Cardiol to make a reasonable hypothesis for a potential clinical benefit in the indications being pursued; a compelling valuation that is based on an apples-to-apples comparison of a cannabidiol – Epidiolex – gaining approval for an orphan indication, resulting in more than US$500-million in sales since launch; in-house chemistry expertise that differentiates synthetic CardiolRx from other forms of cannabidiol; Recent Phase I safety data in 52 subjects shows CardiolRx to be safe with no ECG abnormalities and no elevation of liver enzymes even at the relatively high doses at which the drug was administered.”

He set a target of US$8 per share. The average is $11.66 (Canadian).

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta “materially” cut his fourth-quarter estimates for both Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) to reflect the impact of the flooding in British Columbia while raising his longer-term assumptions to reflect a pullback in the Canadian dollar.

“Although CP restored its line on November 24 and CNR’s line remains closed, both railroads are still impacted as they share networks in B.C. (directional running zone),” he said in a research note. “We think CNR has been partially mitigating the impact by diverting some traffic to Prince Rupert and making solid progress on cost reduction under its 2022 strategic plan. We expect traffic to fully recover over the next 2-3 months as holidays and weather could slow down recovery in December.

“However, we remain constructive on both CNR and CP due to a positive economic backdrop, a solid pricing environment amidst supply chain constraints, and company-specific catalysts. Specifically, we see potential upside in CNR toward $180 if EPS approaches $9 on potentially faster OR improvement or incremental buybacks. Similarly, we think CP could have potential upside to $110 including KSU and guided synergies (further upside from incremental synergies).”

Keeping a “sector outperform” rating for both, he raised his target for CP shares to $106 from $105, exceeding the $103.56 average on the Street, and CN shares to $168 from $166, topping the $159 consensus.

=====

Expecting its shares to re-rate as its Cactus project in Arizona is developed into an operating copper mine. RBC Dominion Securities analyst Alexander Jackson initiated coverage of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (ASCU-T) with an “outperform” rating, pointing the facility’s “strong economics driven by low capital intensity, competitive operating cost.”

“We expect first production from Cactus in the second half of 2024,” he said. “The mine is located 40 road miles southeast of Phoenix on 100-per-cent private land, simplifying the permitting process, as there is no federal nexus. Arizona is a top-tier mining jurisdiction, in our view, and the state was ranked second globally on the Investment Attractiveness Index by the Fraser Institute in 2020.”

“The project benefits from a phased production approach whereby ASCU will first process stockpiled material from previous operations, generating excess free cash to help fund the development of the open pit and underground operations. The lack of stripping required for mining the stockpiled material and the straightforward SxEw processing method reduce upfront costs, resulting in an initial capital intensity of $5,175/ tpa avg. CuEq production compared with the global copper projects average of $14,171. Operating costs are estimated at $1.63 per pound in the 74th percentile of the global cost curve, and the low capital intensity and competitive operating costs drive robust economics for the project, which has an NPV of $374-million and an IRR of 37 per cent (long-term copper $3.50 per pound). ASCU will need additional financing to fund construction of the $140-million project. We model financing of $85-million in debt and $55-million in equity (at $2.45 per share).”

Touting its experienced management team and reinforcing his positive outlook for copper, Mr. Jackson set a target of $4 per share, versus its Thursday’s close of $1.75, seeing an “attractive” valuation.

He’s the first analyst to initiated coverage of the Tempe, Az.-based company following the Nov. 16 close of its initial public offering and debut on the TSX.

“ASCU shares are currently trading at 0.34 times P/NAV, below the average of pre-production and ramping-up copper companies at 0.55 times and the historical transaction price for developing copper assets at 0.80 times. In our view, the shares do not reflect the relatively low-risk nature of the project, and we expect a re-rating to occur as development is advanced at Cactus and brought into production,” the analyst said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden initiated coverage of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) with an “outperformer” recommendation and $825 target, topping the $775.27 average on the Street.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed also initiated coverage of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) with an “outperformer” rating and $7.50 target. The average is $7.65.

* Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated coverage of CAE Inc. (CAE-T) with an “equal weight” rating and $37 target. The average is $41.22.

* Following its Investor Day event, RBC’s Maurice Choy reduced his Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) target to $42 from $44, falling below the $45.38 average, with a “sector perform” rating, while BMO’s Ben Pham cut his target to $42 from $43 with a “market perform” rating.

“The Investor Day highlighted CPX’s approach to deliver reliable and increasingly decarbonized power, and importantly, how its decision to further invest in thermal generation supports its strategy. Crucially, it recognizes the importance of delivering material emissions reduction to meet its net carbon neutral goal by 2050 and to generate strong and sustainable future cash flows. To this end, we believe the Alberta TIER program equivalency and the economic viability of CCS are themes to monitor in the near term. In the meantime, the extension of its 5-per-cent annual dividend growth target to 2025 should please income-oriented investors,” said Mr. Choy.

* Cormark Securities analyst Stefan Ioannou increased his Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) target by $1 to $8 with a “buy” rating. The average is $7.53.

* National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed raised his Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) target to $20.50 from $19, exceeding the $19.21 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland cut his target for Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) shares to $58 from $59, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $58.83.

* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang cut his NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) target to $25 from $30, below the $28.83 average, with a “neutral” rating, while BMO’s Jonathan Lamers trimmed his target to $30 from $33 with an “outperform” rating.

“NFI’s earnings are depressed as a result of recent global supply bottlenecks and lower orders related to the pandemic,” said Mr. Lamers. “The company issued equity and convertibles as balance sheet leverage was set to exceed credit covenant limits, with results expected to remain soft into Q2/22. We reduced our target price ... given the dilution. Positively, New Flyer continues to be the leader in the transit industry, the U.S. Transit Funding increase (up to 83 per cent) was recently signed into law, and orders should improve by year-end 2022.”

* JP Morgan’s Jeremy Tonet raised his TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) target to $68 from $67 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $67.75.